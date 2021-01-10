Cryptocurrency
Breaking: Black Sunday, Bitcoin drops $4,000
Bitcoin bears took hold of the world’s most popular crypto, as it dropped as much as $4,000 when it was trading at $41,000 on Sunday afternoon.
- Bitcoin traded at $38,224.39 with a daily trading volume of $69 billion.
- Bitcoin is down 5.86% for the day and presently has a market value of $711 billion.
What this means
The bearish trend prevailing at the bitcoin market is largely attributed to a significant amount of profit-taking in play on the account that Bitcoin realized profits are at record highs.
- Yesterday alone, the total net realized a profit of all coins moved on-chain was $5.5 billion.
Note that these represent BTC on-chain movements (comparing price at UTXO creation/spent times), not trades.
Cryptocurrency
Crypto entity moves $511 million worth of Bitcoin for a $41 fee
As Bitcoin’s price trades above $40,000, an unknown Bitcoin whale moved about $511million worth of the crypto.
Large crypto entities are definitely busy at the world’s most popular financial asset right now, with the prevailing price seen at the world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, trading above $40,000.
- As Bitcoin’s price trades above $40,000, an unknown Bitcoin whale moved about $511million worth of the crypto.
- According to Whale Trades, a crypto analytic tracker, a large crypto entity moved $$511,370,029.5 (12,605.89 BTC) for a fee of $40.7 some hours ago.
- At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $40,705.31 with a daily trading volume of $64 billion. Bitcoin is up 1.62% in the day.
🐋$511,370,029.5 MOVED(12,605.89 #bitcoin)fee:$40.57
📜https://t.co/n2tNSremtm
— WhaleTrades 🐳 (@WhaleTrades) January 10, 2021
What this means
This is a signal that more high-net-worth individuals are entering the space to invest in Bitcoin, in expectation of $BTC price appreciation.
Bitcoin accumulation has been on a constant upward trend for months.
- Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto’s recent highs.
- While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
- Also, it’s key to note, Bitcoin’s liquidity is getting squashed, on the bias that global investors are hoarding, meaning accessible BTC is becoming scarcer. 1 million Bitcoins have become illiquid this year, i.e. are held by entities that spend < 25% of coins they receive.
Cryptocurrency
52 million Ethereum wallets making money
About 51.6 million Ether wallets are now in a state of profit. Ethereum is up 7.61% for the day.
Most Ethereum wallet owners now have a good reason to smile to the bank. This is because about 51.6 million ether wallets are now in a state of profit.
In other words, the Ethereum addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached an all-time high of 51.6 million.
The previous all-time high of 51,639,240.250 was observed on January 7, 2021.
Metric description: The number of unique Ethereum addresses whose funds have an average buy price that is lower than the current price.
“Buy price” is here defined as the price at the time coins were transferred into an address. Only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) is being counted, contracts are excluded.
📈 #Ethereum $ETH Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached an ATH of 51,639,706.542
Previous ATH of 51,639,240.250 was observed on 07 January 2021
View metric:https://t.co/Q25mnqvGFw pic.twitter.com/eZsouyGNh6
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) January 9, 2021
At the time of drafting this report, Ethereum traded at $1,320.36 with a daily trading volume of $35.6 billion. Ethereum is up 7.61% for the day.
An Ethereum wallet is said to be in the money if the present price of Ether is higher than the average cost at which the Cryptos were acquired or sent to the Ethereum wallet.
What this means: It’s important to understand that investors can own more than one address, so the 52 million figure does not represent investor numbers.
Breaking the $1,300 resistance level represents a dramatic shift for Ethereum, which stood at around the $112 price level in March 2020 following the market carnage that occurred as a result of the ravaging COVID-19 virus.
Cryptocurrency
List of Cryptos outperforming Bitcoin, with weekly gains of over 100%
4 cryptos have performed better than Bitcoin in 2021 alone, having registered weekly gains of more than 100%.
The world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, is presently on a strong bullish run in regards to breaching another all-time high of $42,000 before pulling back around $40,200 as weekly gains of just 37%.
Still, 4 cryptos have surpassed the flagship crypto in 2021 alone, having registered weekly gains of more than 100% at the time of drafting this report.
READ: Crypto market breaks past $1 trillion for the 1st time in history
The leader of the pack is Nano which rallied by 276% in the last 7 days.
The crypto asset is created for enabling quick transactions with no fees and little hardware needed. It has a market value of about $580 million.
READ: XRP drops 14% over lawsuit from U.S Securities and Exchange Commission
Loopring comes in second with a weekly gain of 130%. Loopring is a protocol built on Ethereum, and created to power a fast and cheap decentralized exchange. Loopring’s market value is about $485 million.
Stellar comes in third on the account that it rallied by 125% over the past week,. Stellar is an open platform that permits its users’ funds transferred and stored.
READ: Bitcoin, Cardano, Polkadot, Ethereum suffer heavy losses over proposed regulations
It began operation about 6 years ago, with the major objective being to boost financial inclusion globally by reaching the world’s unbanked, prevalent in many parts of Africa and minor Asia. It, however, updated such objectives by focusing on assisting financial institutions to connect with each other through blockchain technology. Stellar has a market value of $6.5 billion.
READ: Ethereum defying law of gravity surges past $1,050
The fourth is Status with a weekly gain of 101% at press time, the crypto asset has an operating system for mobile appliances. Its functionality includes allowing access to the decentralized applications on Ethereum. Its market value is a little over $214 million.