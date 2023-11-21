In the heart of Nigeria, a remarkable transformation is sweeping across the nation, like a gentle breeze of hope and innovation.

This is a time of rapid growth and a digital revolution that has taken the country by storm. The people, once excluded from the world of finance, have become tech-savvy, yearning for cutting-edge solutions to meet their financial needs.

The race to bridge the financial inclusion gap is on, and amidst the chaos of change, one name shines brightly: Xpress Payment Solutions Limited (Xpress Payments).

Imagine the year 2016, a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s history, when Xpress Payments was born. This isn’t just a company; it’s a beacon of hope, a symbol of progress in the ever-evolving world of financial technology.

Today, it stands tall as one of the leading fintech companies in Nigeria, offering a diverse range of innovative electronic payment solutions to both businesses and individuals, in a land where the need for such solutions is as diverse as its people.

Xpress Payments isn’t just a name; it’s a promise, a commitment to solving the payment problems of Nigerians, and it has a multitude of arrows in its quiver to do so.

The company specialises in designing, implementing and providing electronic payment platforms, bill payment solutions and funds disbursement services.

They are the guardians of transaction switching and processing, holding the coveted CBN switching and processing licence which allows them to serve as a payment solution service provider (PSSP), payment terminal service provider (PTSP), third-party processing (TPP) and non-bank acquiring agent, as well as offer a range of services including transaction switching. In a nation thirsting for financial solutions, Xpress Payments is the wellspring.

But what truly sets them apart is the variety of products providing different solutions that they offer. Their lineup includes Payment Gateway by PayXpress Business, PayXpress, eCashier, XpressPayout and XpressPOS. These aren’t just products; they are bridges connecting the dreams and aspirations of individuals, businesses and the government, to the realm of reality.

Payment Gateway by PayXpress Business

Close your eyes and imagine a world where businesses can seamlessly collect payments from their customers without redirecting them to another site. Payment Gateway by PayXpress Business makes this dream a reality.

This payment gateway allows organisations to accept payments using cards like Visa, Verve and Mastercard, as well as bank accounts and eWallets.

It allows them to transfer funds, set up recurring payments, and handle collections for government parastatals and other organisations.

Convenience isn’t just a word; it’s the cornerstone of this masterpiece. With features like profile management, user segmentation, detailed transaction reports, third-party system integration and transaction re-query, businesses can breathe easy.

PayXpress

PayXpress is the lifeline that Nigeria has been waiting for. It’s the one-stop shop for Value Added Services (VAS). It allows customers to purchase airtime/data, renew cable subscriptions, and pay for utilities like electricity and other bills.

With support for various payment methods, including bank accounts, Mastercard, Visa and Verve Card, it’s a lifeline for people looking for an all-in-one solution. From airtime purchases to transaction reporting, PayXpress is the bridge that connects aspirations to reality.

XpressPayout

Imagine making bulk or single payments from multiple accounts and multiple banks, securely and with ease. That’s precisely what XpressPayout offers. It facilitates funds transfer to vendors, contractors and staff, with the flexibility of single debit and multiple credits.

Integration with third-party platforms, compartmentalisation based on transaction type and pre-beneficiary data validation make it a powerful tool for businesses.

eCashier

eCashier is the platform that simplifies payment collections. It enables organisations and businesses to accept payments through a network of over 8,000 bank branches and electronic channels.

Payments are accepted in various forms, including cash, cheques and transfers, and multiple currencies are supported. Several states use eCashier to collect revenue from a variety of sources, making it an essential part of their financial ecosystems.

But Xpress Payment Solutions doesn’t stop there. Their POS terminals empower businesses to accept electronic payments, reducing cash-handling costs and increasing sales.

They are instrumental in the journey towards a cashless society, touching the lives of countless individuals and businesses, referred to as “the millions who have made the switch” in their new TV commercial (https://youtu.be/be0pMJrgDM0?si=BUMNJbrMRrmpX1kx).

These millions are making payments with “no hassle at all” in line with the company’s mission to make life easy for all through seamless payments, simplifying and enabling smarter living for customers and their businesses.

The entire customer base of Xpress Payments is assured excellent service delivery with the company’s dynamic and forward-looking processes and operations, which have been triple-certified by the International Standards Organization (ISO).

The certifications which, in the words of the Group Managing Director/CEO of the company, Dr (Mrs) Markie Idowu, are “in recognition of our unwavering commitment to providing quality management Information and security management systems for the cyber safety of all our stakeholders,” include: ISO 27001 – Information Security Management System, ISO 22301 – Business Continuity Management System and ISO 20000 – Information Technology Service Management System.

As the story unfolds, it’s clear that Xpress Payments is more than just a fintech company. Their commitment to innovation, customer service and, most importantly, financial inclusion, makes them a true leader in the Nigerian fintech landscape.

They are the guardians of dreams, the builders of bridges and the keepers of hope.

Their unique value proposition centred around the convenience and security of electronic payments, positions them for continued growth and a pivotal role in Nigeria’s digital economy.

They aren’t just a company; they are the architects of a brighter future for Nigeria.