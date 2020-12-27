Business News
Adamawa Governor signs 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N140 billion into law
Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has signed the state’s 2021 appropriation bill worth N140 billion into law.
The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has signed the state’s 2021 appropriation bill worth N140 billion into law.
This is according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria. The budget tagged ‘’Budget of Stabilization’’ was presented by the Governor to the State House of Assembly on Monday, November 23, 2020.
The 2021 Budget of the state, worth a combined total of N140,034,404,449 is made up of recurrent expenditure of N67.216 billion, representing 48% of the overall budget size, while the remaining N72.818 billion is reserved for capital expenditure projects, representing 52% of the overall budget size.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Governor said:
- “This is crystal budget of stabilization which will see to more value addition, more infrastructure development to our people and human capital development for the sustenance of our democracy. Democracy without physical infrastructure will not carry us anywhere. For us to develop the democracy, we need to work tirelessly with the available resources.
Commenting on the rationale for opting for the tag, stabilization budget, the Governor said:
- “In 2020 we witnessed lots of economic challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic.”
Expressing optimism over the capacity of the budget to effect necessary development in the state, the Governor assured the people of the required infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals and the human capital development in 2021.
What this means
With a higher allocation to capital expenditure, it is pertinent to note that the budget on prima facie, aims to resuscitate the economy and stimulate development of the state through increased government capital spending, which in Keynessian economics, will increase aggregate demand and stabilize local prices, warding off recessionary impacts.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Deaths of frontline workers particularly sad – Buhari
President Buhari has condoled with the Nigerian Medical Association over the loss of some of their members in the fight against COVID-19.
President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the announcement of the Nigerian Medical Association losing 20 doctors in one week. He said that the FG is particularly sad about it and will give welfare where its due.
The President disclosed this in a social media statement on Saturday.
READ: Our major challenge is eliminating paper – Tito Ovia of Helium Health
- “The deaths of our frontline health workers in the battle against COVID-19 are particularly sad. I have sent my condolences to the Nigerian Medical Association. No reward is too much for the sacrifices being made, our administration will give their welfare the priority it deserves.”
READ: Japan grants $9.4 million to Nigeria for the provision of medical equipment
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) warned that the second wave of coronavirus is more catastrophic, citing that no less than 20 doctors have lost their lives in a week.
- The NMA also called on the government to provide more facilities and urged patients with the disease to disclose the truth to doctors, or else risk exposing doctors to the virus.
READ: Nigeria to vaccinate 20 million people against Covid-19
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 26th of December 2020, 829 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 83,576 confirmed cases.
On the 26th of December 2020, 829 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 13,000 samples across the country.
To date, 83,576 cases have been confirmed, 70,495 cases have been discharged and 1,247 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 925,215 tests have been carried out as of December 26th, 2020 compared to 912,215 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 26th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 83,576
- Total Number Discharged – 70,495
- Total Deaths – 1,247
- Total Tests Carried out – 925,215
According to the NCDC, the 829 new cases were reported from 15 states- Lagos (296), FCT (291), Kaduna (79), Rivers (40), Kano (35), Nasarawa (25), Bauchi (19), Benue (8), Borno (7), Edo (7), Oyo (7), Sokoto (7), Cross River (3), Jigawa (3), and Ogun (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 28,488, followed by Abuja (11,057), Kaduna (4,883), Plateau (4,459), Oyo (3,885), Rivers (3,368), Edo (2,826), Ogun (2,451), Kano (2,169), Delta (1,868), Ondo (1,798), Katsina (1,570), Enugu (1,382), Kwara (1,379), Gombe (1,248), Ebonyi (1,097), Osun (1,004), Abia (983), Bauchi (964), and Borno (796).
Imo State has recorded 748 cases, Nasarawa (690), Benue (532), Bayelsa (519), Akwa Ibom (429), Ekiti and Niger (409), Jigawa (392), Adamawa (355), Anambra (307), Sokoto (297), Taraba (211), Yobe (187), Cross River (169), Kebbi (163), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Business News
CBN says bank credit grew by N290 billion in 6 weeks as lending rates drop
The CBN has disclosed that the gross credit to the economy grew by N290.13 billion in about 6 weeks.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that the gross credit to the Nigerian economy grew by N290.13 billion in about 6 weeks, between the end of August 2020 and November 13, 2020.
A total gross credit growth of N3.976 trillion was also recorded, as it grew from N15.567 trillion at the end of May 2019 to N19.544 trillion as at November 13, 2020.
READ: CBN grants approval for banks to debit accounts of loan defaulters
This disclosure is contained in the personal statement of the Deputy Governor, Financial System, CBN, Aisha Ahmad, issued as part of the apex bank’s communique after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held on November 23 and 24, 2020.
Ahmad said that sustaining critical support to the economy through this crisis remains a priority as credit growth remained on an upward trajectory with robust soundness indicators and sustained decline in average lending rates.
READ: Analysis: GTB is minting profits but CBN is squeezing its cash.
She said much of this credit which was channeled to manufacturing, consumer, general commerce and agriculture – all key employment generating sectors, was largely driven by effective implementation of the Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR), various government interventions and other complementary policies to ramp up credit to the economy.
The statement from the CBN Deputy Governor partly reads,
- “For instance, gross credit grew by N290.13 billion between end of August 2020 and November 13, 2020; while total gross credit growth of N3,976.34 billion was recorded from N15,567.66 billion at end of May 2019 to N19,544.00 billion at November 13, 2020. Much of this credit was channeled to manufacturing, consumer, general commerce and agriculture – all key employment generating sectors.
- “This was broadly driven by effective implementation of the Loan to Deposit Ratio, interventions and other complementary policies to ramp up credit to the economy.’’
READ: Ahead of CBN’s policy implementation, Fidelity Bank’s LDR hits 80%
Ahmad noted that the gradual decline reported in lending rates is a positive development that improves access to credit for more households and businesses with a view to stimulating economic activity, creating jobs and driving more sustainable and inclusive growth.
She said that as at October 2020, 86.23% of total loans granted to over 1 million customers by deposit money banks were at interest rates considerably below 20%, an improvement of 76.43% that was achieved as at July 2019.
READ: CBN: Unconventional monetary policies needed to grow and diversify the economy
Going further, she said that this low interest rate environment was also reflected in the Open Buy Back rate which stood at 1.88% at end of October 2020, an indication of a highly liquid banking system.
READ: GTBank’s Segun Agbaje shares his thoughts on CBN’s loan policies
What you should know
- The CBN as part of measure to stimulate the economy has introduced several policies to boost credit to Nigerian businesses. Some of these policies include the increase of LDR to 65%, the various intervention programmes targeted at Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) at low interest rates and so on.