Business
FCTA to implement FG’s e-Government Master Plan from 2021
The FCTA has concluded plans to implement the Federal Government’s e-Government Master Plan in January 2021.
The FCTA recently announced that its Administration Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department (RCSI) has concluded plans to implement the Federal Government’s e-Government Master Plan in January 2021.
This was disclosed by the Acting Director of the Department, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, in a briefing with reporters, on Monday, in Abuja.
The Director said that domestication of the policy would improve transparency and efficiency of service delivery.
She added that the purpose of the project implementation was to properly align automation and digitalize the operations of the FCT in line with the National e-Government Master Plan.
She stated that the implementation would see a sensitization workshop for the e-Government master plan, skills gap assessment and measurement, capacity building on digital literacy, and e-Government index ranking.
The Director also disclosed that the department would implement the Federal Government’s score-card for websites of FCTA by February 2021, citing the scorecard as an important index for determining the status of the Nigerian e-government plan, through the actualization of transparency and efficiency for service delivery.
- “Other plans lined up for the months of April, May, June and July 2021 include to work with Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) to re-introduce mentoring and succession plan in the FCT Administration. The department will work with BPSR to deploy Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for all Agencies in FCTA, organise a workshop on the use of New Media to improve information management in the FCTA and round table discussion on Economic Sustainability plan to support FCTA respectively.”
What you should know
- The FG had announced plans to automate some of its operations in a bid to achieve more efficiency and transparency.
- Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Ministry of Interior disclosed that the ECITIBIZ (e-citizenship) automation platform had generated N2.17 billion for the Federal Government since it was launched in 2018.
- Nairametrics also reported last month that the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, announced that the Federal Government had commenced a digitalization process of registration, legal representation, and other processes of inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to improve data management of inmates.
- In September, the Federal Government approved $3.1 billion for the automation of the operations of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).
Business
FG shuts down 6 pharmaceutical firms for violating NAFDAC regulations
The FG has announced the shutdown of 6 pharmaceutical manufacturing companies for non-compliance with NAFDAC policy.
The Federal Government has announced the shutdown of 6 pharmaceutical manufacturing companies for non-compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).
This was disclosed by NAFDAC’s DG, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement on Monday, in Abuja.
Prof. Adeyeye said that NAFDAC acted in line with its policy of zero tolerance for the circulation of substandard and falsified medicines in the country.
- “The Pharmaceutical companies were shut down following a nationwide surveillance of their manufacturing activities. These local manufacturers, in spite of appropriate notification failed to meet minimum Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards in line with extant requirements to assure the quality, safety and efficacy of Pharmaceutical products.
The DG said criminal non-regulatory activities by some drug makers were also discovered, following the surveillance exercise.
Prof. Adeyeye also stated that shutting down the 6 pharmaceutical companies’ operations should serve as a warning to other companies that failed to meet the GMP requirements, and added that companies that had been shut down would remain closed until they meet the full requirements.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that Prof. Adeyeye said the agency had blacklisted Mars Remedies PVT Limited, India.
- The agency said the Indian company violated the NAFDAC Act, noting with dismay that it displayed a flagrant disregard for compliance with global standards necessary to assure the production of quality assured products.
Business
Apapa gridlock: Lagos to take over operations of Presidential Taskforce on Port Decongestion
The governor said that the new task force would be a combined team of officers of LASTMA and the police.
The Lagos State Government has moved to take over from the Presidential Taskforce on Port Decongestion and create a new operational template for the taskforce.
This is seen as part of the steps being taken by the state government to restore sanity to the Apapa axis that has been bedeviled by serious traffic congestion, which has impacted negatively on businesses and lives in that environment.
The disclosure was made by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during an unplanned fact-finding visit to Apapa, on Monday, to ascertain the causes of incessant gridlocks on roads leading to the seaports, which revealed several factors responsible for the congestion.
The governor said that the new operational template for the presidential task force would be enforced by a combined team of officers of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the police.
During the visit with members of the state cabinet, the Governor physically assessed the complexity of the situation that allowed heavy-duty trucks to clog up the access roads, as a blame game ensued between stakeholders operating within and around the Apapa seaports.
