Reasons to diversify investments through Grenada second citizenship
One of the first basic rules of investing is to diversify one’s portfolio. The reasons this is important range from minimising risk of loss to preserving capital and generating returns. One way to do this, and a continuously rising trend, is to obtain second citizenship by foreign investment. There are many reasons this type of investment is gaining popularity, particularly with the worldwide pandemic and civil unrest in many parts of the globe.
Stability and Security
A second passport from a country that is politically stable and experiencing a time of peace country can provide the utmost in security. Economic citizenship truly opens up a world of possibilities, especially for high-net-worth investors looking for a better quality of life. Second citizenship can benefit families for generations by offering access to high-quality healthcare and some of the best schools in the world, qualifying them for domestic rather than international tuition fees.
New Business Opportunities
New business opportunities open up to participants in citizenship by investment programmes as they are now able to do business in the host country, as well as travel abroad more freely to take advantage of international opportunities. A second passport provides access to not just one, but potentially many new markets, facilitating both trading and scaling-up opportunities.
Global Mobility
The global mobility provided by different countries varies greatly – some countries offer visa-free travel to only 40 or 50 countries, whereas others provide access to over 150. An alternative passport provides the freedom to travel and eliminates the inconvenience of having to send a passport to a foreign embassy or consulate for processing even when a visa is required.
Wealth Management
Dual citizenship can also allow investors to manage their wealth more effectively through options for tax optimisation in various countries. Some countries only tax income earned from that country and do not subject capital gains to taxes either.
Range Developments, an ultra-luxury resort developer, offers access to second citizenship via its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme on the Caribbean island of Grenada. By investing US $220,000, plus associated fees in a government-approved real estate project, investors and their families are granted dual citizenship, allowing them to make an investment (suggested minimum amount is US $150,000) in the United States in exchange for the ability to reside and work there. One such government-approved project is Six Senses La Sagesse, expected to be complete by 2022 and slated to feature one hundred luxury rooms and suites, oceanfront villas, spas, shops and watersports’ facilities.
Citizenship in Grenada offers access to the USA E2 visa application, allowing investment and residency in the United States, as well as visa exemption for travel to approximately 140 countries – including the UK, Schengen, Russia & China. Additionally, residence on, or even a visit to, the island is not required. The programme provides expeditious processing of second citizenship, including for parents, grandparents, and unmarried siblings of the investor. After a holding period of five years, the investor is entitled to resell the investment to a subsequent buyer who may also apply for citizenship, while the original investor maintains his or her citizenship in perpetuity.
“Real estate investment has always been a solid way to diversify one’s portfolio,” said Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments. “Now there are possibilities for that investment to bring even more than diversity, but security, stability and a brighter future for many investors and their families. We are proud to offer one of the most successful CBI programmes and help so many investors attain a better quality of life.”
Range Developments is the market-leading investment and hospitality company, operating across the Eastern Caribbean. Range Developments is the only company that has a track record of delivery in the Citizenship by Investment sector with multiple completed projects including the world acclaimed Park Hyatt St Kitts (opened in 2017 – awarded best New Hotel in the Carribean by CNN) and Kempinski Dominica (opened in 2019 – awarded as the Most Anticipated New Hotel in the Caribbean by Forbes)
Digital Marketing – More effective and measurable form of advertisement
PopAdLink is proudly Nigerian with a global reach that spans 17 countries and 4 continents and continues to expand.
Marketing campaigns are rapidly shifting to the digital space whether you want to create product awareness, brand recognition, or/and crucially gain customers then you must be willing to spend a huge chunk of your marketing budget to run your campaign on digital platforms as this is where customers are converging now – it is simple and no brainer. It is very important for businesses to not only have a digital presence such as websites or social media but also, a system that exposes their business to reach an exponential number of new users and customers like affiliate marketing and PopAd.
Another reason Digital marketing is a more effective, efficient, and sustainable way to run a marketing campaign and acquire customers is that you can easily measure your campaign outcome. As in-house marketing managers or advertising agencies, you should start considering PopAd networks as it provides access to high traffic publishers who will significantly increase your brand awareness and customer acquisition with high conversion and retention rate as well as easy access to data on the performance of your campaign.
