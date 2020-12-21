Business
AfCFTA to stimulate Nigeria’s economic growth in 2021 – Bismarck Rewane
Mr. Bismarck Rewane has stated that AfCFTA will stimulate the economic growth of Nigeria in 2021.
The African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, would create the desired impetus to stimulate the economic growth of Nigeria in 2021.
This disclosure was made by Mr. Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, in his presentation at the Lagos Business School recently, entitled “2020: A year to remember or forget”
According to him…
- “The year 2021 may hold brighter economic omens for Nigeria than the outgoing one.
- “Among the specific engines expected to stimulate growth in the incoming year is the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA. A vehicle designed to help boost continental trade integration through a policy that promotes the relatively unhindered flow of goods and services across the 55-members of the African Union, the scheme provides for a tariff-free regime that would cover 90 percent of all traded goods and services, and would expectedly become practically operational from January 1 2021.
- “The year will start off difficult and challenged, even as he projects that the first vaccines to help mitigate the lingering COVID-19 challenge, will likely be delivered to Nigeria in Q2.”
Why this matters
- The implementation of AfCFTA in January 2021 is a big hope for Nigeria, as Africa achieves a massive 55-country trade bloc.
- The AfCFTA has the potential to be a game-changer for Nigeria and other member countries in Africa, as it will unite over 1.3 billion people, create about $3.4 trillion economic bloc and boost trade within the continent itself.
Consumers most likely not going to buy costly items in the next 12 months – CBN report
CBN Report shows that most consumers do not intend to buy any big-ticket items in the next 12 months.
Majority of consumers believe that the next 12 months would not be an ideal time to buy any big-ticket items such as motor vehicles, houses, amongst others.
This is contained in the Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) report for December 2020, recently released by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
According to the report, the overall buying intention index in the next twelve months stood at 29.9 index points, indicating that most consumers do not intend to buy big-ticket items in the next 12 months.
Also, the buying intention indices for consumer durables, motor vehicles and houses, etc were below 50 points, which shows that respondents have no plans to make these purchases in the next twelve months.
Other Key highlights
- The consumers’ overall confidence outlook was pessimistic in Q4 2020 standing at -14.8 index points. Consumers attributed this unfavourable outlook to declining economic conditions, family financial situation and declining family income.
- Most consumers expect that prices of goods and services would rise in the next 12 months, with an index of 43.1 points – largely driven by savings, food & other household needs, Education, Purchase of Appliances/durables, Purchase of Cars/Motor Vehicles, and purchase of houses.
- Consumers generally expect the unemployment rate to rise in the next one year, with unemployment index for the next 12 months remaining positive at 36.9 points in Q4 2020.
- Consumers are expecting the borrowing rate to rise and anticipate the naira to appreciate in the next 12 months, with indices of 12.2 and 3.9 points respectively.
What you should know
- The Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) was conducted during the period of November 16 -25, 2020.
- A random sample size of 2,070 households was chosen, drawn from 207 Enumeration Areas (EAs) across the country, with a response rate of 99.8%.
What this means
Consumers are quite optimistic in their outlook that next quarter and next 12 months look good with opportunities to save some money, rather than spending them to buy big-ticket items, from the expected increase in net household income – an anticipated improvement in Nigeria’s economic conditions.
Large crowd besiege NIMC office in Ikeja amid COVID-19 restrictions
A large crowd gathered at the Alausa office of the NIMC in Lagos to register for NIN and avoid SIM deactivation.
Large crowds have gathered at the Alausa office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Lagos, as the state fights a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crowd was gathered to meet the two weeks ultimatum given to Nigerians by the Federal Government to register for their National Identification Number (NIN) and avoid SIM deactivation.
Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has asked the NCC to extend the two-week ultimatum to 10 weeks but the Commission is yet to make a public reversal of its notice as of Monday.
What you should know
- The Lagos state government on Friday announced a partial COVID-19 restrictions.
