Coronavirus
Covid-19: Astrazeneca-Oxford vaccine gets first regulatory approval in UK
Coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca has received its first approval in the UK.
The United Kingdom, on Wednesday, became the first country in the world to give clearance to the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca, as it battles a major surge during winter driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.
AstraZeneca said the approval of the vaccine, which will be key to mass immunizations, was for a 2 dose regime and had been authorized for emergency supply. The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine.
According to a report from Reuters, this disclosure was made in a statement from the UK Health Ministry on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
The vaccine, which is the second to be approved in the UK, after that of Pfizer/BioNTech, will be prioritized for the country’s most vulnerable groups early in the new year, according to statements from the company and the government.
The Health Ministry in its statement said,
- “The government has today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for use.’’
This move will help the UK ramp up vaccination against the coronavirus pandemic that has already killed about 1.7 million people around the world, devastated the global economy and caused a lot of disruptions to normal lives for billions.
The UK has invested more in this vaccine, which had faced safety issues during its clinical trials, more than other shots. The vaccine can be deployed immediately because it is easier to transport and store than the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, as it requires only refrigerator temperatures rather than deep freezing.
Some countries have restricted international flights from the UK and South Africa specifically, currently battling with a new strain of the coronavirus, which government sources and scientists say is more infectious.
AstraZeneca and other developers have said they are studying the impact of the new variant but expect that their shots will be effective against it.
What you should know
- This regulatory approval will come as a huge boost for AstraZeneca and the Oxford team, which has been accused of a lack of clarity about the results from late-stage trials.
- The results gotten from those trials showed its overall efficacy was 70.4%, considering that the efficacy was 62% for trial participants given 2 full doses, but 90% for a smaller sub-group given a half, then a full dose.
- Researchers said that the 90% efficacy for the low-dose/high-dose regime needed more investigation. AstraZeneca did not specify which dose regime had been approved.
Coronavirus
FG warns of significant increase in Covid-19 cases in January 2021
The FG has warned of a possible spike in coronavirus cases in January of 2021 resulting from a violation of safety protocols.
The Federal Government has warned that a significant increase in coronavirus infections in Nigeria appears imminent by January 2021 due to continued violation of safety protocols during the Christmas period.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu while speaking during the National briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 on Tuesday in Abuja.
READ: COVID-19: Lagos blames second wave on opening of economy, schools, others
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the NCDC boss said that Nigeria would in January 2021 pay the price of violating the COVID-19 protocols during the festivities.
While explaining the helplessness of the federal government in the face of gross violations of Covid-19 safety, Ihekweazu pointed out that the country’s health system was currently struggling to cope with the surge in the number of daily injections.
READ: Covid-19: FG directs universities to suspend academic activities till further notice
What the NCDC Director-General is saying
Ihekweazu said, “We just faced the worst week since we started responding to this outbreak. We had more cases in Nigeria last week than in any other previous week since the beginning of the outbreak.
“Pictures and videos from across the country paint a very disheartening situation because it appears that our messaging, our appeals to Nigerians over the last few months have not been heeded and we have gone ahead with business as usual. Events centres are full, social activities are full and so it is no surprise that cases are rising.
READ: COVID-19: Why Bill Gates is hopeful about 2021
“January will be a tough month, no doubt about it. So, we have to brace ourselves for the consequences of the activities that we decided to carry out in December. Our colleagues, the Chief Medical Directors CMDs are here today because of the pressures that we face across the country”, he said.
The NCDC boss added: “Our treatment centres are filling up, we are struggling to keep up, we are struggling to find the facilities and oxygen to manage. Every night we are faced with phone calls of patients desperate for care.
READ: NIN Registration: NIMC adopts booking system for enrolment from December 30
” So, unfortunately, January will be a tough month for all of us. It will be tough, but we still have an opportunity to do what we need to do, liaising with state governors to be more purposeful in implementing the measures that we have collectively agreed on.
“We have seen some of them doing that but many of the states in the country haven’t and pretend as if there will be no consequences. This is the reality we face and so we have got to brace ourselves for January.”
READ: Banks push customers towards self service in the “new normal”
On the new variant of the virus, Iheakweazu said that there was no change in the presentation of symptoms, except that it was more transmissible which would mean more cases, including critical ones, and the possible increase in fatalities.
