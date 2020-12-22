Nigerian youths should quit overdependence on public and private jobs – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has tasked Nigerian youths to engage in productive activities that will make them self-sufficient and gainfully employed, and quit being over-dependent on public and private institutions for jobs.

According to the press release, the Minister at the empowerment programme organized for the youths and women of Osun Central Senatorial District in Osogbo, tasked Nigerian youths to think creatively rather than wait endlessly on Government and private organizations to provide them with jobs.

Ogbeni Aregbesola noted that the limited number of white-collar jobs, especially in the public sector was inadequate to cater for the teeming youths that are being churned out into the labour market on yearly basis in Nigeria.

In line with this reality, it is imperative for them to look for other alternatives to get themselves economically empowered.

What you should know

The Minister had within the past two weeks held consultative meetings with various groups after flagging-off a Stakeholders’ Engagement in the State on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent #EndSARS protests and its aftermath in some parts of the country.

In light of this, the Ministry has begun the process of recruiting about 5,000 Nigerians into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

This, however, when compared with the large number of unemployed youths in the country, translates to the recruitment of only a few persons from each of the Local Government Areas under the exercise.

Highlights of the occasion were the distribution of grinding machines, motorcycles, deep freezers, electricity generating machines, among others, to a number of youths and women of the Osun Central Senatorial District.

What they are saying

Senator Ajibola Bashiru of Osun Central Senatorial District, while commending the Minister on his developmental efforts, especially, for empowering the people of the district towards self-sufficiency, he said: