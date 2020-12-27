Cryptocurrency
Breaking: Bitcoin drops $1,500 in few mins
Unable to sustain its extremely rapid upwards trajectory, the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has fallen to lows of $26,500.
Heavy sellers took the center stage briefly at the world’s most popular crypto market.
Data retrieved from FTX a leading crypto exchange showed Bitcoin’s gain and then it lost huge amounts in dollar terms during trading on Sunday.
What this means: After topping 15% 24-hour gains, Bitcoin encountered heavy selling pressure above $28,000.
- Unable to sustain its extremely rapid upwards trajectory, the largest #cryptocurrency then fell to lows of $26,500.
- At the time of drafting this report Bitcoin’s volatility ensured that no firm market direction was in control as Bitcoin fluctuated around $27,100.
Sequel to the recent price action prevailing at the flagship crypto market, Bitcoin gained past $20,000 some days back for the first time as it notched record after record.
Crypto fans cheered it as an inflation hedge in an era of an unprecedented amount of quantitative easing triggered by many central banks globally.
- Also, leading household names in finance that include Paul Tudor Jones to Stanley Druckenmiller endorsed it as an alternative asset, adding to the rally.
- Not forgetting listed U.S brands like MicroStrategy Inc. and Square Inc. moved their cash reserves into crypto in search of better returns than near-zero interest rates deliver.
Cryptocurrency
Investors move over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin at an alarming rate
Unknown Bitcoin whales moved over $1 billion in more than ten separate transactions within 24 hours ago.
The odds are in favour of the most popular crypto market, as rich investors in recent weeks have increased their pace in transferring Bitcoin.
These are catalyzed by the rush which includes crypto traders and investors trying to have a stake in this fast-changing crypto asset.
Data obtained from Whale Alert, a crypto analytic tracker, showed unknown Bitcoin whales moving over $1 billion in more than ten separate transactions within 24 hours ago.
The latest 3 transfers are seen below:
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 5,332 BTC ($142M) in block 663,149 https://t.co/abAFXWGygH
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) December 27, 2020
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 9,999 BTC ($267M) in block 663,148 https://t.co/fUZtttT7fx
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) December 27, 2020
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 4,000 BTC ($106M) in block 663,143 https://t.co/X2UI05wzk5
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) December 27, 2020
What you should know: At the time of drafting this report, the fast-evolving crypto, Bitcoin traded at $26,897.82 USD with a daily trading volume of $51,274,635,738 USD. Bitcoin is up 8.39% in the last 24 hours.
Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs, while it is difficult to predict market movements. BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
- At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of Bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
- This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
- As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
- This means that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin on rampage, now worth over N10 million
Bitcoin smashed higher than $25,000 yesterday night for the first time, and set a new all-time high of $26,368.16 ( N10,283, 520).
The world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin, is having a bullish run not seen in recent times, particularly at the near end of 2020.
- The most popular cryptocurrency smashed higher than $25,000 yesterday night for the first time, and set a new all-time high of $26,368.16 (N10,283,520) a few hours ago, before pulling back to $26,246.72, up 7.39% on the day.
- Year-to-date the flagship crypto has gained more than 250%.
What this means
Institutional investors are perceived to be driving Bitcoin’s bullish record-setting run. Amongst them; Anthony Scaramucci’s SkybridgeCapital ($25 million in December); Mass Mutual ($100 million in December); and Guggenheim (up to 10% of its $5 billion macro funds).
- Bitcoin is fired up on all cylinders, smashing its past record highs at the speed of light, and it seems the momentum trade is strengthening as mass media outlets embrace crypto coverage, on the bias that the flagship crypto rallied to an all-time high today, as it broke above the $26,000 level.
Also, the flagship crypto is on its record high amid strong purchases seen in accredited investors gaining more exposure to Bitcoin through the world’s biggest crypto hedge fund, Grayscale, and the CME Bitcoin futures market.
Still, in the short term global investors, crypto experts anticipate that Bitcoin’s trajectory remains optimistic.
Meanwhile, it seems a significant amount of Bitcoin owners are keeping the world’s most popular crypto for wealth preservation rather than as a utility tool, as data retrieved from Glassnode, revealed Bitcoin Percent Supply Last Active 1+ Years just reached a 7-month low of 59.601%. This means,
- Bitcoin is becoming scarce. This is partly why the price keeps increasing.
- The previous 7-month low of 59.603% was observed on 24 December 2020.
Metric description: The percent of circulating supply that has not moved in at least 1 year
📉 #Bitcoin $BTC Percent Supply Last Active 1+ Years just reached a 7-month low of 59.601%
Previous 7-month low of 59.603% was observed on 24 December 2020
View metric:https://t.co/1j255TMTVz pic.twitter.com/J9z9TNw4Lj
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) December 25, 2020
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin’s market value now $468 billion, bigger than GDP of Africa’s largest economy
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin comfortably outmatched Nigeria’s GDP with a market value of $468 billion.
The price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency recently surpassed $25,000, reaching a new milestone of $25,199.50 on FTX exchange and surpassing the Gross Domestic Product of any country in Africa.
What this means
Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria has a GDP, valued at $$448.1 billion. At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin comfortably outmatched Nigeria’s GDP with a market value of $468 billion.
It’s important to note it also outsizes many leading African economies including, South Africa – $351.4billion, Egypt – $303.2billion, Algeria – $169.98billion, Morocco – $118.7 billion, Ethiopia – $96.12 billion, Kenya – $95.5 billion, Angola – $94.6 billion, Ghana – $66.9 billion, Tanzania – $63.2 billion.
Top 10 largest economies in Africa 🌍
🇳🇬Nigeria-$448.1bn
🇿🇦South Africa – $351.4bn
🇪🇬Egypt – $303.2bn
🇩🇿Algeria – $169.98bn
🇲🇦Morocco – $118.7bn
🇪🇹Ethiopia – $96.12bn
🇰🇪Kenya – $95.5
🇦🇴Angola – $94.6
🇬🇭Ghana – $66.9
🇹🇿Tanzania – $63.2
(#Nairalytics, World Bank)
— Nairalytics (@Nairalyticsdata) November 11, 2020
What you must know
- At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $25,178.11 with a daily trading volume of $43,045,202,470 USD. Bitcoin is up 3.18% for the day. Bitcoin’s current market value stands at $467.8billion.
- The flagship crypto is on its record high amid strong purchases seen in institutional and accredited investors gaining more exposure to Bitcoin through the world’s biggest crypto hedge fund, Grayscale, and the CME Bitcoin futures market.
- Still, in the short term global investors, crypto experts anticipate that Bitcoin’s trajectory remains optimistic.
Crypto experts from Intotheblock identified $23,069 and $23,377 as the key support levels for BTC in the near future. They wrote:
- “Bitcoin has been able to sustain above $23,000. The IOMAP indicator supports that premise as is showing a strong level of support at the range between $23,069 and $23,377.1, where almost 900 thousand addresses previously acquired 796 thousand $BTC.”
#Bitcoin has been able to sustain above $23,000.
The IOMAP indicator supports that premise as is showing a strong level of support at the range between $23,069 and $23,377.1, where almost 900 thousand addresses previously acquired 796 thousand $BTC.https://t.co/VHKAXFruAF pic.twitter.com/ovLRUDnbo2
— IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) December 25, 2020
