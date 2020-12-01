Business
Ratification, border opening and stakeholders’ views, as AfCFTA is set to commence January 2021
As the AfCFTA is expected to commence in January 2021, stakeholders discuss the ratification in view of Nigeria’s intended reopening of its land borders.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is expected to open up Nigerian businesses to a market of over 1.2 billion people and a GDP of $2.5trillion.
The Nigerian Government ratified the agreement on November 12, ahead of the December 5 deadline issued by the African Union to its 55 member states, as AfCFTA is expected to commence January 2021.
Despite this welcome development, some stakeholders are still concerned with the border closure policy of the Federal Government and dumping of substandard goods in the Nigerian market, with the recent disclosure by the FG that the borders will be reopened soon.
Key stakeholders spoke to Nairametrics on the significance of the ratification to Nigeria, the highly anticipated border opening, and the necessary steps that should be taken by the FG to fully maximize the trade agreement.
Importance of the ratification
Mr. Muda Yusuf, the Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), opined that the ratification has addressed the uncertainties within the Nigerian business circle concerning the FG’s stance on AfCFTA.
He said, “The ratification of the AfCFTA is good news. This decision has cleared the uncertainty and anxiety over Nigeria’s stance on the agreement. The truth is, we have seen a great deal of equivocation and prevarication over the agreement in the last two years.”
Mr. Cheta Nwanze, Partner and Senior Analyst at SBM Intelligence, said the move is in Nigeria’s best interest since trade has historically been a pathway to prosperity.
He said, “Nigeria’s agreement to ratify is a good move, which is ultimately in the country’s best interest. Now, the country must position itself to make the best of it. Trade has historically been a pathway to prosperity, and this should be no different.”
After the ratification, what next?
Mr. Yusuf said, “The next step is to support the Nigerian private sector to take advantage of the 1.2billion market and $2.5trillion GDP, which offers tremendous opportunities. We need to strengthen the competitiveness of our domestic firms, especially those in the real sector.
“We need to liberate them from the shackles of constraints putting pressure on their costs and inhibiting their competitiveness. The quality of our infrastructure needs to improve, our policies need to facilitate competitiveness, our regulations need to support business growth, and our institutions need to demonstrate a better appreciation of the value of investment and investors in the economy.”
However, he emphasized that the competitive nature of the agreement would create ‘winners and losers’ and urged Nigerian businesses to review their business models.
“The AfCFTA will produce winners and losers across sectors. The vulnerability risks vary from sector to sector. Investments in the real sector are more vulnerable than those in the service sector. It calls for a review of the business models of many firms and industries in the light of new competitive forces that will emerge.
“The business landscape will change and many investment assumptions would have to be reviewed to ensure sustainability,” he added.
The anticipated border reopening
Mr. Nwanze believes the FG has taken the right step with the planned reopening of the border. But, believes that the borders will not be opened, with the perceived contradiction that exists amongst government agencies on the border closure issue.
Nwanze said, “The Finance Minister already said that the borders will be reopened. However, her disclosure, which is in the right direction, has been contradicted by the Agriculture Minister.
“Ideally, what should come next is for the government to put things in place for an export driven economy. That’s the way to take advantage of the AfCFTA. Unfortunately, the signal that we are seeing indicates major opposing views within the government.”
“If I were to bet on this, I’d say that the borders will remain shut beyond 1st of January, and this attitude to trade will continue as long as Customs remain under the current leadership.
“It is quite contradictory, especially as a Nigerian, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is set to become WTO DG and as a result, one of the world’s leading advocate for trade. This represents a major irony,” he added.
Mr. Yusuf said, “The border closure is not consistent with the ratification of AfCFTA, which is why the FG has considered reopening the land borders ahead of its commencement in January 2021.”
The fear of dumping from neighboring countries
Mr. Nwanze said, “There are already a number of bodies who are tasked with ensuring that certain goods are of the required quality.
“Customs, the Standards Organization of Nigeria, NAFDAC, and others should do their jobs and stop harassing business people. The final arbiter of course is the consumer, who decides where and on what to spend his hard-earned money, rather than just settling for substandard goods.”
What you should know
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed in a conference with the Chartered Institiute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) on Thursday, November 26 that quicker implementation of ratification protocols will ensure free movement of services, goods, and persons.
- Yewande Sadiku, CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), said in September that Nigeria is more ready for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), due to her domestic market manufacturing value addition capacity, which is 7 times the average of the top 20 economies in Africa and others.
- The Nigerian trade office also disclosed that the Instrument of Ratification will be deposited with the AUC at Addis Ababa on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Bottom line
Nigeria has the potentials to benefit from the trade agreement in the areas of agriculture and service exports. However, Nigerian companies should be strategically prepared to compete with other African countries for the 1.2 billion market share.
Summarily, just like the EU and ASEAN trade bloc has produced some ‘winners’, the same is expected to happen when AfCFTA commences next year.
FG launches Commodity and Export Department Young Professionals Programme
The FG has launched the CED-YP programme to enable youth career development needed to boost the nation’s economy.
The Federal Government has launched the Commodity and Export Department Young Professionals Programme (CED-YP) to enable young Nigerian professionals to build and network skills needed for public administration expertise.
This was launched on Monday by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo. The scheme would be organized by the ministry’s Commodity and Export Department.
