REGENCY, MBENEFIT, LINKASSURE stocks lift Insurance Index to 197.46 index points

The Nigerian Stock Exchange Insurance Index ended the week on a bullish note, after it gained 2.84% to close at 197.46 index points. The appreciation is the highest posted by any of the listed NSE Indices for the week

This is according to a weekly report issued by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and seen by Nairametrics.

The growth in the NSE Insurance Index for the week can be attributed to the appreciation of most insurance stocks such as; Regency Assurance, Mutual Benefits Assurance and Linkage Assurance Plc which all appreciated with a minimum of 10% for the week.

According to the report, the trio (Regency, Mutual Benefits and Linkage) recorded an increase of 22.2%, 11.43% and 10% respectively, placing the aforementioned firms in the top 10 price gainers for the week.

Recall that during the week, five insurance companies which comprises of; AIICO, NEM, Regency Assurance and 2 others gained a total of N2.29 billion in value for just one day, as earlier reported by Nairametrics.

What you should know