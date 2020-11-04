ENDSARS
#EndSARS Protest: ICC begins preliminary examination of events
The ICC will start a preliminary examination into the events that occurred during the #EndSARS protests.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) will commence a preliminary examination into the unfortunate shootings which occurred at the Lekki toll gate where #EndSARS protesters gathered to protest against police brutality and call for Police reforms.
This was confirmed by BBC West Africa Correspondent, Chi Chi Izundu, on Wednesday morning.
THREAD: The International Criminal Court has confirmed to @BBCAfrica that is has started a preliminary examination into the #ENDSARS events in Nigeria. The Office of the ICC Prosecutor said it had received information on alleged crimes…
— Chi Chi Izundu (@blondeafro) November 4, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in October that the ICC confirmed it had received reports of crimes during the #EndSARS protests and monitoring developments from the events in Nigeria.
“My office has been closely following the events around the current protests in Nigeria and the reaction of Nigeria’s law enforcement and security agencies.
“Any loss of life and injury is concerning. We have received information alleging crimes and are keeping a close eye on developments, in case violence escalates and any indications arise that Rome Statute crimes may have been committed,” ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said last month.
In today’s statement, Izundu said, “The International Criminal Court has confirmed to BBC Africa that it has started a preliminary examination into the #EndSARS events in Nigeria. The Office of the ICC Prosecutor said it had received information on alleged crimes and the examination would ‘assess whether the legal criteria for opening an investigation under the Rome Statute… are met.”
“Officials added that the office did not usually comment on the communications it receives, but the sender had made it public,” she added.
She also confirmed the Office of the ICC prosecutor is currently analyzing the materials sent from protesters and will announce to the public when a final decision process is reached.
#EndSARS: What some Insurance companies have done so far
Insurance bosses share their plans on steps taken so far to ensure their clients/policyholders are adequately compensated.
Insurance companies are bracing up to the challenges ahead regarding claims payment to the insured owners of the vandalized properties during the violence that erupted from the hijacked #EndSARS protests in Lagos and other parts of the country.
In separate interviews, Chief Executive Officers of some insurance companies shared their plans on steps taken so far to ensure their clients/policyholders are adequately compensated.
Ganiyu Musa, Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) and Group Managing Director, Cornerstone Insurance Plc.
“Our Insurance Loss Adjusters are already on sites and trying to come up with estimates of some of the facilities damaged during the #EndSARS riot and to also determine the level of claims,” he said
In his capacity as the NIA boss, he emphasized that “Insurance companies may pay claims worth billions of Naira from losses of lives and properties that followed the #EndSARS protests. Underwriters expect the insured loss to run into billions of Naira.
“And most of our members are already receiving claims notification. Those that were insured should expect quick settlement of their claims, as the industry was ready to cushion the effects of the current hardship from the losses.
“For us as insurers, this is the essence of our business. The reason people buy insurance is to have peace of mind and relief in case any of the covered perils happens.
“This is not just an issue of damage to properties or loss of goods, but because it involves loss of lives, of course, our first consideration will have to be for the families that are mourning the loss of loved ones.
“Those properties can be replaced. In the case of losses from the looting, vandalism, and the rest, our message is if you have a valid insurance policy and the events are covered, you don’t have anything to worry about. Members of the Nigerian Insurers Association will honour their obligations.
“All policyholders need to do is to contact their insurance companies or brokers and commence the process to get indemnity based on the position of the contracts.
“The magnitude of what we are hearing and seeing is quite huge, but as an industry, we are up to the task.”
Babatunde Fajemirokun, Managing Director/CEO, AIICO Insurance Plc.
“The riots had a tremendous effect on individuals and businesses – both small and large. The losses incurred in terms of human lives and assets are enormous. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected in one way or another.
“I assure you that as a Company, we are doing all that is necessary to see our customers through this phase. We are asking our customers with covered cases to contact us for immediate assistance with claims.
“The year 2020 and all we have experienced as a nation are tailwinds, propelling us forward and helping us to evolve. Indeed, the injection of new imagination, energy, and innovative thinking into our national discourse will take us there.
“The Company’s claims profile over the years provides insights into its unwavering commitment to claims settlement and benefits payment. In 2019, over N30billion was paid out to its customers. This followed N29.1bn paid in 2018 and N23.3bn in 2017.”
Adeyinka Adekoya, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Coronation Insurance.
“Following the recent monumental loss of human life and damage to property and assets across the nation, we have shifted to our highest gear to get our customers the most appropriate help as quickly as possible at this time of need.
“We believe that insurance companies must ensure their clients do not have to wait for assistance after a disaster occurs, by proactively collating information of damage and losses, as well as, responding to claims with speed and precision.
“We are well aware that our customers are dealing with numerous difficulties at this time and the last thing they want is a painful and challenging claims process.
“Our emergency payment methods will assist to relieve your immediate spending pressures and help them get back on their feet within the quickest period of time.”
Eddie Efekoha, Group Managing Director/CEO, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance.
“The Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc is set to settle insurance claims for policyholders whose policies cover Strike, Riot and Civil Commotion (SRCC) extension.
“We have sent a mail to all policyholders and stakeholders across the country, noting that, such claims, like all others, would be expeditiously handled to ensure that customers are back in business as quickly as possible.
“May God console the families of citizens who have lost their lives and there are certainly glorious days ahead.
“We are running a ‘Safety First’ campaign on radio and television stations in the country. The campaign is to assure existing customers of reliable cover granted for their valued assets and also enjoining prospective customers to always consider insurance for their assets, health, and also take up microinsurance policies no matter their income level.”
What you need to know
Nairametrics reported one of the most viral tweets from an organization that was badly affected by the looting – supermarket chain, Spar, tweeted a message of hope and optimism despite suffering massive losses from the activities of hoodlums and miscreants.
“Our Lekki store has been vandalized and looted. But, we acknowledge that this is only a setback compared to the larger issues we are all facing as a nation, and our thoughts and prayers remain with Nigerians everywhere, and for a peaceful resolution to various issues at hand.
“Rebuilding a supermarket is hard. Rebuilding a nation is even harder. We stand with you Nigeria. Stay focused. Be the solution,” Spar tweeted.
#EndSARS: IGP says over 1,500 suspects arrested across the country
The Nigerian Police said that 1,590 suspects have been arrested across the country in respect to last month’s unrest.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has announced that over 1,590 suspects have been arrested across the country following the widespread looting and rioting that occurred during the post protests violence.
The IG disclosed this in Lagos during a visit to the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja to check out the burnt police stations in the state.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that a police station in Orile-Iganmu amongst other police stations across the country was set on fire on the 20th of October by suspected thugs in Lagos as the #EndSARS protests continued. Some policemen were also lynched by a mob of hoodlums following the ensuing unrest.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila disclosed that Lagos State will need about N1 trillion for the reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that was vandalized and destroyed by hoodlums.
The IG of Police said the 5 demands of the protesters were met within 4 days, as the demands could lead to Police reforms. He added that as protesters remained on the streets, there was a tendency for the protests to turn violent.
“When they campaigned against SARS they came up with five demands and after about four days protest, the authorities acceded to those demands because they were demands that could lead to reforming SARS.
“Our expectation was that after that, the protesters will all go back and leave the streets, but then they didn’t.
“Every security agent knows that when people come out to protest without observing the protocol, there is always a tendency for the protest to subsequently turn violent,” he said.
He also added that the hoodlums attacked public and government property, which provoked the police. However, the Police showed restraint by not using maximum force.
“We witnessed the destruction of public properties as well as police stations and businesses.
“The attack by hoodlums in this manner has the tendency to provoke the police and when we are provoked we have the capacity and strength to repel these people.
“However, we have shown restraint by not using maximum force to repel the hoodlums and criminals that went about destroying properties and killing people.
“So, that resilience that you have in showing restrain has shown that no amount of provocation will lead you to give credence to what they have been preaching on police brutality,” he said.
#EndSARS: Governor Wike relaxes curfew in Oyigbo, now 7pm to 6am
Governor Wike has relaxed the curfew in Oyigbo, as it now commences between the hours of 7 pm to 6 am.
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike announced that the curfew in Oyigbo will be reviewed to now commence from 7pm to 6am in a bid to recover over 50 riffles stolen from burnt police stations.
Wike disclosed this in a social media statement on Tuesday. This comes after reports of killings of residents by the Nigerian Army after IPOB was accused of attacking security operatives in the area.
The Rivers State Security Council met today & reviewed the curfew in Oyigbo LGA. From Wednesday November 4th, the curfew in Oyigbo LGA will be from 7pm to 6am
Effort to recover over 50 riffles stolen from burnt Police stations and killed security personnel would be maintained.
— Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) November 3, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that Amnesty International announced they received disturbing information that Nigerian soldiers engaged in alleged extra-judicial killings in Oyigbo, Rivers State, and therefore, called on the Army to stop the killings.
Governor Wike said that the stories of a massacre in Oyigbo were false and that the trouble started when IPOB suddenly killed six soldiers and four policemen.
Wike disclosed on Tuesday that the state security council reviewed the curfew imposed in the area to recover riffles stolen during the crisis.
“The Rivers State Security Council met today & reviewed the curfew in Oyigbo LGA. From Wednesday, November 4th, the curfew in Oyigbo LGA will be from 7pm to 6am. Efforts to recover over 50 riffles stolen from burnt Police stations and killed security personnel would be maintained,” he said.
