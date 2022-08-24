Nigeria’s leading health care companies earned a sum of N44.043 billion as revenue in the half year of 2022, outpacing their earnings in the corresponding period of 2021 of N30.385 billion.

According to the information contained from the half year financial statements of these companies and compiled by Nairametrics research, the companies’ revenues rose by 44.95% compared to half year 2021.

The revenue growth recorded by the companies is remarkable, considering economic disruptions in the global economy occasioned by the ripple effect on energy, power, and food cost, amongst others, caused by the Russia-Ukraine face-off and the inflationary pressure on the household wallets.

Our metrics are simply the revenue reported in the first half of this year based on calendar months.

This is a list of the five firms quoted on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange by revenues based on published financial statements and ranked by percentage growth.

Pharma-Deko Plc – N252.810 million

Pharma-Deko Plc hit by volatility in the operating environment had its revenue for the half year 2022 decline by 19% to N252.810 million, from N311.733 million in 2021.

The company closed its last trading day on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at N1.75 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX).

Pharma-Deko began the year with a share price of N2.20 but has since lost 20.5% off that price valuation, ranking it 138th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc – N1.826 billion

Following financial and operational headwinds in the first half of the year, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc reported an 8.29% decline in revenue for the first half of the year 2022 to N1.826 billion, as against N1.991 billion in 2021.

Neimeth closed its last trading day on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at N1.51 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX).

The healthcare firm began the year with a share price of N1.75 but has since lost 13.7% off that price valuation, ranking it 125th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

May & Baker Plc – N6.775 billion

May & Baker Plc reported an increase of 22.58% in revenue during the half year as it remained resilient despite the volatility in the economy.

The company reported a revenue of N6.773 billion during the half year of 2022 as against N5.525 billion representing a growth of 22.58%.

The company closed its last trading day at N3.88 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). May & Baker began the year with a share price of N4.02 but has since lost 3.48% off that price valuation, ranking it 102nd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Plc – N14.811 billion

GSK Plc posted revenue of N14.811 billion for the first half of the year 2022 from N9.895 billion in 2021, accounting for an increase of 50.18% as the firm also grew its revenue despite rising cost of sales occasioned by inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The health company closed its last trading day on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at N6.00 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX).

Glaxo Smithkline Consumer began the year with a share price of 5.95 NGN and has since gained 0.84% on that price valuation, ranking it 52nd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Fidson Healthcare Plc – N20.379 billion

Fidson Healthcare Plc sustained a positive trajectory during the half year ended June 30, 2022, with 58.04% growth in revenue.

The company reported a revenue of N20.379 billion in its half-year 2022 revenue from N12.895 billion a year ago, taking advantage of high demands in healthcare products due to Covid 19 pandemic.

Fidson closed its last trading day at N10.10 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX).

Fidson Healthcare began the year with a share price of N6.22 and has since gained 62.4% on that price valuation, ranking it 14th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.