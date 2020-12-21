Business
AfDB board approves $10.4 billion borrowing plan for 2021
The African Development Bank is set to borrow $ 10.4 billion from the capital markets under its 2021 borrowing program.
This was disclosed by the AfDB in a statement on Sunday, citing the board's approval in the December 11th meeting in Abidjan.
This was disclosed by the AfDB in a statement on Sunday, citing the board’s approval in the December 11th meeting in Abidjan.
The multilateral bank said that the borrowing programme would enable it “to mobilize, next year, funds on the international capital markets in order to contribute to the financing of its projects and its program on the African continent.”
The bank stated that the loan would be in dollars, as it was an active player in international markets, using foreign currencies like the US dollars, Australian dollars, euros and pounds sterling.
It added that, “The Bank will continue to promote the development of African capital markets with the issuance of debt denominated in local currency to facilitate the financing of its operations in these same currencies, in parallel with other initiatives.”
AfDB noted that it played an active role in socially responsible investments and would increase its role in the issuing of green and social bonds.
“This year, the African Development Bank issued a three-year three-year social bond called ‘Combat Covid-19’. This earned it being named best issuer of Covid-19 bonds at the Global Capital Bond Awards 2020.
“The African Development Bank also continued to use its operational priorities, the “High 5” for the issuance of 19 thematic obligations, including those related to the priorities of “improving the quality of life of people in Africa” and “enlightening Africa,” it said.
The bank said that its triple-A rating from global rating agencies and its rating from “ESG” rating agencies benefited its operations.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last week that the AfDB had said that it was committed to mobilizing the sum of $25 billion in climate finance in Africa by 2025, as well as a number of other initiatives by the bank that would address climate adaptation.
- AfDB President, Dr. Adesina recently said that “Africa must grow by mobilizing domestic resources, especially by unlocking its over $1 trillion in pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and insurance funds to help close the annual infrastructure financing gap estimated at $64-108 billion.”
NJC recommends compulsory retirement of 2 judges over age fraud
The NJC has suspended and recommended the compulsory retirement of two judges over age falsification allegations.
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has announced the recommendation for compulsory retirement of 2 judges over age falsification charges. The Judges are Grand Kadi of Yobe, Shu’aibu Talba, and Justice Abdulkareem Abdulrasaq, of the Osun High Court.
This was contained in a statement by Mr Soji Oye, the NJC Director of Information, on Sunday in Abuja, after the a decision was agreed at the 93rd meeting of the NJC which held on December 16.
The NJC also recommended that 69 persons be appointed as Judges to improve Nigeria’s Judicial institutions
The NJC said it was discovered that Judge Talba had falsified his age on 2 occasions after an investigative petition was filed against him by the Movement for Justice in Nigeria.
“Talba falsified his age on two occasions, i.e. from Feb. 1, 1955 to Aug. 27, 1955 and later to Dec. 30, 1959.
“Findings revealed that he was supposed to have retired on Feb. 1, 2020 by virtue of his declared date of birth of Feb. 1, 1955.
“Council, after deliberation, decided to recommend His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe,” they said.
Meanwhile. for Justice Abdulrasaq, the NJC said an investigative petition was filed by a Chief Yomi Alliyu, SAN, after discrepancies were noticed due to falsifying his date of birth from September 3, 1955 to September 3, 1957.
“The Council, therefore, recommended His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun with effect from September. 3, 2020.
“It also requested the Osun Government to deduct from His Lordship’s gratuity; salaries received by him from Sept. 3, 2020 and remit same to the NJC.”
The NJC also announced the suspension of both judges, while awaiting approval of the recommendations from the state Governors.
Lagos task force shuts down Cubana nightclub, other facilities for defying Sanwo-Olu’s order
Lagos State task force has sealed off the premises of a popular Lagos nightclub, Cubana, for defying the State’s COVID-19 protocol.
The Lagos State special taskforce has shut down Cubana nightclub in the Ikeja GRA area and other facilities for disobeying the State’s ban on the activities of nightclubs.
The operation was carried out by the task force in the early hours of Sunday, December 20, 2020, following a recent ban on nightclubs in the State that was occasioned by a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The news was confirmed on Twitter by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Gawat Jubril.
“The Lagos State Safety Commission just sealed CUBANA Ikeja and other facilities for non-compliance to the State Government COVID-19 protocols,” Jubril tweeted.
FLASH: The Lagos State Safety Commission (@safety_lasg) just selaed CUBANA Ikeja and other facilities for non-compliance to the State Government COVID-19 protocols#Covid19Lagos @jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/iX6IweXTcl
— Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) December 19, 2020
What you should know:
- Last Friday, Sanwo-Olu had read riot acts banning carnivals, concerts, and street parties until further notice, following the increase in coronavirus cases in the state.
- In the past, several hotels, nightclubs, churches and other facilities have been sealed off in Lagos and across the country for failure to abide by the COVID-19 protocols.
Governments at all levels should ensure private sector development – FG
The FG has urged governments at all levels to ensure that the private sector thrives in the country.
The Federal Government stated that governments at all levels should prioritize private sector developments to improve the economy and create an enabling business environment.
This was disclosed by Mariam Katagum, Minister of State, Ministry for Industry, Trade and Investment, at the 2nd edition of the Bauchi state National trade fair and exhibition on Saturday.
She added that prioritization of private sector development comes through the enhancement and development of the private sector by putting in place effective policy measures and schemes to improve ease of doing business.
- “Government is determined to provide an investment-friendly environment which is very crucial for accelerated economic growth and development.”
The Minister stated that the FG has prioritized ease of doing business and also the infrastructure for economic growth, citing the adoption of policies aimed at promoting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, adding,
- “This sector currently represents 96% of the businesses in Nigeria and contributes 75% of the National employment.”
She also said the FG’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) worked on sustaining economic growth and development to boost local content and push Nigeria towards self-sufficiency.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that The Federal Government announced it will launch a National Investment Policy, which will entrench an investment-friendly environment that supports the sustainable development aspirations of the country.
- Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, announced that Nigeria needs to take a second look at how Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are regulated, so as to improve the business environment for SMEs in Nigeria.
