The Executive Chairman of the Adamawa Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ADPHCDA), Dr. Suleiman Bashir, announced that the state is poised to receive nutritional supplements worth N300 million for children.

This announcement came during a key performance feedback session with critical stakeholders in Yola on Saturday.

Dr. Bashir revealed that the nutritional supplements are expected to be supplied from Denmark, with the delivery anticipated next month.

What He Said

He credited Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for swiftly releasing the counterpart funding within a week of the agency’s request, highlighting the governor’s commitment to supporting health initiatives in the state.

“Governor Fintiri has provided all the needed support and enabling environment for us to implement all the health activities in the state,” stated Dr. Bashir, expressing gratitude for the governor’s dedication to quality healthcare service delivery.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts of stakeholders, Dr. Bashir appreciated their contributions to the successes achieved in the health sector in 2023 and beyond.

State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Felix Tangwami, commended ADPHCDA for its accomplishments and urged the agency to continue delivering value.

“We are being paid for what we are doing; we should show value to what we are getting. Therefore, let us show commitment to deliver, and God will bless you for it,” emphasized Dr. Tangwami, urging continued commitment to quality healthcare service delivery from all stakeholders.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mrs. Neido Kofulto, recognized the efforts of health workers in reaching hard-to-reach areas for service delivery. She emphasized the need for sensitization and efforts to procure more vaccines to enhance the well-being of the people in the state.

Dr. Ahemen Terseer, the State Coordinator of the World Health Organization (WHO), expressed appreciation for the diverse and professional composition of stakeholders, pledging continued support from WHO to the state.

Assuring unwavering community support, Dr. Ahmed Mustapha, District Head of Girei, emphasized collaboration among stakeholders to ensure effective healthcare delivery for the people.