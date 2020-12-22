Business
Nigerian youths should quit overdependence on public and private jobs – Aregbesola
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has tasked Nigerian youths to engage in productive activities that will make them self-sufficient and gainfully employed, and quit being over-dependent on public and private institutions for jobs.
According to the press release, the Minister at the empowerment programme organized for the youths and women of Osun Central Senatorial District in Osogbo, tasked Nigerian youths to think creatively rather than wait endlessly on Government and private organizations to provide them with jobs.
Ogbeni Aregbesola noted that the limited number of white-collar jobs, especially in the public sector was inadequate to cater for the teeming youths that are being churned out into the labour market on yearly basis in Nigeria.
In line with this reality, it is imperative for them to look for other alternatives to get themselves economically empowered.
What you should know
- The Minister had within the past two weeks held consultative meetings with various groups after flagging-off a Stakeholders’ Engagement in the State on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent #EndSARS protests and its aftermath in some parts of the country.
- In light of this, the Ministry has begun the process of recruiting about 5,000 Nigerians into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
- This, however, when compared with the large number of unemployed youths in the country, translates to the recruitment of only a few persons from each of the Local Government Areas under the exercise.
- Highlights of the occasion were the distribution of grinding machines, motorcycles, deep freezers, electricity generating machines, among others, to a number of youths and women of the Osun Central Senatorial District.
What they are saying
Senator Ajibola Bashiru of Osun Central Senatorial District, while commending the Minister on his developmental efforts, especially, for empowering the people of the district towards self-sufficiency, he said:
- “The determination of the Federal Government is simply to make the people in the state and the rural areas feel the impact of Government in their domain. Indigenes of the State should continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration in its efforts at providing internal security and citizenship integrity for all Nigerians. I urged the beneficiaries of the empowerment kits to make the best use of what they received, so that unemployment in the area would be reduced to the barest minimum.”
Seplat Petroleum seals Crude Purchase Agreement with Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has announced the signing of a Crude Purchase Agreement (CPA) with Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, in line with its commitment to boosting national energy output.
The recent disclosure is contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary of Seplat Petroleum, Mrs Edith Onwuchekwa, and made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform today.
The Crude Purchase Agreement involves Seplat Petroleum supplying between 2,000 and 4,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from its share of Ohaji South Field within OML53 to Waltersmith’s new 5,000 bopd modular refinery at Ibigwe Field in Imo State.
What they are saying
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the commissioning of the Waltersmith Limited Refinery which is expected to deliver 5,000 bopd. In addition, Nairametrics reported that phase 1 of the project involves the firm processing circa 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) currently produced by the upstream business (such as Seplat) to the readily available market in the south-eastern part of Nigeria.
In lieu of this, the recent CPA deal will boost the capacity of Waltersmith Limited to deliver its target.
Commenting on the recent development, the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, Roger Brown, said:
- “We are delighted to sign this Crude Purchase Agreement with Waltersmith as it ensures that Nigerian crude will be refined locally by a Nigerian refiner. The agreement will eliminate losses we previously experienced on the export pipeline, meaning more revenue will be booked by Seplat for the same amount of oil produced from the field. Waltersmith’s refinery will also benefit the Nigerian economy by creating local jobs to refine our oil.”
Why it matters
The Crude Purchase Agreement is important to the Federal Government’s drive to increase the country’s refining capacity and halting importation of petroleum production, which will save a lot of foreign exchange for the country. Furthermore, the deal is a major boost to national energy security, as it aims to eliminate leakage in the transportation of crude oil.
NIPC to launch Single Window Investors Portal by 2021
Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission has stated that its investors’ portal will be available by the first quarter of 2021.
The Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission (NIPC) has announced that its Single Window Investors Portal (SWIP) would be launched in the first quarter of 2021.
This was disclosed by the NIPC Head of Corporate Services Division, Mr Sabo Isiaku, at the NIPC Media Retreat organised for the Commerce and Industry Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (CICAN) in Abuja.
READ: Consortium of Western investors to inject upwards of $5 billion in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector
The Single Window Investors Portal is an e-business facilitation portal, an e-government initiative that would facilitate ease of business and investments in Nigeria when launched.
Isiaku revealed that the scheme would offer an automated One-Stop Investment Centre (OSIC) including online business registration, payment, workflow-based review and tracking features.
READ: Germany, Sweden, others donate $90million towards sustainable energy fund for Africa – AfDB
Other functions include:
- Automate applications for incentives administered by NIPC.
- Automate Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI).
- Automate Investor Relationship Management (IRM) and Investment Profiling (OP).
NIPC also revealed that it had launched a One-Stop Investment Platform for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (OSIP RE/EE) developed in partnership with the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP II).
READ: Will Oil-nations allow Renewable Energy replace Oil?
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported this month that the Federal Government had launched the One-Stop Investment Platform (OSIP) for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Investments in Nigeria. The launch, which is an inter-agency cooperation MoU on the Green Energy Investment Platform, is guided within the Nigerian Energy Support Programme.
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo announced that the Federal Government was willing to implement new ideas suggested in the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) after the fallout of the pandemic on the nation’s economy.
- Osinbajo, urged last month that the country must create an enabling environment, post Covid-19, to attract local investments across the country.
READ: Nigeria among other African countries to benefit from €2.6 billion EFSD
Minister of Labour says ASUU will call off its strike in January
Senator Chris Ngige, has revealed that ASUU is expected to call off their strike action in January 2021.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has revealed that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is expected to call off its strike action in January 2021.
This follows the progress in negotiations between ASUU and the Federal Government, which Ngige said had reached 98%.
According to a report from TheNation, this disclosure was made by the Labour Minister, while speaking at his home town in Alor, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State, on Monday, during the launch of Ngige’s free medical outreach at the Community’s Health Center.
What the Minister is saying
Ngige said, “We have met about 98 percent of the request of ASUU. Some 5 to 2 percent is what you can call promissory notes. So, I am very hopeful that by midnight today, there are some works we are supposed to get on to do. They also have some work they are supposed to do on their own side with their people.
“Tuesday, we will meet in the afternoon and we will compare notes. We will put everything on the table and compare. I believe that we might have come to the end of the strike when we meet tomorrow. Well, it is a journey of a thousand miles which you will have to take one step first. Tomorrow, all things being equal, we will agree now to agree because we were disagreeing before.
“We disagree to agree and agree to disagree formerly. But tomorrow, I hope we will agree to agree. Once we do that, schools will reopen in January.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that ASUU had embarked on strike since March 2020, due to a dispute with the Federal Government over the funding of the universities and the implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS), which they were opposed to.
- Following months of negotiations and back and forth, an agreement was reached after the Federal Government promised to increase its offer for Earned Allowances and funding for the revitalization of public universities from N65 billion to N70 billion, and also that payment of their withheld salaries would not be done through the IPPIS.
- However, the Federal Government accused ASUU of refusing to reciprocate its gesture, after the union refused to call off its strike action, insisting that the government must pay all outstanding salaries and allowances before they would resume.