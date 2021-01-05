Universal Music Group to expand operations in Nigeria

Global Music publishing giant, Universal Music Group, has announced plans to expand operations in Africa in countries such as Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya in 2021.

This was disclosed by the group’s regional CEO, Sipho Dlamini, in a Bloomberg report on Monday. The CEO also revealed that Universal Music had opened an office in Ivory Coast to tap into the francophone music scene.

“We are thinking long term and looking to build lasting infrastructure in order to support African talent for years to come,” Dlamini said. “We want to expand the possibilities for that talent to reach new audiences around the world.”

Universal Music plans to take advantage of the large music and tech adoption by younger Africans in a bid to secure streaming revenue. The CEO also revealed that Universal, just like its rival Sony, plans to sign more African musicians and also build more recording infrastructure for the continent for a wider reach.

Bloomberg disclosed that the recorded music revenues in Africa and the Middle East had totalled $100 million in 2019.

“There has never been a more exciting time for African music around the world, as it continues to influence and inspire culture and creativity, while reaching a wider audience globally each day through streaming,” Dlamini said.

The CEO added that Universal Music was also working with major African Telco operators including g MTN Group Ltd, Vodacom Group Ltd, and Orange SA in a bid to boost its operations in the continent.

