Nigerians have reacted to the controversial declaration of Aisha Binani as the governor-elect of Adamawa State.

Recall that the Adamawa State REC announced the victory of the APC candidate in the absence of the Returning officer who is responsible for declaring the results.

Meanwhile, INEC has declared the REC’s announcement as invalid, meaningless, and without legal impact.

Following Sunday’s declaration of Aisha Binani as winner of Adamawa State governorship election, Nigerians have been reacting to the political upheaval that has engulfed the state ever since.

Recall that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari, declared the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Binani, as the winner of the governorship supplementary election on Sunday, April 16, 2023, amid protests.

Since then, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the declaration as null, void, and of no effect. It also suspended the collation of results.

Before the collation was suspended, results from 10 Local Government Areas were announced with Aisha Binani trailing the incumbent governor and PDP candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri.

The INEC National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, stated that the REC, returning officer and others involved have been invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.

Nigerians have continued to react to the announcement on social media, worrying that the development could erode democracy.

One of those who reacted to the development is the Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo. He sarcastically praised the Adamawa REC for not wasting anybody’s time by simply announcing his fake result without much fuss. He said:

“Yunusa is better than Yakubu. The Adamawa State REC didn’t promise anyone anything. He did not waste anybody’s time or money, not even an office paper. He came in broad daylight with a handwritten paper and unpretentiously declared a winner without results and is man enough to face the consequences of his criminal activities.”

Meanwhile, Shehu Gazali Sadi claimed that the APC committed “treason” against the PDP. He said:

“APC committed treason against PDP in Adamawa state, but guess what, it’s the Obidients that carry the matter on their head condemning it and asking for justice. The SPV boys that sew threads on Twitter to attack PO during the presidential election have gone mute. PDP is dead”.

Chief Ikukuoma compared Sunday’s event to what happened in February during the presidential election, saying:

“What happened in Adamawa state was a case of the wrong person doing the wrong thing while in the Presidential election, it was the right person doing the wrong thing.”

Noble Igwe wondered why some people are dragging the Labour Party into the drama in Adamawa State when they ought to be focusing on the matter at hand. He said:

“Look at what is happening in Adamawa State, they are even accusing Waziri of anti-party activities but LP is your problem. You should be out here trying to build a PDP youth wing, getting young people to join your party but no, it’s LP that is your problem.”

Look at what is happening in Adamawa State, they are even accusing Waziri of anti party activities but LP is your problem.