While the Committee of Freight Forwarders and Maritime Truckers (COFFAMAT) blamed the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) officials, Presidential Taskforce on Port Decongestion and the police for the corruption that allowed truck drivers to park indiscriminately on the road, the Council of Maritime Transport Union and Association (COMTUA) absolved the police and Taskforce, accusing COFFAMAT, truck drivers and other stakeholders of not playing by the rules.
A customs licensed clearing and forwarding agent, Mr. Boniface Okoye, heaped the blame on the customs for giving undue access to the shippers’ council to leave empty containers in the port areas, while pointing an accusing finger at the police for looking away after allegedly collecting kickbacks.
Following the accusations and counter-accusations by the stakeholders, Sanwo-Olu revealed the plans of the State Government to checkmate activities of all operators that had led to the problems being experienced in the area.
The Governor wondered why container-laden trucks not yet called upon for loading in the ports were indiscriminately parked on the newly rehabilitated Tincan Road, instead of moving into the approved terminal provided by the Government.
What the Lagos State Governor is saying
Sanwo-Olu disclosed the plans of the state government to restore sanity to the roads on that axis.
The Governor said, “This is about the fourth time which my Government has been trying to address Apapa gridlock and bring sanity back to the area. On each occasion we had come here, we knew that there were road constructions. This time around, there has been a lot of improvement and we have seen that a lot of the roads within Apapa have been completed. But, there has been no respite for commuters in terms of free traffic flow.
“Our plan is to bring about cohesive system where all stakeholders would understand their roles and resolve challenges being encountered. Since last year, the Presidential Taskforce has been working on this issue. Now, there is a process that is starting in which the State Government is taking over the task force. This is one of the reasons for this trip to Apapa today; to ascertain what needs to be done. We will have a team of policemen and LASTMA dedicated to Apapa Ports for enforcement of task force’s mandates.”
The Governor said the visit to the ports would be followed up with stakeholders’ engagement with NPA, shipping companies’ owners and freight forwarders, stressing that a situation where truck drivers needed to wait for about 10 hours for handing over of operation from one NPA team to another was not acceptable.
Sanwo-Olu pointed out that the sharp practices and inadequacies observed in the handling of the container operations at the ports would be escalated to the Minister of Transport, adding that the misconducts of the policemen stationed close to the ports would be reported to the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
He said: “Lagos State Government is not the owner of the ports whose operations is causing pain to residents, but we owe a duty to our citizens whose lives and businesses have been badly impacted because of the gridlocks created in this part of the State. I believe this trip would give us another opportunity where all of us, as stakeholders, will be able to identify impediments and resolve the issues once and for all.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a Presidential Taskforce headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Comrade Kayode Opeifa as Vice Chairman to restore sanity on the Apapa axis, following the total collapse of law and order which led to indiscriminate parking of heavy articulated vehicles like trucks, tankers, and containerized heavy-duty vehicles on roads leading to Apapa and its environs.
- However, following the restoration of some level of normalcy on the axis with the disappearance of trucks and tankers on the bridges and roads, the Federal Government announced the withdrawal of the Presidential Taskforce.
APAPA GRIDLOCK: LAGOS MOVES TO TAKE OVER PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE OPERATION, AS SANWO-OLU VISITS AREA AGAIN
•Operators In War Of Words Over Port Congestion@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @LASGWorks @gboyegaakosile1 @gbenga_omo#ForAGreaterLagos
Read More.. https://t.co/XXpJDszXLZ pic.twitter.com/YxzZz1l1Lp
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) December 28, 2020
Business
FG condemns Christmas terrorist attacks in Borno and Adamawa
The FG has condemned the Christmas eve and Boxing Day terrorist attacks in Adamawa and Borno States.
This was revealed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in a statement on Monday, condemning the killings and destruction of properties.
- “It is really unfortunate that these terrorist attacks happened when people are expected to be enjoying the Christmas holiday with their loved one. I commiserate with the Government and people of Borno State especially the families of the victims of the sad incident.”
What you should know
- Media reports revealed that Boko Haram attacked the Gombi local government area of Adamawa state, one of the first missionary settlements in Northern Nigeria, and its environs on Christmas eve.
- Residents of the area said they were forced to flee to the mountains as the terrorists looted and burnt houses.
- Meanwhile, on Boxing Day, at least three people were confirmed killed in one of the Borno communities in Hawul Local Government Area, which was attacked by Boko Haram.