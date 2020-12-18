Tech News
OnePipe, Nigeria-based API startup raises $1million in pre-seed funding
OnePipe has announced that it raised almost USD 1 million in pre-seed investment.
Nigeria-based API fintech start-up, OnePipe, announced that it raised almost $1million in pre-seed funding, in a round led by US seed-stage accelerator, Techstars, and African impact-focused VC fund, Atlantica Ventures.
Several institutional investors like Future Perfect Ventures, Raba Capital, P1 Ventures, and others also participated.
While participating with the Open Banking Nigeria group to bring awareness and drive policy around it, OnePipe created a gateway that pools APIs from multiple sources under a unified specification.
According to the start-up, this specification can be refined to fit the final standards once the awaited policies are actualized.
Since launching in 2018, OnePipe has garnered the support and partnerships of banks and businesses including Polaris Bank, SunTrust Bank, Fidelity Bank, and others. In addition to this, seven more banks will be onboarded soon. In July 2020, it also joined US seed-stage accelerator, Techstars, alongside nine other start-ups.
What they are saying
Speaking on the development, the start-up’s founder and CEO, Ope Adeoye, stated that:
- “With this shot in the arm, we are now prepared to chase down some of the opportunities that we feel would have been further along in our journey. The vote of confidence inspires us, and now we want to double down.”
What you should know about Onepipe
- OnePipe aggregates APIs from banks and fintechs into a standardized gateway that is easy to integrate and makes partnerships seamless.
- The start-up makes money by taking a cut from the fees charged to clients by partner banks and other institutions that publish APIs on the network.
Tech News
Interswitch to launch multi-currency prepaid card with Kenya’s credit bank
Interswitch Group has announced its partnership with Kenya’s Credit Bank to launch a multi-currency prepaid card.
Interswitch Group, an Africa-focused integrated digital payments and commerce company, has announced its partnership with Kenya’s Credit Bank to launch a multi-currency prepaid card.
The card is a contactless touch and go card that can be used in restaurants, filling stations, stores, or to pay for services anywhere in the world. It can also be used on ATMs to withdraw funds. The card has a Chip and PIN enabled to ensure secure online transactions.
The prepaid card is similar to a debit card but does not require an account attached to it. It is value-based, such that customers can only spend the loaded amount on the card at a time. The card is considered ideal for everyday payments like utility payments or travelling expenses.
Credit Bank’s new collaboration with Interswitch further advances the digital payments’ ecosystem across Africa. The partnership is expected to boost Interswitch’s issuing business, further enhancing the company’s leadership position in the financial services industry on the continent.
What they are saying
Speaking on the development, Romana Rajput, Country General Manager, Interswitch Kenya stated that:
- “This is definitely a boost to Interswitch’s issuer-support & third-party processing business. We have been around for a while and we intend to keep entrenching digital payments in East Africa and across Africa as a whole. Now, customers will have access to the prepaid cards without necessarily having a bank account. The card can be funded through mobile money and it is widely accepted by merchants for payments and at the ATMs for withdrawals.”
Mr Jack Ngare, Credit Bank Director submitted that:
- “It is our aim to provide our customers with the control and confidence they need to manage their money smartly. Membership of the Visa network will allow the cardholders to use it worldwide for payments and withdrawals, and to transact safely online and at ATMs.”
Parallel Wireless tapped to deliver on Nigeria’s connectivity vision
Parallel Wireless has been contracted to supply open RAN kit for thousands of new mobile sites in Nigeria.
Parallel Wireless Inc. has announced it will be part of Digital Farmers Club (DFC), Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), and NITDA Adopted Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA) initiatives to deliver 2G,3G,4G coverage across 2000 Nigerian villages.
The US based open RAN company was tapped by Hotspot Network Limited, a Network as a Service provider.
- The strategic goal of Parallel Wireless and Hotspot’s partnership is to help regional mobile operators build and expand wireless networks across Nigeria, providing next-generation digital services to local communities.
- This will meet DFC’s, USPFS’ and NAVSA’s objective to provide voice and data services to enable eHealth, eHospitality, eEducation, ebanking, eAgriculture and, as a result, improve the citizens’ standard of living and bring them into the digital economy.
- This will help DFC to create over 100,000 direct jobs and 1,500,000 indirect jobs across Nigeria.
What they are saying
Speaking on the development, Engr. Morenikeji Aniye, Founder and CEO, Hotspot Network Limited, said:
- “Hotspot has signed a commercial agreement with MTN to deploy more than 2,000 sites starting with 500 in year one. We believe that Parallel Wireless’s innovative and easy to deploy 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G world’s leading Open RAN will enable faster time to market and deliver wireless internet to consumers and businesses.”
Christoph Fitih, Africa Sales Director, Parallel Wireless, said:
- “We are proud to be a part of such initiatives for implementing our world’s leading Open RAN platform to allow mobile operators to enable new and innovative services quick and cost-effective, in turn making a positive impact in the lives of the global population.”
Gmail and other Google services get restored after massive outage
Gmail and other Google services are now up and running after a major technological outage at noon on Monday.
Gmail and other Google services are now up and running after a major technological outage, which affected the server of the technology giant at noon on Monday.
The technology giant in a statement issued via its YouTube account on Twitter stated that it was aware that users were having issues accessing YouTube.
The tweet reads: “We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We’ll update you here as soon as we have more news.”
Google, however, ensured users that it is aware and looking into ways to resolve the outage, and will definitely update users as soon as there is more news.
As part of the issues, Gmail users reported receiving error messages when trying to refresh, access or log on to Gmail or Google Docs and other services.
Users were unable to send mails or search videos on YouTube, while Google Meet and Google Play were also inaccessible for some users, and many users were also unable to use Google search engine, Google Drive, Google Calendar and Google Maps.
What you should know
- The issue which started around 12:56pm WAT, according to the data gathered by DownDetector, spiked around 1:00pm WAT, as all Google properties went offline thus denying billions of users across the globe access to their respective accounts.
- This affected the activities of enterprise customers, education users, as well as consumers who rely on Google apps to plan their time or run a small business.
- Its video sharing and streaming service suffered a major downturn too, as users across the world were unable to assess the YouTube site, and those who tried to use it, did so using the incognito feature under Google Chrome.
- Unfortunately, despite the sheer number of complaints being filed by users every minute, Google has yet to explain why the problems have occurred or deny if the downturn was a consequence of a malicious attempt, as suggested by users.
- To ward off the brewing issue about the outage on social media, the technology giant helped users who reached out via Twitter and other means, regain access into their Gmail accounts.
Sequel to this at 2:16pm WAT, Google disclosed that its video sharing and streaming service are back up and running, and users can go on and access it.