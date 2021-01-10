Business
Dangote to leverage on AfCFTA trade deals, open new trade routes
Dangote Industries Ltd has stated that keying into AfCFTA will be an opportunity for Nigerian businesses to open new trade routes.
Dangote Industries Ltd says its cement expansion plan and fertilizer investments are strategies aimed at leveraging trade deals and opening new trade routes for Nigeria under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the President of Dangote Industries Ltd, Aliko Dangote, on Sunday, January 10, 2021, in Lagos.
Dangote pointed out that the cement company with an installed capacity of 29.3Mta in Nigeria is planning to expand to Cameroon with its new plants expected to be ready for commissioning in Niger, Benin, Ghana, Cote D ‘Ivoire and Togo.
What they are saying
Aliko Dangote said that the signing of the $4.34 billion contract with Sinoma International Engineering Company Limited, a Chinese construction giant, was part of the strategy to fulfil the desire for Africa’s self-sufficiency in cement production.
According to the Dangote, the contract was for the construction of 11 new cement plants in 10 African countries, and Nepal in Asia.
Dangote said the report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development on the development of deficit infrastructure to ensure competitiveness in the AfCFTA, had made the company to leverage the deficit with its cement investment.
He said,
- “For Dangote Industries Ltd., moving goods like cement by road from Nigeria where they are manufactured to Ghana, where there is a big market is “unviable”, hence the need for new plants that will open multiple trade routes.’’
On his part, the Group Executive Director of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin, stated that movement of products through road was expensive, just as he also said that the Togolese and Beninese governments have both complained about the pollution from the trucks to the environment and the stress on the road infrastructure.
Edwin said,
- “With the success of the Doula plant in Cameroon, the company is already doubling its capacity in Yaoundé and targeting three million tonnes in the country to check competition as well as earn foreign exchange.
- “Our desire to increase our investment with the Phase 2 project is based on not only the fast growth rate of the Cameroonian economy but also due to the warm welcome extended to us and the enabling environment created by the government of Cameroon. Our choice of Cameroon for this multi-million-dollar investment is quite strategic.
- “Cameroon is the largest economy in Central Africa and is well endowed with abundant natural resources, political stability, adequate security and growing infrastructural development.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the AfCFTA, which finally took off on January 1 2021, after years of negotiations and delays, is aimed at creating a single market, for the movement of capital, goods, people and investments to further deepen the economic integration of the continent.
- AfCFTA, which is an agreement among 54 of the 55 African Union countries is the largest in the world in terms of the number of participating countries, since the formation of the World Trade Organization.
Nigerian Immigration Headquarters gutted by fire
The headquarter of the Nigeria Immigration Service was this morning gutted by fire which affected some of its offices.
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has said that its headquarters along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Road, Abuja, was on Sunday gutted by fire which affected some of its offices.
This disclosure was contained in a statement that was issued by NIS through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter handle on Sunday, January 10, 2021.
While pointing out that the cause of the fire incident is being investigated, NIS in its statement added that the fire had been put out by its own Federal Fire Station with assistance from other agencies around the Airport.
The statement from NIS reads, “A fire incident occurred in our Service Headquarters this Morning. It affected some of our Offices. The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station and support from other agencies around the Airport.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services.’’
Lagos state police raid night clubs, arrest 237 suspects, to face prosecution
Hundreds of people were arrested after they violated the Lagos government’s COVID-19 guidelines by breaking the 12am-4am curfew, attending nightclubs.
The police authorities in Lagos on Saturday raided a nightclub and apprehended people partying in complete disregard to the Lagos State Government’s directive on large gathering and imposed curfew in a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is as the State Government has warned that law enforcement agents will continue to arrest and prosecute residents who violate COVID-19 guidelines and directives issued to curb the spread of the deadly virus.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
The statement said that a combined enforcement team of the Lagos State Police Command and the Lagos State Safety Commission arrested youths partying at a Lounge located at 38, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, in the early hours of Saturday, 9th January 2021.
The team, led by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, arrived at 38, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, about 1 a.m and found scores of people clubbing – in contravention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive on the closure of clubhouses.
It also states that the culprits violated the 12 a.m to 4 a.m curfew imposed by the Federal Government to stem the spread of Covid-19 and all those arrested will be prosecuted with the enforcement continuing across the State to stop the virus, which continues to kill.
According to reports, 85 suspects were arrested at Lounge 38 in Bode Thomas Surulere, whereas 152 others were arrested at Club Victoria at Victoria Island, bringing the total number to 237 suspects.
Omotosho in his statement advised all residents to avoid large gatherings and ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines as the second wave of the pandemic has continued to spread faster among Lagosians with increased cases of patients being admitted at isolation centres.
What you should know
- The Federal Government had emphasized on the need for strict adherence to guidelines given by health authorities due to the surge in Covid-19 infection cases across the country especially in Lagos and the fear of the outbreak of a new strain of the disease.
- Despite a series of warnings by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 and the health authorities against large gatherings, many Nigerians have continued to defy the directive.
- This has led to the exponential rise in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country with Lagos State still regarded as the epicentre of the pandemic in the country.
41,040 trucks transported through barges in Lagos ports in 2020 – LAGFERRY
LAGFERRY says it transported over 40,000 trucks through its barges in Apapa ports in 2020
The Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) announced that it transported 41,040 trucks through its barges in Apapa ports for the full year 2020, in a bid to decongest Lagos roads.
This was disclosed by LAGEFFRY MD, Mr Abdoulbaq Balogun, in a two-day Strategic Management Workshop for LAGFERRY management, titled “Resilience for Sustainable Economy” in Lagos on Saturday.
Mr Balogun said:
- “Between January and December 2020, we have successfully moved 41,040 trucks from our terminal. LAGFERRY have also cleared 2,308 goods containers from Apapa and Tincan ports, while 941 empty containers have been loaded back to the ports. We have also been able to create 284 employment directly and indirectly through our operations.
- “The mandate given to us by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is to move 30% of Lagosians by the waterways in order to decongest the roads. We equally understand the enormous responsibility and challenges before us for the new year. This is exactly the reason for organising this workshop.“
- “We were averaging daily commuting between 800 to 900 passengers and in June 2020, we had ferried about 60,000 passengers and by September, we celebrated our 100,000 passengers. In 2020, one of our boats, MV Ayangburen, christened the sea warrior of water transport, accomplished a feat of completing 22 trips in 7 hours and six minutes.
- “Also in 2020, a total number of 2,857 persons were commuted on our chattered services to different parts of the state for pleasure, recreation and business. Today, I can proudly tell you that we commuted over 200,000 passengers within 150 days of operation in 2020.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last week that the LAGFERRY ferried over 200,000 passengers in 2020, during 150 days of operations.
- LAGFERRY also revealed it was responsible for 38% of the water transportation index to the transportation matrix of Lagos and also improved the contribution of water transport to the state’s GDP to 0.2 per cent from 0.8 per cent, citing that the operations had helped decongest road traffic in Lagos State and boost ease of doing business through the waterways.
