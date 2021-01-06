Corporate deals
Access Bank completes acquisition of Zambian Cavmont Bank Ltd
Access Bank has completed the acquisition of Zambian Cavmont Bank Ltd, in a bid to strengthen its operational base in the continent.
Access Bank Plc has announced that its Zambian subsidiary (Access Bank, Zambia) has completed the acquisition of Cavmont Bank Limited, following the fulfilment of pre-requisite conditions, including regulatory approvals.
The tier-1 bank made the disclosure through a press statement signed by the Bank’s secretary, Sunday Ekwochi and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that Access Bank had reached a definitive agreement with Cavmount Capital Holdings Zambia Plc (CCHZ) to acquire Cavmount Bank Ltd, in a bid to diversify and expand its operational base in the continent.
In a recent development, the financial giant through a press statement released today stated that the merger between the aforementioned firms is set to take place before the end of January 2021.
What this means: The deal is a highly complementary transaction that is expected to combine Access Bank Zambia’s wholesale and trade finance capabilities with Cavmont Bank’s retail and commercial banking operations.
In addition, the deal has the potentials to enlarge Access Bank Zambia as a stronger and well-capitalized banking franchise with improved scale and capacity to deliver sustainable and best-in-class financial services in the Zambian market.
What you should know:
- As part of the terms and conditions of the deal, Nairametrics learnt that Access Bank Zambia will acquire the entire issued ordinary share capital, assets and liabilities of Cavmont Bank while Capricom Group Limited, the ultimate majority shareholder of CCHZ will invest at least ZMW300 million ($16.5 million) of preference shares into Access Bank Zambia. Capricorn will hold preference shares in the enlarged Access Bank Zambia for a period of five years, after which the preference shares will be acquired by Access Bank Plc.
- The deal was originally scheduled to be completed by Q4 2020, but was later moved to the first quarter of 2021 (Q1, 2021).
What they are saying
Excerpts of the press release read thus: ‘’Sequel to our announcement of August 6, 2020, the Board of Access Bank Plc (‘’the Bank’) today announces that its Zambian subsidiary, Access Bank (Zambia) Limited has completed the acquisition of Cavmont Bank Limited (‘’Cavmont’’), following fulfilment of the key conditions precedent including regulatory approvals.
‘’Growing our presence in Zambia remains a strategic priority for Access Bank and with the conclusion of the proposed merger with Cavmont, the Bank looks forward to realising the synergies from the transaction and achieving further growth of the combined platform to the benefit of all stakeholders.’’
Peace Mass Transit acquires 55.82% ordinary shares of C&I Leasing Plc
C&I Leasing Plc has announced the purchase of 313,326,316 units of the Neoma Africa Fund L.L.C by Peace Mass Transit Limited.
C&I Leasing Plc has announced that Peace Mass Transit has purchased 313,326,316 units of the Neoma Africa Fund L.L.C. (formerly Aureos Africa Fund, L.L.C.) unsecured variable coupon redeemable convertible loan stock in registered units of N4.75 each or its US$ equivalent in C&I Leasing Plc.
This was disclosed by the company in a statement issued and signed by the Company Secretary, Mbanugo Udenze & Co.
When fully converted, the loan stock will result in the issuance of 987,500,000 (Nine Hundred and Eighty-Seven Million and Five Hundred Thousand) Ordinary Shares of the Company.
This will represent 55.82% of the issued shares of the Company.
What they are saying
The Company, in the issued statement available on the NSE, argued that: “the transaction will strengthen the capital base of The Company and improve clarity of the capital structure.”
The Company also notes that: “the acquisition is highly beneficial to the company as the need for a possible redemption of the Notes, with the company’s cash resources, has been eliminated.”
What you should know: Shareholders approved the Conversion of the Notes to ordinary shares at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 3rd November 2020.
Stellantis: Fiat and PSA Group to finalise merger
Fiat Chrysler and PSA expect this merger to deliver greater resources to compete with electric-car upstarts and tech-industry interlopers.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and PSA Group will get shareholders to sign-off a deal that has endured two years of extraordinary drama.
Negotiations have been marked by on and off talks regarding the transformation of their companies, while the global pandemic also shaped forecasts along the line.
The two companies overcame plentiful and prodigious hurdles to get the deal across the line, with Fiat even managing to patch things up after a short-lived attempt to join forces with PSA’s arch-rival, Renault SA.
What this means
It is expected that the deal responds to growing pressure to pool resources together for product development, manufacturing and purchasing, to free up money for big bets on electric cars and self-driving systems.
With the merger resembling Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler and PSA executives expect this merger to deliver greater resources to compete with electric-car upstarts and tech-industry interlopers, which may boost returns.
