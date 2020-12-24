Business
AfCFTA: Trade Minister advises Nigerian businesses to take opportunity of agreement
The Minister of Trade has urged Nigerian businesses to take advantage of the opportunity to key into the benefits of the AfCFTA.
The Federal Government has said that it worked tirelessly to make Nigeria a partaker in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which goes into effect from January 2021.
It, therefore, urged Nigerian businesses to take advantage of the opportunity as it announces plans of a public campaign to highlight the benefits of the agreement.
This was disclosed by Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
Mr. Adebayo stated that Nigerian businesses could not be left out of the opportunity as the agreement would create a $3.4 trillion economic bloc.
He added that Nigeria started the journey to the AfCFTA in 2019, to realise the dream of uniting Africa.
“It has always been the dream of Nigeria and Africa’s founding fathers to unite the continent in one shared prosperity.
“The African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement will form a 3.4 trillion dollars economic bloc, which Nigeria cannot afford to be left out.
“We have worked tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria not only partakes as a signatory in name, but becomes a major trade and economic powerhouse, even more than we have been within the ECOWAS region,” he said.
Secretary, National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Francis Anatogu, said Nigeria was working with stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition for Nigerian businesses as the deal goes into effect in 2021.
“We are set to commence a major communication campaign and have tagged January 2021 as AfCFTA Awareness and Sensitisation month,” he said.
“This will take place across the six geopolitical zones, and would involve various stakeholder groups in public, private and civil society sectors, as well as other critical traditional institutions,” he added.
What you should know
- Nigeria became the 34th African country to fully ratify and submit its Instrument of Ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
- Mr. Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, said: Among the specific engines expected to stimulate growth in the incoming year is the AfCFTA.
NIMC debunks reports of breach of its database
NIMC has denied news of a breach of the National identity database.
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said that the news of a data breach of the National identity database is ” false, a hoax and of mischievous intent.”
The NIMC disclosed this in a statement signed by Head, Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke on Wednesday, after viral posts of a data breach of 37 million records.
- “The NIMC would like to assure the public that there has been no such breaches or incidents. Investigations on the alleged data dump were found to be non-existent.”
NIMC said it investigated the claims and discovered that the database scheme presented by the alleged hackers did not tally with existing scheme of NIMC records.
- “The NIMC guarantees the security of the National Identity Database through various layers of security and can assure that no data was breached.”
What this means
The NIMC alleges that it is very aware of plans to sell records of millions of Nigerian citizens allegedly stolen from their database. However, the database which is up for sale is fake. This comes as a first in data breach response from intuitional bodies, as most data breaches of this size and magnitude are usually not fake.
What you should know
There was news of a data breach of 37 million records going viral.
For context, the total number of registered Nigerians in NIMC database as at October 2020, was about 42million.
A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to be delivered in Q2 2021 – Nigerian Air Force
NAF has disclosed that it is ready to receive the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, expected to arrive in the second quarter of 2021.
The Nigerian Air Force has announced that an A-29 Super Tucano fighter jet will be delivered to Nigeria in 2021.
This was disclosed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, at the inauguration of facilities at the 1.3-kilometre road, NAF Base Kainji, Niger.
Air Marshal Abubakar added that the newly inaugurated base would also house the A-29 Tucanos, which he said would arrive in Q2 2021.
- “Sometime ago, I was here to commission one of the three Alpha Jet Aircraft programmed for Periodic Depot Maintenance and the rehabilitated 2.8-kilometre road infrastructure in this base. Additionally, the base is being positioned to receive and efficiently support the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, which is expected to arrive in the country towards the end of the second quarter of 2021.”
What you should know
- In 2017, President Trump approved a $600 million sale of twelve A-29 Super Tucano planes, described as light attack planes.
- Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Nigerian Air Force said that six of the twelve A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets had been produced and were being employed for the conversion training of six NAF pilots, who were in the USA.
- Nairametrics also reported last month that the Nigerian Air Force had joined China and the UAE to announce the acquisition of 2 Wing Loong II Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV).
Nigerians react as port haulage cost reportedly increases to N1.3 million
Nigerians react to the development at the ports as haulage costs increase astronomically.
The recent increase in the haulage cost of moving containers from the Apapa port has elicited an uproar, as Nigerians expressed their reservations via social media.
The development is a result of the monetary and implicit cost impact of the recent gridlock on operators, as the increase in the number of shipments arriving at the port, poor road infrastructure and alleged law enforcement breakdown at the port has led to exorbitant payments.
The gridlock has translated to higher detention and demurrage cost of moving shipments at the port, as freight operators painfully haul their shipment from the port terminal.
Haulage cost continues to bite into the profits of the businesses of Nigerians and adversely affect freight companies and port operators, as these entities have to pay huge sums, running to millions of naira, just to move a container from the terminals.
However, the prospects of new investments in this space looks gloomy, with existing operators battling with the astronomical increase in detention and demurrage charges, as the only option of moving shipment by road is a tough alternative, owing to the poor transportation infrastructure and the underdeveloped rail network and high demand for freight logistics services.
This reality continues to mount pressure on stakeholders in the sector and Nigerians in general, as the prices of commodities are hugely impacted.
What they are saying
A number of freights and forwarding business owners have expressed dissatisfaction recently on social media. Gbemi Ola, a Freight Forwarding Businessperson, took to social media to express how disappointing the current situation is. He tweeted,
- “The recent situation at the port has made Nigeria a very unfriendly place to do business and this has limited the prospects of growth in the logistics space, as freight operators pay huge amount of money to forcefully haul their shipment from the port. The cost of trucking a container from Apapa to 10miles away has increased from N150k to N1.3 million.”
Joshua Aribido, another aggrieved Nigerian, tweeted that,
- “At current rates, since the last two weeks till date, the cost of moving a 40ft container from the terminal just outside black gate or National is N1.2Million. To move this same container to Ladipo, freight operators pay N1.8M.”
The operators also disclosed that aside the increase in the demand for freight service and the poor state of transportation infrastructure in the country, security operatives including Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) security officials, Police and the Presidential task team are responsible for the sporadic increase in the haulage and demurrage cost.
In case you missed it
- Nairametrics reported last week that the haulage cost of moving containers from the Tin Can Island Port terminal increased from N1.2 million to N1.8 million in a week.
- However, the report also revealed that haulage cost of moving a truck miles away from the terminal increased by more than a thousand per cent within the review period, including detention and demurrage costs.