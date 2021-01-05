FG says ICC, Amnesty International worsening the fight against insecurity

The Federal Government of Nigeria has criticized the International Criminal Court’s plans to investigate the Nigerian Armed forces for possible war crimes.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in a statement after a briefing with newsmen in Lagos. He said the investigation was an attempt to demoralize the fight against insecurity, and that “Nigeria did not join the ICC so it can become a pawn on the court’s chessboard.”

Lai Mohammed accused the ICC of attacking Nigeria and worsening the fight against insecurity.

“Gentlemen, let me say straight away that Nigeria is fending off attacks on many fronts, not just from terrorists and bandits, but also from some human rights organizations and the International Criminal Court,“ he said.

Mr Mohammed also attacked the Amnesty International of being a “fighting force” against Nigeria.

“The ICC and some international human rights organizations, especially Amnesty International, have constituted themselves to another ‘fighting force’ against Nigeria, constantly harassing our security forces and threatening them with investigation and possible prosecution over alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes.”

He added that the FG was a sovereign state and would not surrender its sovereignty to the International Criminal Court and its “cohorts.”

“Nigeria did not join the ICC so it can become a pawn on the court’s chessboard. It beggars belief to see that a nation that is fighting an existential war against bandits and terrorists is constantly being held down by an international body which it willingly joined.

“Nigeria is a sovereign state and will not surrender its sovereignty to any organization. ICC, Amnesty International and their cohorts should desist from threatening our troops and putting the security of our country in jeopardy,” Mohammed said.

The Minister also attacked CNN’s coverage of the Lekki Massacre, calling it “a massacre without bodies.”

“As you are aware, we called CNN out and also petitioned the network. Though they acknowledged receipt of our petition, we have yet to hear from them on what actions they intend to take to prevent a recurrence of the fake news they peddled about Nigeria. I can assure you, gentlemen, that the matter is far from over.”

What you should know

A prosecutor at the International Criminal Court announced last month that she would seek a full investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed by the Nigerian Armed forces.

This comes after the International Criminal Court (ICC) said it would commence a preliminary examination into the unfortunate shootings which occurred at the Lekki toll gate where #EndSARS protesters gathered to protest against police brutality and call for Police reforms.