Despite the advantages, there may be challenges once the deal is done.
Being bigger doesn’t spell success, GM has retrenched from many markets to focus on North America and China; while Renault and its alliance partner, Nissan Motor Co. are restructuring after racking up huge losses. Tesla Inc. is now far more richly valued than VW, which is staging the biggest effort among the incumbents to electrify its vast fleet.
Stellantis will be an amalgam of model lines with enviable positions in certain segments and areas of the world, but neither company has much of a foothold in the luxury-car business or China’s vast auto market.
Recall that the merger of Fiat with Chrysler did little to improve the fortunes of the Alfa Romeo and Maserati luxury lines, while PSA’s purchase of Opel only made the company more reliant on Europe’s crowded and shrinking market.
Carlos Taveres, the CEO of PSA, thus, have much to do in terms of shaking up Stellantis’s portfolio.
What they are saying
According to Jefferies Analyst, Philippe Houchois,
- “Stellantis will be a sort of conglomerate of brands, some great and some not so good and most very regional. The merger will be a good opportunity for a reset. The auto industry has been chasing size and consolidation for years, but it’s been slower in coming than many would like to see. The question is whether GM, Toyota and Renault-Nissan have provided evidence that there may be limits to this strategy.”
What you should know about the merger
- The combined company will have presence in North America’s lucrative truck and SUV segments, thanks to Fiat Chrysler’s Ram and Jeep divisions. PSA’s revitalized Peugeot and Citroen brands have excelled in Europe and are the envy of its turnaround-minded French foe, Renault.
- Fiat Chrysler shareholders are being paid a pre-merger dividend of 2.9 billion euros ($3.6 billion).
- The boards of both companies also are considering a potential distribution of 500 million euros to each company before they close the deal, or 1 billion euros afterward to shareholders of the combined entity.
- The Agnelli family that controls Fiat Chrysler, led by Chairman John Elkann, agreed in September to shave 2.6 billion euros off the initial dividend the carmaker’s shareholders will receive, to give Tavares more cash to work with when he takes the helm of Stellantis.
- Fiat Chrysler and PSA raised their estimate for the annual synergies Stellantis will achieve to 5 billion euros, putting more pressure on Tavares to squeeze out efficiencies. The companies had previously said they would be able to extract 3.7 billion euros in yearly savings without closing any plants.
- PSA Group is a French multinational manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles. With its three world-renowned brands, Peugeot, DS and Citroën.
AIICO Insurance Plc Rights Issue over-subscribed by shareholders
AIICO Insurance Plc has recorded a 126% subscription of its recently concluded rights issue.
AIICO Insurance Plc, a leading insurer in Nigeria has recorded a 126% subscription of its recently concluded rights issue, in what seems to be another giant leap forward in its recapitalization journey.
The disclosure is contained in a press statement, signed by the firm’s Head of strategic marketing and communications, Segun Olalandu and sent to Nairametrics.
READ: Niger Insurance Plc posts N311.43 million loss in Q2 2020
Nairametrics had earlier reported the launch of AIICO’s N3.5 billion rights issue, part of which, 4,357,770,954 ordinary shares of Fifty Kobo (N0.50) each at Eighty Kobo (N0.80) per share, was offered on the basis of five (5) new ordinary shares for every thirteen (13) ordinary shares held.
In lieu of this, the firm recorded about 126% subscription. Nairametrics also gathered that shares allotted will be credited immediately to the CSCS accounts of allottees by the Registrars to the issue.
READ: AIICO increases authorised share capital to N18 billion
What they are saying
The Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, said:
- “We were never in doubt about our Shareholders’ faith and commitment to our Company. They share our thoughts and vision for a much stronger and resilient Company, and are positioning themselves to take full advantage of the inherent opportunities.”
The Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Oladeji Oluwatola, also stated that:
- “The Company’s market leadership status and unwavering commitments to its various stakeholders have continued to endear investors to the brand.”
What this means
The oversubscription is an indication that the demand by existing shareholders for the firm’s stock outweighs the supply, indicating strong investors’ confidence in the firm’s potentials and the willingness by existing shareholders to be part of a promising future.
In the view of the Chief Financial Officer of the firm, Mr Oladeji Oluwatola, some of the probable reasons for this strong investors’ confidence in the firm include; the company’s excellent market leadership status and unwavering commitments to its various stakeholders.
What you should know
- According to Investopedia, a rights issue is an invitation to existing shareholders to purchase additional new shares in a company. This type of issue gives existing shareholders securities called Rights. With the rights, the shareholder can purchase new shares at a discount to the market price on a stated future date.
- AIICO Insurance Plc was established in 1963 with a large Life and Non-life business, and complimentary focus on Asset Management, Health and Pension.