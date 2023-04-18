Key highlights

This was disclosed by the LCCl’s President, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, during the chamber’s second-quarter State of the Economy conference on Tuesday in Lagos.

Debt and Subsidy

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Chief stated that Government’s planned petrol subsidy removal will also reduce Nigeria’s debt burden they said:

“Though the planned removal of fuel subsidies may cause further northward movement of inflation in the short term, it is arguably one of the best economic decisions to reduce our unsustainable debts and widespread corruption in that sector.

“The government must, however, take cognizance of its socio-economic implications, especially with unemployment at the unwholesome rate of about 40 percent.”

Debt for subsidy

Olawale warned about the effects of borrowing to fund subsidies citing that FG’s fixation on debt accumulation was unhealthy and urged FGmust prioritize exploring other avenues, including opening equity opportunities, offloading/selling of its real estate holdings, and tackling oil theft to create room for fiscal manipulation.

The LCCI also advised that FG must follow through with the recently launched and restructured Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) by President Muhammadu Buhari on Feb. 1, to optimize national assets, as it would provide local and global observers a balanced picture of our financial position.

“It would also motivate national asset managers, led by MOFI, to grow our assets and the returns on them as well as motivate our national liability managers, led by the DMO, to minimize our liabilities and the costs we incur on them with equal vigor.

“Indeed, issuance of joint reports by MOFI and DMO would be ideal going forward.

“One-sided updates on liabilities with no updates on assets when such updates were adequately available could well be blamed for some of the downgrades of Nigeria’s debt issuance risk profile and outlook.

LCCI urged there is a clear need for the government to strengthen its support to critical sectors like agriculture, export infrastructure manufacturing, power, energy, and insecurity and also look at ways to improve supply chains as well as cushioning the cost of production by assisting manufacturers with subsidized inputs and foreign exchange allocation.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported recently that Fuel subsidy removal could lead to some companies becoming bigger players in the downstream sector, as they may be better positioned to handle the higher costs associated with distributing and selling fuel.

The removal of fuel subsidies is likely to have significant impacts on the country’s downstream sector, including oil companies, distributors, and consumers.

The removal could also be a gold rush in energy trading for these companies:

