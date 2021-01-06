Fidson Healthcare announces appointment of three new Directors to its Board

The Board of Directors of Fidson Healthcare Plc has announced the appointment of three new Directors.

This announcement was made in a notification signed and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange by the Company Secretary, J. A. Adebanjo.

According to the notification, Mr. Adebanjo revealed that these announcements were in line with the resolutions made by the Directors of the Company at the Board meeting which held on the 9th of December 2020.

In line with this, the Board announced the appointment of Dr. Vincent Ahonkha, Mr. Ekwunife Okoli and Ola Ijimakin as Independent Non-Executive Directors with effect from the 1st of January 2021.

About the appointed Directors