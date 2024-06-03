The Nigerian Exchange started June on a bearish tone, as investors’ sentiments were quite cautionary considering the nationwide strike.

The All-Share Index closed at 99,118.86 points, reflecting a 0.13% decline from the previous 99,300.38 points.

Equities lost N100 billion as the market capitalization declined to N56.07 trillion, from last Friday’s N56.172 trillion.

There was a marginal 5% decrease in the number of deals that occurred in the market, as 8,082 deals occurred today, resulting in a turnover volume of 349.590 million shares, against 433.998 million shares from the previous trading session.

The market breadth was slightly positive as 22 stocks gained, against 16 that recorded losses. The bearish performance in the market was majorly driven by banking stocks such as FBN Holdings, which lost 4.69% and UBA, which lost 1.35%, as well as Seplat which lost 1.3%.

Investors also reacted to the news of the license revocation of Heritage Bank by the CBN. Though not listed on the NGX, Heritage Bank’s news had a boomerang effect on the share price value of smaller banking stocks, as Unity Bank lost 9.80% and Jaiz Bank lost 9.65%.

Market Highlights

The top gainers in the market were led by Cornerstone Insurance and Deap Capital which both gained 10%.

They were followed by Oando Plc which gained 9.75%, Veritas Capital, RT Briscoe, and Regency Alliance Insurance gained 8.47%, 8.33%, and 8.33% respectively.

While the top losers were led by eTranzact International which lost 9.82%, followed by Unity Bank which lost 9.80%, Jaiz Bank which lost 9.65%, McNichols Plc and Japaul Gold lost 9.09% and 4.78% respectively.

The top traded stocks in the market were led by Veritas Capital which gained 8.47% with 57.391 million shares, followed by GTCO with 47.634 million shares, Access Holdings, which lost 0.29% with 46.322 million shares, AIICO with 30.706 million shares, and Regal Insurance with 14.555 million shares.

In terms of turnover value, GTCO led with N1.89 billion, followed by Access Holdings with N796.32 million, followed by MTN Nigeria with N397.37 million. Guinness Nigeria with 0.61% gain recorded N283.92 million in terms of turnover value, and Zenith Bank posted N236.28 million in turnover value.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update

There was relatively no change for stocks worth over one trillion, except Seplat Energy which declined by 1.3%. Other members of the SWOOT category, Airtel Africa, BUA Cement, BUA Foods, Dangote Cement, Geregu Power, GTCO, MTN Nigeria, Transcorp Power, and Zenith Bank posted no price changes.

For top tier banking stocks, there was bearish sentiment as FBNH, UBA, and Access Holdings lost 4.69%, 1.35% and 0.29% respectively. GTCO and Zenith Bank posted no changes during the day.