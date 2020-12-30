Hospitality & Travel
Brexit: France re-introduces visa for transit travellers to Britain
France re-introduced Airport Transit Visa (ATV) requirement for citizens of certain nationalities that holds a British long-stay visa.
France has re-introduced Airport Transit Visa (ATV) requirement for citizens of certain nationalities that holds a British long-stay visa or a British residence permit and who are travelling to Great Britain from January 1, 2020.
The nations affected are Afghanistan, Angola, Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Central African Republic, Cuba, Congo, Chad, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Iran, Mali and Iraq amongst others.
This was disclosed by Air France via mail sent to its passengers that had booked flights slated for January 1, 2020.
The airline explained that from the said date the passengers will have to be in possession of the ATV if they want to transit through France to Great Britain.
The development was also confirmed by France, via its official website, when it stated that European right will no longer apply within the UK from 1 January 2021, which marks the end of the transition period.
It stated,
- “The regulations governing the movements of UK citizens and their family members will change from that date onwards. The regulations governing the movements of some third countries nationals residing in the United Kingdom will also change from that date onwards.”
Withdrawal agreement
- You are a British citizen/family member of a UK citizen and you moved to France before the end of the transition period, i.e. before the 1st of January 2021: You benefit from the withdrawal agreement and can continue to reside in France.
- You are entitled to a residency permit ‘withdrawal agreement’ of either 5 years (if you have lived in France for less than 5 years) or 10 years (if you have lived in France for more than 5 years): You will need to request this residency permit online before the 1st of July 2021. You will have until the 1st of October 2021 to complete the procedure and have the actual residency permit.
- You are a British citizen, have been married or in an established relationship with a French National prior to the 1st of January 2021 and moved to France prior to that date: You benefit from the withdrawal agreement and can continue to reside in France.
- Established relationship – either a PACS or durable, duly attested relationship: If you move to France after the 1st of January 2021, you will need to apply for a Long Stay visa.
- You are the family member of a British citizen and have not moved to France by the 31st of December 2020: If you are moving to France to be with your British family member, who already resides in France or if the ties that link you with your British family member were established by the 31st of December 2020, you will need to apply for a short-term Schengen entry visa. This will be granted free of charge, on the basis of an accelerated procedure upon evidence of your relationship and of documents showing that your British family member benefited from the withdrawal agreement.
- You are a British citizen and you are moving to France after the 1st of January 2021: You cannot benefit from the withdrawal agreement and the common laws on the entry and residence of third-country nationals apply. You will therefore need to submit an application for a Long Stay visa (staying more than 90 days in France) to the French Consulate General London if you are a UK resident or to the French Consulate in the country you live in.
What it means
Passengers may still travel/apply for a visa with their British passport issued prior to the 1st of January 2021 until it expires (even if bearing the mention – European Union).
Also, according to information extracted from France’s website, British citizens do not require a visa if spending up to 90 days over a 180 days period in the Schengen area.
- “You may however be asked like any other third country nationals to justify your travel by the Immigration Officer (means of living, address of stay, medical travel insurance…).
- “British citizens, married to EU nationals, wishing to settle or reside more than 90 days in France (at the same time as their spouse or rejoining him/her) will not require a settlement visa (pursuant to the EU Directive 2004/38).”
UK citizens going to France to work for up to 90 days will not require a visa but they will need to obtain a temporary work permit, unless travelling for a sporting, cultural or scientific event, a seminar or trade show, the production and broadcast of cinematographic and audiovisual works.
FG to open new Lagos International Airport Terminal in 2021
FG said that the new International Airport Terminal in Lagos, Nigeria will be opened in 2021.
Federal Government has said that the new International Airport Terminal in Lagos, Nigeria, reportedly worth $38 million, will be opened in 2021.
This was disclosed by one of the media aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi, via his Twitter handle on Monday.
The new International Airport Terminal in Lagos, Nigeria, (now) opening 2021.
📷: CCECC
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 28, 2020
What you should know
- In May 2020, the Federal Government revealed its plan to invest $38million in rehabilitation of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos terminal.
Why it matters
The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had explained that the airport needed a revamp due to its poor state, which has outlived its usefulness. He further noted that the terminal was built to handle 300,000 at inception but the passengers it handles have grown to 8 million in the past three years.