Platforms like PopAdLink is a sophisticated, Artificial Intelligence-powered advert platform that helps advertisers and publishers to exchange traffic and engagement to better facilitate audience and customer reach and retention. It is a top-notch marketing tool that uses the reach of publishers to market advertisers’ goods and services.
As an advertiser on PopAdLink, you can choose the websites you want your campaign to appear, monitor the number of people that engage with your campaign, and also know the number of customers you gained with the campaign. With a small or big budget depending on the number of customers you want to engage with your advert and acquire, publishers get paid only when customers engaged with your campaign, so it’s a win-win for all.
PopAdLink is proudly Nigerian with a global reach that spans 17 countries and 4 continents and continues to expand. Its global presence ensures that no matter where your desired customers are in the world, the platform will get to them.
What are the platform’s key features?
- A smooth and easy platform. The website www.popadlink.com is extremely user friendly, and an account can be set up in under 5 minutes.
- A start up bonus that can be used to test out the platform before deciding to commit to it.
- Access to top publishers with millions of impressions monthly.
- State of the art targeting tools to help reach your audience.
- Transparent impressions. You can see your reach live and track and measure data.
HotForex wins the 2020 “forex trading platform of the year” award at the Businessday 8th annual BAFI awards
HotForex won the “Forex Trading Platform of the Year” at the 2020 edition of BusinessDay’s Banks & Other Financial Institutions Awards.
HotForex has emerged as the 2020 “Forex Trading Platform of the Year” at the BusinessDay 8th Annual Banks & Other Financial Institutions Awards.
Established in 2010, HotForex is a registered brand name of the HF Markets Group of companies.
Speaking on the award, the Country Director of HotForex in Nigeria, Ope Abiola, said “winning the award is a testament that HotForex is a Leader in Financial Trading. We dedicate this award to our loyal clients and partners who place their trust in us. This award will only spur us on to continue to provide the best possible trading environment to our clients”
HotForex has already joined the ranks of the World Finance Top 100; a great honor earned for excellence in offering innovative products, outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions. In just ten years, it already boasts:
- Over 2,500,000 live accounts
- 45+ industry awards
HotForex clients enjoy an award-winning client-centric experience. They can diversify their portfolios with CFDs on Forex, Metals, Energies, Indices, Shares, Commodities, ETFs, DMA Stocks, Bonds or Crypto currencies. In addition, a wide range of account types, trading tools and educational resources are available for traders of all levels of experience.
In ten years in the business, HotForex has displayed a continuous commitment to its core values of Honesty, Openness and Transparency, which are reflected through multiple regulations and licenses under the unified brand name HF Markets Group.
Speaking further on the advantages of trading with HotForex, Mr Abiola stated that HotForex is far ahead in the following areas:
- Transparency
- Low Spreads and Flexible Leverage
- Fast and Responsive Client Support
- Multiple-Regulation and Fund Security
- Faster Deposits and Withdrawals
- Multiple Platforms and Assets
- Bonus Offerings and Trading Contests
- Quality Trading Education
- Lucrative and Highly Rewarding Affiliate Program
Some of the other awards won by HotForex in 2020 include – “Best Client Fund Security Africa 2020” and “Best Trading Experience Africa 2020” given by the International Business Magazine. To learn more about the products and services offered by HotForex, visit www.hotforex.com
Get up to 1.5 million Naira in the Geely pre-sales offer
For the purchase of every one of GEELY EMGRAND 7 you get #400,000 computation at your purchase point.
The all-new GEELY EMGRAND 7; a car that combines a smooth aerodynamic design, comfort, safety and intuitive control, is finally up for grasp.
Make a refundable commitment of #200,000 only for the purchase of every one of GEELY EMGRAND 7 and get #400,000 computation at your purchase point.
HURRY NOW!
The first 100 cars sales come with additional:
- 3 year free service contract worth #350,000
- 3 year free comprehensive insurance worth #750,000
