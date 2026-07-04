SWOOT stocks shed N11.97 trillion as profit-taking, FX pressures trigger sell-off

NGX largest listed companies recorded a sharp decline in market capitalization in June 2026, with the combined value of stocks classified under the SWOOT category (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) falling by N11.97 trillion month-on-month.

NGX largest listed companies recorded a sharp decline in market capitalization in June 2026, with the combined value of stocks classified under the SWOOT category (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) falling by N11.97 trillion month-on-month.

Data compiled from the Nigerian Exchange showed that the total market capitalization of 25 SWOOT companies declined from N145.74 trillion in May 2026 to N133.78 trillion in June 2026, representing an 8.21% loss in value within one month.

The decline reflects a broad-based correction across all the exchange’s most capitalized stocks, as investors participated in aggressive profit-taking following months of strong gains.

The pullback is also attributable to persistent foreign exchange volatility, elevated interest rates, portfolio rebalancing, and regulatory developments affecting specific sectors.

What the data is saying

SWOOT stocks account for a significant portion of the NGX’s total market capitalization as it represents the total value of a company’s outstanding shares and is calculated by multiplying the share price by the number of shares outstanding.

Consequently, any decline in share prices directly reduces a company’s market value, even when the number of outstanding shares remains unchanged.

The N11.97 trillion decline wiped out a substantial portion of the gains recorded by large-cap stocks earlier in the year.

Several of the biggest listed companies recorded notable valuation and double-digit percentage losses, led by telecoms, cement manufacturers, consumer goods companies, and financial institutions.

Airtel Africa stood out as the only heavyweight stock to record a substantial gain of N4.28 trillion during the month.

Nestlé Nigeria, Presco, Transcorp Hotels and Transcorp Power Plc maintained their valuations during the month, recording no significant change in market capitalization.

The decline came after months of sustained gains that lifted many blue-chip stocks to historic highs, leading investors to cash in on earlier gains, particularly as fixed-income securities continued to offer attractive returns.

SWOOT companies that recorded notable loss within a month

Dangote Cement Plc (-N3.66 trillion)

Dangote Cement Plc recorded the largest decline among the NGX listed tracked companies, losing N3.66 trillion in market capitalization. The company’s valuation fell from N19.91 trillion in May to N16.25 trillion in June, representing an 18.39% decline.

With approximately 16.87 billion shares outstanding, the decline indicates a significant reduction in share price value during the month.

The cement giant was affected by investor profit-taking after a strong rally, with market capitalization of N10.28 trillion, while broader concerns surrounding construction demand, energy costs, and elevated borrowing costs also weighed on market sentiment.

BUA Cement Plc (-N2.70 trillion)

BUA Cement Plc lost N2.70 trillion in value as its market capitalization dropped from N14.22 trillion to N11.52 trillion, representing a 19.0% decline.

Based on its roughly 33.86 billion shares outstanding, the decline reflects a substantial reduction in investor valuation of the company during the period.

The stock was among the biggest decliners in the SWOOT category as investors moved to take profit after a strong run in its share price. The shift was also driven by growing interest in fixed-income securities, where higher yields offered investors an alternative avenue for returns.

Aradel Holdings Plc (-N2.24 trillion)

In the energy space, Aradel Holdings Plc posted one of the steepest percentage declines. Its market capitalization fell from N8.40 trillion to N6.16 trillion, resulting in a loss of N2.24 trillion and a 26.7% decline, the highest percentage contraction among the reviewed stocks.

The oil and gas company’s correction followed a period of significant appreciation, with many investors opting to realize profits amid fluctuations in crude oil prices and uncertainty in the broader energy market.

Aradel has approximately 4.34 billion shares outstanding, meaning changes in its share price have a significant impact on its overall market value. With the share count remaining largely unchanged, the N2.24 trillion reduction in market capitalization was driven primarily by a decline in the company’s share price rather than any reduction in its issued shares.

MTN Nigeria (-N2.10 trillion)

MTN Nigeria emerged as the biggest loser by market capitalization during the period. The telco giant saw its valuation decline from N17.22 trillion in May to N15.12 trillion in June, representing a loss of N2.10 trillion or 12.2%.

With approximately 20.99 billion shares outstanding, the decline implies that the company’s share price lost roughly N100 per share during the month.

The stock’s recent pullback reflects a combination of profit-taking and broader market concerns. Investors appeared increasingly cautious amid persistent currency volatility, cost pressures and a high-interest-rate environment that has made fixed-income investments more attractive.

More Insights

The banking sector also witnessed substantial declines, as Zenith Bank lost N870 billion in market capitalization, declining from N5.38 trillion to N4.52 trillion, representing a 16.09% drop.

With approximately 31.4 billion shares outstanding, the decline reflects weaker investor sentiment toward banking stocks amid concerns about regulatory adjustments and the long-term implications of ongoing recapitalization efforts.

United Bank for Africa saw its market capitalization decline by N270 billion, from N1.97 trillion to N1.70 trillion. The valuation dropped by 13.71% as investors took profits following strong gains recorded earlier in the year.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company lost N440 billion in market value, falling from N5.01 trillion to N4.57 trillion. The decline represented an 8.76% contraction and was largely linked to sector-wide profit-taking.

Fidelity Bank shed N180 billion, with its market capitalization declining from N1.34 trillion to N1.16 trillion.

Wema Bank recorded one of the sharpest percentage declines among financial stocks, losing N300 billion in value as market capitalization dropped from N1.34 trillion to N1.04 trillion, a decline of 22.39%.

ETI lost N40 billion, with market capitalization slipping from N1.77 trillion to N1.73 trillion, while Stanbic IBTC’s valuation fell by N100 billion, declining from N2.69 trillion to N2.59 trillion.

The decline across banking stocks largely reflects profit-taking after the sector’s impressive run. The market also remained cautious about the implications of ongoing capital raises, while elevated interest rates continued to influence investment decisions.

Consumer goods companies also recorded contraction as BUA Foods lost N500 billion, while Nigerian Breweries shed N340 billion.

International Breweries lost N360 billion, reflecting weaker investors’ appetite for consumer stocks amid concerns about household spending power and inflationary pressures.

Lafarge Africa’s market capitalization declined by N520 billion, while Okomu Oil Palm lost N320 billion.

Geregu Power shed N540 billion, representing an 18.99% decline in market value, as investors locked in gains after the stock’s strong performance in previous periods.

What this means

Despite the N11.97 trillion loss recorded in June, the combined market capitalization of SWOOT companies remains significantly above the N86.43 trillion recorded in December 2025, underscoring the substantial gains these stocks have delivered over the past six months.

While June’s decline appears to be more of a market reset than a sign of weakening fundamentals, the ability of these stocks to recover lost ground will depend on how the economic landscape unfolds, particularly around interest rates, currency stability, company earnings and investor sentiment.