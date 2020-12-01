Cryptocurrency
U.S investment giant, with $295 billion assets plans to buy Bitcoin
Wall Street giant that has about $295 billion assets under management is seeking permission for one of its funds to take a substantial stake in Bitcoin.
Global investment powerhouse, Guggenheim Partners is getting ready to invest about $500 million dollars into the flagship crypto asset, Bitcoin.
According to its recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Wall Street giant has about $295 billion assets under management is seeking permission for one of its funds to take a substantial stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).
“The Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund may seek investment exposure to Bitcoin indirectly through investing up to 10% of its net asset value in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. To the extent the Fund invests in GBTC, it will do so through the Subsidiary. Except for its investment in GBTC, the Fund will not invest, directly or indirectly, in cryptocurrencies,” the report said.
What you should know
The Investment giant, Guggenheim Partners provides services such as investment banking, broker-dealer services in capital markets, and asset management, It has more than $295 billion under its asset management. The elite investment bank is primarily known for its solid investments returns in entertainment and media firms
The investment company, However, spoke on the risks associated in investing such assets, as it took into consideration the very high volatility it often exhibits when compared to other financial instruments, meaning such attributes could result in huge losses for the company.
“The price of Bitcoin could drop precipitously (including to zero) for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, regulatory changes, a crisis of confidence in the Bitcoin network, or a change in user preference to competing cryptocurrencies. The Fund’s exposure to cryptocurrency can result in substantial losses to the Fund.”
Bottom-line: With a blurry global outlook gradually becoming a daily norm, institutional funds around the globe have been trooping in droves to have a stake in crypto assets, particularly Bitcoin which all have been outperforming other financial assets in 2020.
Ripple gains over 171% last month
Ripple XRP, has seen its price gain over 171% just in November alone ahead of a pending token airdrop.
Ripple, XRP, has seen its price gain over 171% in November alone, ahead of a pending token airdrop that will reward XRP owners with Spark tokens on a 1:1 ratio according to their XRP holdings.
Data from Coingecko revealed that the price of the third most valuable crypto asset price went from about $0.2455 per digital asset, while it is currently trading at $0.65 at the time this report was drafted.
Ripple had earlier struck a yearly high earlier this month at $0.75, but faced a steep price pullback along with the rest of the crypto market some days back
What this means
Spark tokens will be used for guidance on the Flare network through voting processes, and XRP holders will be able to earn such a reward on their Ripple holdings by using Spark tokens as collateral to secure the less credible and redemption of FXRP.
- Ripple had broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern at the start of November as it breaks higher, showing the bulls are now having the shots in this fast ever-changing crypto market.
- This is a very good signal, taking into account that a significant number of Ripple investors have struggled heavily against BTC performance in Q4 2020.
- Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
What you should know
- Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency.
- The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Unknown identity moves $415 million worth of Bitcoins
An unidentified person(s) moved 21,446 BTC worth about $415 milion in block 659,379.
Wealthy entities are taking the limelight at the Bitcoin market amid strengthened price volatility seen at the flagship crypto’s (Bitcoin) market.
Data retrieved from, advanced crypto tracker, Bitcoin Block Bot, revealed that someone moved 21,446 BTC ($415M) in block 659,379 some hours ago.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 21,446 BTC ($415M) in block 659,379
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) November 30, 2020
Many cryptos including Bitcoin is rallying strongly, and it seems the momentum trade is strengthening as mass media outlets embrace crypto coverage.
It’s important taking note that recent price action in the flagship crypto market indicates that a significant number of buyers have been aggressively buying at the $19,000 price support level which is marked by large entities.
This further illustrates that the demand for bitcoin is relatively high, as bitcoin whales curb broader pullback, at least in the near term.
At Monday’s trading session, Bitcoin hit an all-time high. This was captured by Gemini co-founder, Tyler Winklevoss saying, “Bitcoin just hit an all-time high! Onward and upward we go to the moon! Rocket.”
#Bitcoin just hit an all-time high! Onward and upward we go to the moon! 🚀
— Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) November 30, 2020
Also, Bitcoin BTC Median Transaction Volume (2d MA) increased significantly in the last 24 hours. The current value is $722.02 (up 41.5% from $510.36) showing a huge amount of activity at the flagship crypto market.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Median Transaction Volume (2d MA) increased significantly in the last 24 hours.
Current value is $722.02 (up 41.5% from $510.36)
View metric:https://t.co/YsmXDtWiHP pic.twitter.com/mH5t9hDC4j
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) November 30, 2020
Bottom-line: Nairametrics believes the increased buying interests by such large entities are partly responsible for the relative rebound seen in the bitcoin market.
Bitcoin posts an all-time high amid high demand
The flagship crypto has just surpassed its previous all-time, surging towards $19,863
The flagship crypto, Bitcoin struck its all-time high, surging towards $19,863.
Bitcoin managed to recover strongly from its last dip at $16,188 a few days ago and has hit a new all-time high on Binance.
Bitcoin got slightly rejected from the new top but remains trading at $19,400 as it targets to crack the psychological resistance level at $20,000.
Mant cryptos including Bitcoin are rallying strongly, and it seems the momentum trade is strengthening as mass media outlets embrace crypto coverage. The flagship crypto rallied to an all-time high today and appears poised to take out the $20,000 level.