- Although there was no blanket ban on public gatherings of people under 300, a minimum of two meters’ distance between seated or standing guests is required.
- Also, the federal government, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, this month issued a two-week ultimatum to all telecommunications operators in the country to block all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) without NIN, according to Nairametrics.
In a statement issued by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, NCC, and seen by Nairametrics, the apex regulator and other sister agencies said they were implementing a framework to ensure compliance.
Highlights of decisions taken for immediate implementation:
- Affirmation of the earlier directive to totally suspend the registration of NEW SIMs by all operators.
- Operators to require ALL their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update SIM registration records.
- The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020, and end by 30 December 2020).
- After the deadline, ALL SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks.
- A Ministerial Task Force comprising the Minister and all the CEOs (among others) as members is to monitor compliance by all networks.
- Violations of this directive will be met by stiff sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.
Lagos Govt lauds farmers for contribution to food security
The Lagos State Government has commended farmers and other stakeholders in the Agricultural value chain for ensuring food security.
Ms. Abisola Olusanya, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, has lauded farmers and other stakeholders in the Agricultural value chain for their hard work in ensuring food security, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown.
She gave this commendation at the December edition of the Eko City Farmers’ Fair and Farmers’ Appreciation Day held at the Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Alausa, Ikeja.
According to her words at the event, farmers and key stakeholders in the agricultural sector ensured that the food supply chain was not broken during the year, despite the issues and disruption the sector experienced this year which stretched the food value chain.
The Commissioner stated that the farmers took up the task to provide Lagosians access to food despite the issues experienced in terms of supply during the lockdown when demand for food was stretched beyond existing supply in the chain.
Olusanya pointed out that in line with this was the Farmers’Appreciation and Award Day event, as the government of Lagos State needs to show appreciation for the contribution of the practitioners to achieving the goals of the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda.
In this regard, the agricultural sector will continue to get a lot of attention from the State Government, as the government is keen to improve the supply chain and ensure that stability is restored despite the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.
She maintained that the Eko City Farmers Fair was designed to be a melting point for farmers to sell directly to consumers and for Lagosians to buy farm-fresh products directly from stakeholders at farmgate prices while shopping in a relaxed atmosphere.
What they are saying
Ms. Abisola Olusanya applauded the farmers for not backing down this year despite the challenges experienced, in her words, she said:
“Many thanks to you our dear farmers, you stood by us by ensuring that the food supply chain was not broken at any time. It was stretched yes, but with your efforts and God’s grace it was not broken.
“Let there be no doubt in your minds concerning how appreciative this administration is when it comes to your contributions to ‘Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy’. What we are doing today is the least we can do to appreciate you.
“We want people to be able to come here with their kids to be able to shop and for the kids to be happy as well. That is the essence of having a positive atmosphere. Another thing is for us also to appreciate our farmers today, we realized that this year has been a very, very tough year, especially for farmers, considering all they have been through.
“However, there is no better way than to start to put our farmers on a platform where they are also recognized locally. It’s been done in other climes and we need to start that from Lagos at least for this year.”
What you should know
- According to the Commissioner, the agricultural sector was impacted by difficulties in key subsectors, as farmers in subsectors such as piggery, poultry and fishery suffered key material losses on their biological assets, owing to viral disease infection which affected yields and biological productivity.
- These losses are key to the prevailing issues reflective in the prices of livestock as well as their produce, as prices of eggs, chicken, fish and chicken rose sharply during the year.
- She pointed out that, the poultry farmers had to deal with the issues of avian influenza which affected poultry birds productivity and increased their mortality rates, while piggery farmers, had to faceoff with the swine flu that happened, as they lost their biological assets, and this impacted their means of livelihood
- The commissioner revealed at the event that poultry farmers are still under a lot of strain right now as they are not able to get poultry feed. While Fish farmers are also under stress with the cost of fish feed.