What you should know
- The spike in the number of Covid-19 cases has seen the Federal Government, in collaboration with the state governments, announced the strict implementation of safety protocols. The government said that its analysis showed that 16 out of every 100 tests carried out, comes out positive.
- In order to reduce the possibility of importing the new strain of the virus, the federal government through the PTF has worked out additional quarantine protocols to be observed by travellers coming from the UK and South Africa.
Coronavirus
FG suspends passports of 100 Nigerians for refusing post-arrival Covid-19 test
100 Nigerians have had their passports suspended for flouting the obligation to test within 7 days of arrival in Nigeria from overseas travel.
The Federal Government has announced the suspension of 100 passports belonging to Nigerian passengers who refused to undergo second Covid-19 tests immediately after arriving Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, at the daily press briefing with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.
READ: Fake labs, travel frustrations, passengers allege COVID-19 test Scams at airport
Mr. Mustapha also added that the names of the Nigerians who refused to take a second test would be published on January 1st, 2021 and their passports suspended for 6 months.
“With effect from Jan. 1, 2021, passports of the first 100 passengers, who failed to take their day-seven post-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, would be published in the national dailies,” he said.
READ: FG moves to ease congestion on arrival at airports, introduces new online procedure
”Our National Response is passing through a challenging phase due to the seriousness of the second wave of infections in Nigeria.
”Week 52 has so far given us the highest number of infections in a single week to date. Our analysis shows that 16 out of every 100 tests carried out are positive.
READ: FG orders passengers from UK, South Africa to register on travel portal
”We are also seeing increasing transmission among younger people and this is not considered good and safe. We must, therefore, exercise utmost restraint by taking responsibility,” he said.
He added that with the rising number of cases in Nigeria, the FG aimed to ensure proper containment of the disease to reduce risk to health workers.
READ: Covid-19: Europe launches mass vaccination of doses to end the pandemic
”With the increasing number of infections and hospitalisation, our objectives are to: ensure that infection, prevention and control (IPC) is properly instituted to minimise spread and exposure of health care workers to the virus.
”Ensure that those who require hospitalisation are well managed; those requiring medical attention for other ailments gain access to Treatment at medical facilities; and critical care is available and deployed, especially where oxygen is needed.
“The situation in Abuja and its environs has been of concern to the PTF,” he added.
READ: World Banks provides NIMC with £172 million Covid-19 protective equipment
What you should know about the passport suspension penalty
Nairametrics reported last week that the Federal Government announced that it would suspend the passports of 100 Nigerians for 6 months and also publish their passport numbers for “flouting obligation to test within 7 days of arrival in Nigeria from overseas travel.”
READ ALSO: How to apply for Canadian Permanent Residency on your own
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 29th of December 2020, 749 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 85,560 confirmed cases.
On the 29th of December 2020, 749 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,385 samples across the country.
To date, 85,560 cases have been confirmed, 71,937 cases have been discharged and 1,267 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 937,712 tests have been carried out as of December 29th, 2020 compared to 932,327 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 29th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 85,560
- Total Number Discharged – 71,937
- Total Deaths – 1,267
- Total Tests Carried out – 937,712
According to the NCDC, the 749 new cases were reported from 19 states- Lagos (299), Plateau (131), Kaduna (83), FCT (74), Kwara (35), Sokoto (26), Edo (18), Kano (17), Katsina (16), Delta (11), Nasarawa (10), Ondo (9), Bauchi (9), Rivers (5), Akwa Ibom (3), Jigawa (1), Osun (1) and Ekiti (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 29,184, followed by Abuja (11,433), Kaduna (5,071), Plateau (4,755), Oyo (3,909), Rivers (3,403), Edo (2,852), Ogun (2,457), Kano (2,216), Delta (1,879), Ondo (1,807), Katsina (1,618), Kwara (1,414), Enugu (1,382), Gombe (1,272), Ebonyi (1,097), Osun (1,005), Abia (983), Bauchi (978), and Borno (796).
Imo State has recorded 748 cases, Nasarawa (738), Benue (532), Bayelsa (519), Akwa Ibom (434), Niger (410), Ekiti (410), Jigawa (396), Adamawa (391), Sokoto (331), Anambra (308), Taraba (211), Yobe (187), Kebbi (173), Cross River (169), Zamfara (87), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous