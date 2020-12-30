Company Results
Neimeth posts profit of N212.48 million for year-ended September 2020
Neimeth profit declined by 3.48%, as profitability was pressured by rising costs and expenses in 2020.
Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc has reported in its audited financial statement for 2020 that it made a profit of N212.48 million for the year ended 30th September 2020.
This represents a 3.48% decline in profit when compared with the N220.15 million PAT reported in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights
- Revenue increased to N2.84 billion in 2020, 19.73% Y-O-Y.
- Cost of Sales increased to N1.33 billion in 2020, 13.11% Y-O-Y.
- Gross Profit increased to N1.51 billion in 2020, 26.23% Y-O-Y.
- Other income increased to N29.29 million in 2020, 1049.33% Y-O-Y.
- Marketing and distribution expenses increased to N505.11 million in 2020, 33.90% Y-O-Y.
- Administrative expenses increased to N452.28 million in 2020, 20.54% Y-O-Y.
- Exchange loss increased to N188.05 million in 2020, 479.25% Y-O-Y.
- Operating profit decreased to N393.26 million in 2020, -4.87% Y-O-Y.
- Finance costs decreased to N95.87 million in 2020, -12.00% Y-O-Y.
- Profit after tax decreased to N212.48 in 2020, -3.48% Y-O-Y.
Bottom line
The report revealed that despite the impressive performance of the core operating segment of the company, and the increase in the revenue generated from the Animal Health segment, the profit of Neimeth Pharmaceuticals was pressured by rising costs in 2020 and this led to 3.48% decline in profit year-on-year.
Neimeth Pharmaceuticals suffered from substantial cost and expenses increase in 2020, as the increase in production cost, marketing and distribution expenses (driven by increased payment to employees in this department), administrative expenses (driven by expenses paid for conference and meetings, bank charges and commission, communication and subscription, energy cost, insurance and medical expenses) and increase in foreign exchange loss driven by naira devaluation, pressured profitability in 2020.
ValuAlliance posts N237.96 million profit in Q3 2020; up by over 1000% Y-o-Y
ValuAlliance has declared a Profit After Tax of N237.96 million for the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020).
ValuAlliance Value Fund (“Value Fund” or the “Fund”), formerly called the SIM Capital Alliance Value Fund, has declared a Profit After Tax of N237.96 million for the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020).
This is according to the firm’s recent financials, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics gathered that the firm’s Profit After Tax figure for Q3 2020 improved by 1,657% from a loss of N15.28 million it recorded in the corresponding period last year (Q3 2019).
Other key highlights of the Q3 2020 financials
- Total revenue increased to N227.02 million, +7,672% Y-o-Y.
- Net operating income increased to N240.7 million, +2,080% Y-o-Y.
- Interest income declined to N51.13 million, -30.3% Y-o-Y.
- Dividend income decline to N26.57 million, -10.2% Y-o-Y.
- Total expenses declined to N18.6 million, -0.5% Y-o-Y.
- Total liabilities declined to N20.46 million, -0.3% Y-o-Y.
- Total assets increased to N4.93 billion, +5% Y-o-Y.
- Total equity increased to N4.91 billion, +5% Y-o-Y.
- Earnings Per share increased to N7.41, +1657%.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported that ValuAlliance Value Fund had earlier distributed value fund of N10 per unit for half year 2020 (H1 2020).
Bottom line
The firm recorded a massive growth in profit within the period under review by minimizing costs and maximizing revenue, as evident by a minimal decline in total expenses and a massive increase in total revenue.
Despite recording a decline in revenue components like interest and dividend income within the period under review, the firm recorded overall massive growth in its total revenue by maximizing its net gain from financial instruments at fair value through profit, overturning a loss of N15.28 million as at Q3 2019 to a profit of N237.96 million in Q3 2020.
Unity Bank Nigeria Plc projects profit of N312 million in Q1 2021
Unity Bank Nigeria Plc has projected a Profit After Tax of N312 million for Q1 2021.
Unity Bank Nigeria Plc has projected a decline in its Profit After Tax (PAT) to N312 million for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), indicating a decline of 42.6% from the figure recorded in Q3, 2020.
This is according to the latest earnings forecast of the firm, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Pre-tax profit is projected to decline to N341 million, -42.2% Q-o-Q.
- Gross Earnings is projected to decline to N9.3 billion, -15.6% Q-o-Q.
- Interest income is projected to decline to N6.2 billion,-29.8% Q-o-Q.
- Interest Expense is projected to decline to N4.8 billion, -8.84% Q-o-Q.
- Net operating income is projected to decline to N3.9 billion, -34.1% Q-o-Q.
Others include:
- Operating Expenses is projected at N3.5 billion.
- Cash payment to employees and suppliers is projected at N3.5 billion
- Loans and advances are projected at N50 billion.
- Long term borrowing is projected at N48 billion
- Net cash used in financing activities is projected at N258.7 billion.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that Unity Bank posted a gross earnings of N11.04 billion for Q3 2020. The figure indicated a decline of -3%, although other key financial metrics such as the firm’s Profit After Tax and Profit Before Tax all recorded an increase or improvement during the period.
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc forecasts N237.2 million PBT in Q1, 2021
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc has projected a massive rise in its PBT to N237.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc has projected a massive rise in its Profit Before Tax (PBT) to N237.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2021), indicating a 1,547.9% increase from the figure recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the firm’s recent earnings forecast sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Profit After Tax (PAT) is predicted to rise to N203.99 million, +323.8% Q-o-Q.
- Net premium income is projected to increase to N1.32 billion, +9.5% Q-o-Q.
- Investment income is projected to decrease to N85.95 million, -9.9% Q-o-Q.
- Underwriting expenses is projected to decline to N464.21 million, -60% Q-o-Q.
- Gross premium earned is predicted to increase to N2.09 billion, +57.5% Q-o-Q.
Others include;
- Taxation is projected at N33.21 million
- Net cash generated from operating activities is projected at N228.94 million
- Net claims is projected at N461.9 million
- Net operating income is projected at N940.7 million
- Commission is projected at N239.3 million
What you should know
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc is an insurance company based in Lagos, Nigeria. It is licensed to cover all classes of non-life insurance with business interests in property investments, finance leasing, retail and microfinance banking, vehicle tracking and fleet management services.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that Regency Alliance Insurance Plc forecast N730.72 million profit for Q4 2020.