Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc to raise N4.8 billion through private placement
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc. has secured permission to raise the sum of N4.8 billion through private placement.
This is according to a disclosure signed by the company’s Secretary, Jide Ibitayo and seen by Nairametrics.
The disclosure is part of the resolutions reached at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the firm and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, dated December 3, 2020.
According to the information contained in the notification, the private placement worth N4.8 billion is to be raised through the sale of 8,888,888,889 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of the company, at the rate of 54 kobo per share, in a distribution succinctly captured below:
- 5,331,004,445 units (approximately 60% of the total allotted units) is to be sold to Charles Enterprises LLC for about N2.88 billion.
- The remaining 3,557,844,444 (approximately 40% of the total allotted units) is to be sold to Arubiewe Farms Ltd for about N1.92 billion.
What this means
- According to Investopedia, a private placement is a sale of stock shares or bonds to pre-selected investors and institutions rather than on the open market. It is an alternative to an initial public offering (IPO) for a company seeking to raise capital for expansion.
- In this light, it is pertinent to note that private sales are now common for start-ups, as they allow the company to obtain the money they need to grow while delaying or foregoing an IPO.
What you should know
Other key resolutions reached at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting include:
- Raising the company’s authorized share capital from N10 billion to N10.05 billion.
- To raise additional capital via the issue of debt or equity or a combination of both including convertible bonds, loans, stock, bonds with options etc.
- Amendment of clause 6 of the Memorandum and clause 5 of the Articles of Association of the company respectively.
Spotlight Stories
Explaining Nigeria´s flattering economy and equities
The Nigerian entered a second recession in less than five years as third quarter GDP real growth contracted by 3.62%. Inflation rate at the end of October was 14.23% setting up the Nigerian economy for a double dose of a recession and stagflation.
With the current state of the economy, focus is once again on the investment outlook for the rest of the year and 2021.
Nigerian equities gained 2.19% at the end of the week, stock defied a gloomy economic outlook to close strongly. 27 stocks gained during the week compared to 21 the week before, while 42 lost grounds compared to 55 the week before as well.
For Stock Select Newsletter, most of our stocks lost ground due to profit-taking and lack of significant value. The stock market is also quite shallow with very few stocks to pick from. This is a challenge for investors looking for a market that could produce a constant stream of winners.
The economy in focus, Nigeria’s major driver for the GDP contraction was the oil sector which contracted by 13.89% in Q3 2020 compared to 6.63% contraction in the prior quarter.
The Buhari administration is taking Nigerians through the arduous task of refocusing the economy on local production rather than imports. Whilst this is good in the long term, it is a painful route that will string along with it, higher inflation, increased poverty levels, and frustrate foreign investments.
According to data from Nairalytics, the NSE 30 companies have posted a combined pre-tax profit of N1.3 trillion which when annualized comes to about N1.7 trillion. When compared to 2019 and 2018, N1.8 trillion and N1.79 trillion respectively, it is obvious that stocks will fare slightly worse than last year.
Stagflation is the combination of inflation and tepid GDP growth rate and its implications on stocks has to take note of other factors. Dividend yields for some stocks still rank far above inflation rate and even higher than Core-inflation (less the more volatile food inflation). So long as the stocks we own are profitable, there is some buffer to withstand the effect of the stagflation
The Economic Outlook of the year 2021 will be shaped largely by insecurity and social media. The spate of kidnappings, terrorist-related killings and fear of increased militant activities is a big concern for the Nigerian economy. While policies like capital control, border closure remain a drag on economic recovery, they are within the control of the government and at least can be adjusted as data continues to guide.
UBA, GTBank, Zenith Bank tumble, Bears take a grip on Nigerian Stocks
The market breadth index was negative with 25 losers against 13 gainers.
Nigerian bourse closed negative on Thursday. The All Share index declined further by -0.25% to close at 34,968.94 from 35,056.82 points.
- Year-to-date and market capitalization similarly dropped by -0.25% to settle at 30.40% and N18.27 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 289.3 million units of shares, valued at N7.34billion exchanged hands in 4,878 deals. UBA was the most traded shares by volume at 34.4 million units, while MTNN topped by value at N4.37billion.
- The market breadth index was negative with 25 losers against 13 gainers. CADBURY (-5.43%) led the laggards today, while ARDOVA (+7.69%) was the top gainer.
- The sectorial performance was mixed as the Banking, Insurance, and Consumer Goods indexes dipped -2.07%, -0.82%, and -0.20%, while the Oil & Gas gained +0.35%. The Industrial sector closed flat.
Top Gainers
- MTNN up 0.77% to close at N156.2
- ARDOVA up 7.69% to close at N14
- REDSTAREX up 4.00% to close at N3.38
- CUTIX up 5.56% to close at N1.9
- UPL up 4.26% to close at N1.47
Top Losers
- CADBURY down 5.43% to close at N8.7
- UBA down 5.20% to close at N8.2
- ZENITHBANK down 1.88% to close at N23.55
- FLOURMILL down 1.85% to close at N26.5
- GUARANTY down 1.47% to close at N33.6
Outlook
Nigerian stocks drifted lower at the fourth trading session of the week, as significant sell-offs seen in Nigerian tier -1 banks added pressure on the Nigerian All-Share Index.
- Stock experts anticipate more consolidation now as investors become more choosy on stocks to buy taking into consideration that experts don’t see any new highs now till next year.
- That said, Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on the bias that stock traders are expected to be a bit cautious amid recent macros prevailing at the Nigerian currency market.
Camey & Rock executes N4.3 billion worth of share purchase agreement with Resort Savings and Loans
Camey & Rock Business Consulting executes a share purchase agreement with Resort Savings and Loans Plc, worth N4.3 billion.
Camey & Rock Business Consulting Limited has finally executed its share purchase agreement with the board of Resort Savings and Loans Plc, worth N4.3 billion.
This is according to a notification sent by the latter to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market yesterday and seen by Nairametrics.
The cash involved in the deal is scheduled to be injected in tranches. Also, activities related to the transactions are still ongoing.
In order to resolve some administrative and basic regulatory issues, Camey & Rock called for an extension from CBN to enable it conclude the recapitalization exercise of the bank outside the deadline of 31 December 2020 to 30 June 2021.
The call comes at a time when the investors plan to inject the next tranche of cash into the bank.
The notification also revealed that the investors (Camey & Rock) have so far, assisted in motivating staff resolution and arrangement of some critical financial obligations, towards the filing of outstanding financial statements and relocation of the bank’s head office to 12, Boyle Street, Lagos.
What they are saying: A part of the recent disclosure reads: “The Board of Resort Savings and Loans Plc (the bank) wishes to notify the Nigerian Stock Exchange and investing public on the updates on the Bank’s recapitalization exercise.
“The Bank has executed a Share Purchase Agreement with Camey & Rock Business Consulting Limited (Camey & Rock or the investor) to the tune of N4.3billion, following Camey & Rock’s strategic equity investment in the Bank. The cash will be injected into the Bank in tranches.”
Why it matters: The recent announcement will help recapitalize the bank. In addition, the board and management firmly believe that the strategic investment will change the face of the bank, repositioning it in the committee of financial services providers in Nigeria, and grow its capacity with consequent effect in increasing the wealth of stakeholders.