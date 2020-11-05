Pharma Deko Plc records 1.16% increase in 2020 9M revenues

Pharma Deko Plc – a pharmaceutical and consumer products company, reported revenues of N335.11 million in 2020 9M compared to N331.27 million in the same period in 2019 – 1.16% increase.

Key highlights for 2020 9M (ended September)

Revenues increased to N335.11 million, +1.16% YoY.

Revenues from pharma increased to N122.29 million, +226.61% YoY.

Revenues from consumer declined to N212.82 million, -27.57% YoY.

Other operating income declined to N36 thousand, -99.96% YoY.

Selling and distribution cost declined to N42.46 million, -48.29% YoY.

Administrative expenses declined to N223 million, -41.14% YoY.

Pre-tax loss decreased to N161.29 million, -38.88% YoY.

Loss Per Share decreased to 74 kobo, -39.34% YoY.

Bottom Line

Pharma Deko Plc recorded a boost in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased. Revenues from its pharmaceutical’s revenue-generating unit increased, due to COVID-19.

Pharma Deko Plc’s losses also decreased in the period under consideration, partly aided by declined Administrative expenses and Selling and distribution expenses.