He said,
- “We require to spend $38m as palliative on the refurbishment of the international terminal in Lagos. This airport was built in 1979 and intended to carry just 200,000 passengers annually, but it now does over eight million yearly. With the continuous over-use of its facilities, the amenities will not last for long.”
Our direct flight to Jamaica was to celebrate 50 years of bilateral relationship – Minister
History was made as travellers enjoyed a first-time direct flight from Lagos to Jamaica on Monday, December 21, 2020.
The Federal Government has stated that the nation’s inaugural direct flight to Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, Jamaica, is part of activities organised to commemorate 50 years of good bilateral relations between the two nations.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama via his Twitter handle.
According to him, the flight, which was operated by Air Peace, is expected to further strengthen relations between the two countries in the tourism and education sectors as well as other economic activities.
He tweeted, “Arrived Montego Bay, Jamaica, on the inaugural direct flight operated by Air Peace which departed Lagos on Monday. This is part of activities organised to commemorate 50 years of good bilateral relations between our two countries.
“We were received at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith and the Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague.”
Arrived Montego Bay, Jamaica, on the
inaugural direct flight operated by Air Peace which departed Lagos on Monday. This is part of activities organised to commemorate 50 years of good bilateral relations between our two countries.
— Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) December 22, 2020
While receiving Onyeama and his team, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith agreed with his Nigerian counterpart that the flight will help to boost trade relations between the two countries and also strengthen their relationship, through tourism, air services and culture.
“It is a true… meeting of south to south cooperation,” she said.
She added that there is opportunity to build on the historical and cultural ties between the countries.
What it means
This is expected to be the beginning of a bright future for the duo nations, as they are expected to establish regular travel and promote, strengthen their people-to-people arrangements.
What you should know
- This is the first non-stop flight to the island from Nigeria and is aimed at exploring the possibility of direct round-trip commercial airlift between the two destinations.
- The 132 passengers flight, which was 12-hour trip, had Onyeama, his wife Sulola Onyeama, and 19 crew members on board. It was arranged by Tour Company, Nigerians Travel Too, in partnership with Air Peace.
Dana Air to open internal inquiry on discrimination of passenger with disability
Dana Air has commenced an investigation into the altercation that saw a man with a disability denied of flying.
Dana Air has taken responsibility for the grounded aircraft incident over the weekend and has opened inquiry into the altercations with a passenger with disability.
In a statement posted on Tuesday, Dana Air disclosed that it regrets the discomfort and frustrations it caused to passengers on Friday, which has affected its daily operations.
READ: Dana Air to increase fleet with embattled Boeing aircraft
- “We grounded the aircraft on Friday for safety concerns, and in an uncommon fashion, we had to do same with a different equipment on Saturday. Neither grounding was because of potential threats to safe operation, rather in compliance with our own self set high safety standards. Such disruptions have significantly affected operations, especially when traffic is high these days.
- “We strongly disclaim the notion that our company or our employees discriminate against persons on account of disability or any factor for that matter. This is inconsistent with our history and record, which is available for all to see,” it stated
READ: Hotels in Nigeria are on the verge of collapse
Dana acknowledged the viral social media video showing altercations between its employees and a person with disability.
- “Although we make no determinations yet, one way or the other, suffice to state that receiving this footage, other pieces of evidence and extensive discussions with regulators had led us to immediately open an internal inquiry. We take responsibilities seriously, and never encourage or condone any impropriety by our employees. We will also cooperate with relevant consumer protections authorities.”
READ: Nigerian airlines record 54% delayed domestic flights in two months
What you should know
A passenger, Dr. Chike Okogwu, on Sunday disclosed that Dana introduced a new policy that forbids accepting passengers with wheelchairs. He tweeted,
- “Discrimination against persons with Disabilities in Nig. I booked a 7:20PM flight from Abj-Lag which was rescheduled to 9.05PM. I got my boarding pass only for Dana Air to say a new policy forbids carry us with wheelchair.”
It's turning bloody here in Abuja Airport. If we die, we die. I say no to discrimination of persons with Disabilities in Nig.
— Dr. Chike OKOGWU. (@chikeiq) December 20, 2020
The Passenger was later granted bail today after he was arrested.
For those still asking, @chikeiq has posted bail. He is the passenger with mobility disability whom @DanaAir got arrested 2 days ago after they had endlessly delayed his flight & then told him he cld not be on a night flight. Disability discrimination in #Nigeria needs to end!
— Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) December 22, 2020