The Minister said that the programme would enable career development needed to boost the nation’s economy and it would serve as a continuous career development strategy to trigger speedy economic growth. He added that the beneficiaries would be exposed to other career development schemes organized by multilateral organizations.
He said, “The initiative will also provide an avenue to link up with other international sponsored professional development programmes such as World Trade Organisation (WTO), UNICEF, New and Emerging Talent Initiative (NETI), and World Bank young professionals programmes.”
The Minister also said that the scheme would help young professionals with decision-making abilities and policy implementation in the globalized world.
What they are saying
Dr. Sanni Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, commented that the scheme was important, as it will help to elevate skilled capital needed for economic development.
“Globally, young professional programmes are used for human capital development, which is an essential component in nation-building. Skilled human capital has been pivotal and considered to be one of the fundamental solutions to the challenges of economic growth and development. We are looking forward to seeing the work plan going forward, as well as witnessing the exploits of this great plan,” Gwarzo said.
FG launches One-Stop Investment Platform for renewable energy investments
The FG has launched the One-Stop Investment Platform for renewable energy and energy efficiency investments in Nigeria.
The Federal Government has launched the One-Stop Investment Platform (OSIP) for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Investments in Nigeria.
The launch which is an inter-agency cooperation MoU on the Green Energy Investment Platform is guided within the Nigerian Energy Support Programme.
This was disclosed by the Rural Electrification Agency in a statement on Monday, after the signing of an Inter-Agency Cooperation MOU on the Green Energy Investment Platform.
The One Stop Investment Platform (OSIP) was also launched by the Rural Electrification Agency, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, and the Ministry of Power.
“This OSIP platform is for Renewable Energy (RE) and Energy Efficiency (EE) in Nigeria. The Launch was conducted within the framework of the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), a technical assistance programme, co-funded by the EU and GIZ GMBH,” The REA said.
” I am happy that my team and I at the REA have had the opportunity to collaborate with the Giz GMBH, Nigerian Energy Support Programme, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, and the Ministry of Power, right from the design stage of this very valuable project to the point where we now unveil it to the public,” he said.
“The OSIP platform serves as a hub for up-to-date information and opportunities in the Nigerian Power Sector. This allows stakeholders to have access to information on how best to do business in the renewable energy industry,” he added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that The Presidency disclosed that an estimated 25 million Nigerians that will benefit from the Federal Government’s Solar Home Systems which is expected to commence this week will be expected to pay about N4,000 monthly over a 3-year period.
- Nairametrics also reported last month that The Ministry of Power is in talks with a consortium of Western Investors that are set to invest upwards of $5 billion in the Nigerian Power Sector with a major focus on the renewable energy sector.
A-29 Super Tucano aircraft project on track to be delivered on schedule – Air Force
Nigerian Air Force has said that the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft project is on track as agreed in the contract.
The Nigerian Air Force has said that six of the twelve A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets have been produced and are presently being employed for the conversion training of six NAF pilots who are in the USA.
The Air Force disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
It added that delivery of the aircraft would be on track as agreed in the contract, and urged the public to ignore rumours.
The Air Force said in its Monday statement that the news reports of the deal being in jeopardy had been taken out of context by the Senate Committee on Air Force.
The Air Force said, “The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to media reports insinuating that the subsisting contractual agreement between the Nigerian Government and the United States of America (USA) for the supply of 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, for which payment has been made, is in jeopardy due to “bad runway” at the 407 Air Combat Training Group (407 ACTG), Kainji.
“The NAF wishes to state that the reports, which were purportedly drawn from remarks made by the Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Air Force while briefing the Senate Appropriation Committee on the 2021 NAF Budget proposal, were clearly taken out of context.
“For the avoidance of doubts, it is necessary to state that the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft project is on track to be delivered on schedule and in accordance with the Terms of the Contract.
“Currently, 6 of the expected 12 aircraft have been produced and are presently being employed for conversion training of 6 NAF pilots who are in the USA, along with 26 NAF engineers, technicians and logisticians, who are also undergoing various trainings on the aircraft as part of the provisions of the Contract. Another set of 35 personnel are also scheduled to join them early next year.”
The Air Force added that the Kainji Runway base had been approved for renovation and that the FG was working to secure the funding needed for it. It added that the US Government had assured delivery of the 12 planes in due time.
“The United States Government, on its part, has also assured of its commitment to delivering the 12 aircraft within the agreed timelines, while the NAF will continue to work to emplace necessary infrastructure to ensure that the aircraft can be effectively utilized immediately they arrive the Country.
“The NAF is grateful to the United States Government for its support and commitment towards ensuring the success of the Super Tucano project. Whilst also thanking the media for their usual support, the NAF wishes to urge circumspection in reportage in order not to raise unnecessary alarm,” NAF added.
What you should know
- In 2017, President Trump approved a $600 million sale of twelve A-29 Super Tucano planes, described as light attack planes.
- Former US President Barack Obama had previously suspended the sale after a Nigerian jet bombed a refugee camp near the border with Cameroon, killing about 230 civilians who had fled from Boko Haram forces.
- Nairametrics reported last month that the Nigerian Air Force had joined China and the UAE to announce the acquisition of 2 WingLoong II Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV).