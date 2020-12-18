Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin’s bullish run to last until H2, 2021
A majority of panelists featured in Finder’s Bitcoin Price Predictions report believe that the BTC bull run will last until the second half of 2021.
The BTC bull run is set to last until the second half of 2021, according to the majority of the panelists (58%) featured in Finder’s Bitcoin Price Predictions report.
In a report exclusively sent to Nairametrics, the panel of 47 experts and fintech leaders expect BTC to more than double by the end of next year to $51,951 per BTC.
- 46% say now is a good time to buy Bitcoin,
- 43% hold, and
- 11% sell.
Bitcoin developer, Jimmy Song, who believes the bull run will last until the final quarter of 2021, says both supply and demand is driving the rally.
- “The halving caused the supply to decrease even if demand stayed the same, that would explain why the price went up. Demand has gone up because of the insane money printing, so the combination has led to a pretty nice price-rise. I expect the supply shock to continue in 2021.”
However, just over half of the panel (52%) think Bitcoin will see a sharp (50% or more) drop from its peak valuation at the end of this bull run.
- 36% say increased regulation could cause the rally to come to a halt and over a quarter (27%) said a share market drop would hurt Bitcoin’s price, many suggesting this would cause investors to sell cryptocurrency in favour of cheaper shares.
- The panel accurately predicted BTC would crack USD$20,000 by the end of the year, with an average December 31 forecast of USD$20,102.
The leading drivers behind the 2020 rally include large-scale public investments from firms like MicroStrategy and Square (cited by 72% of the panel), Paypal’s announcement that it will allow customers to hold Bitcoin (72%), large scale quantitative easing by central banks (66%), and a general sentiment shift and increased acceptance of the Bitcoin narrative (66%).
The rally is being driven mostly by institutional investors according to 72% of the panel, with 17% arguing it’s been driven mostly by Bitcoin ‘whales’ and 11% retail investors.
Panxora Crypto Hedge Fund Managing Partner, Gavin Smith, who predicted that BTC will end the year at US$20,000, revealed Bitcoin will increasingly be used as a hedge against fiat currency by both institutional and retail investors.
- “Bitcoin is now being used as a hedge against fiat money printing by early adopters in both retail and institutional sectors. This trend is expected to continue. We don’t believe this will be an uninterrupted move higher, we expect the market will exhibit high volatility to both the upside and downside but with a clear bias to higher levels.”
Finder co-founder Fred Schebesta gave an end of year forecast of $17,500, saying he expects the cryptocurrency market to cool off.
- “The Bitcoin (and broader cryptocurrency) market seems to have entered a period of cool-down. While there doesn’t seem to be any slowing of institutional adoption that drives longer-term interest, it does feel reasonable to see it trade sideways or down into the first few months of the new year. If it does, it provides a stronger foundation for the period of growth many hope to see come into play.”
$1 million worth of Bitcoin giveaway on Twitter
Cash App, the Bitcoin-friendly payments app has teamed up with well known American rapper, Megan on a $1 million Bitcoin giveaway.
Cash App, the Bitcoin-friendly payments app owned by a publicly listed U.S. financial services company, Square, has teamed up with well known American rapper, Megan thee Stallion, on a $1 million Bitcoin giveaway.
The female rapper announced the campaign via her Twitter yesterday, the post has already gathered more than 60,000 likes and 8,800 retweets at the time of writing. The rapper encouraged her followers to post “#BITCOINMEG” in order to be a part of the giveaway.
Thee Hot Girl coach is OFFICIALLY on team @Cashapp ! To celebrate I’m giving $1 MILLION in Bitcoin to as many hotties as I can! Will be giving out this million units until its gone, so drop your $cashapp below w #BITCOINMEG to get a piece pic.twitter.com/Do1Mb5VWKY
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 17, 2020
- At the time of writing, the flagship crypto traded at $23,110.53 with a daily trading volume of $65billion.
- Bitcoin is up 3.44% in the last 24 hours.
Nairametrics revealed Cash App’s Bitcoin-derived revenue of $1.63billion in BTC marked a massive increase of more than 1,100% when compared to the same period in 2019.
- Bitcoin revenue was by far the largest component of Cash App’s overall revenue generation of $2 billion, with all other revenue streams totalling $453 million or 22% of the total.
- BTC revenue minted $32 million in gross profit for Q3, an increase of 15 times the previous year’s profit of $2.1 million in the same period.
What you should know
Cash App works as a broker for BTC purchases, which it buys on behalf of the consumer in need; hence, it earns a commission from such transactions.
About Square, Inc.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy.
- Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their businesses, and access financing.
- Individuals use Cash App to spend, store, and invest money.
Number of people owning Bitcoin at an all-time high
Bitcoin’s number of non-zero addresses just reached an all-time high of 33,158,407.
The number of individuals with at least a stake in the world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin (BTC), has broken into new all-time highs.
Data obtained by popular crypto data aggregator, Glassnode, revealed that Bitcoin’s number of non-zero addresses just reached an all-time high of 33,158,407.
- A previous ATH of 33,147,842 was observed earlier today.
- Metric Description: The number of unique addresses holding a positive (non-zero) amount of coins.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Number of Non-zero Addresses just reached an ATH of 33,158,407
Previous ATH of 33,147,842 was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/VtoChZbLsa pic.twitter.com/AhN0tSeslc
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) December 17, 2020
What you should know
- The smallest unit of Bitcoin is referred to as Satoshi, which is 0.00000001 Bitcoins. But as this number is so little, you can’t actually buy 1 Satoshi on any crypto exchange.
- The number of BTC wallets holding at least a satoshi or greater has been increasing since the plunge of the 2017 bull run, after reaching its peak.
- At the time of writing this report, the flagship crypto traded at $22,858.44 with a daily trading volume of $67.3Billion. Bitcoin is up 4.25% in the last 24 hours. It now has a market value of $424.6Billion.
- Bitcoin remained confidently above $22,500 amid prevailing market conditions pointing to the bullish trend in play; though external market forces such as institutional investors have impacted heavily on the flagship crypto market, on the bias that a significant amount of leading financial brands now refer to Bitcoin as a treasury asset.
Cryptos that will likely earn you money in 2021
Circle is offering high yield digital dollar corporate accounts with 8.5% to 10.75% annual percentage yields using both Yearn and Aave.
The cryptoverse, in the latter part of 2020, has been experiencing a buying spree at unprecedented levels.
Still, many experts anticipate that some cryptos would probably perform even better in the coming year.
A popularly known crypto trader, Austin Arnold, predicts that several altcoins are primed to record impressive gains in 2021.
He has been a long term Bitcoin bull, and tracks some altcoins amid the wealth boom happening in the crypto-verse. One of such picks is decentralized financial (DeFi) protocols Yearn.finance (YFI) and Aave.
The expert further gave valid reasons he picked Yearn.finance (YFI) and Aave, taking into consideration that Circle is offering high yield digital dollar corporate accounts with 8.5% to 10.75% annual percentage yields, using both Yearn and Aave.
Circle is launching High Yield Digital Dollar Accounts w/ 8.5-10.75% APY. Where does the high yield come from?
Funds borrow USDC @ 8.5% from Circle, deposit in yearn/ Aave to earn ~15% & capture the spread. This off-to-on chain arb will be a liquidity vortex for DeFi protocols🌀 pic.twitter.com/SHxZArZuR7
— Santiago R Santos (@santiagoroel) December 15, 2020
Austin Arnold also recommended the oracle platform Band Protocol (BAND), on the bias that it has become the first blockchain project to join the OpenAPI Initiative alongside top leading tech brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Google.
- Uniswap got into the list because its dominance in the DEX space is incredibly impressive; it reportedly passed $50billion in all-time volume recently.
- Cardano (ADA) and Nervos Network (CKB), got the revered trader’s nod on the account that both blockchains have partnered to work on improving smart contract security.
We’re excited to announce we’ve entered into a partnership with @InputOutputHK, the creators of #Cardano
We’ll jointly research #UTXO ledgers & #smartcontracts to develop an improved framework for other UTXO-based chains
Learn more 👉 https://t.co/b1MpNkwhKD pic.twitter.com/j5HBAb0La2
— Nervos (@NervosNetwork) December 15, 2020