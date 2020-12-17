Energy
Nigerians paid less to refill 5kg gas cylinders in November – NBS report
The latest report released by the NBS has shown that the average price for refilling a cylinder of cooking gas decreased in November.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas decreased by -0.32% to N1,947.47 in November, from N1953.71 in October 2020.
This is according to the latest NBS Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch report, for the month of November 2020.
Key metrics
- States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for LPG (Cooking Gas) were Bauchi (N2,488.32), Borno (N2,396.69), and Adamawa (N2,367.80).
- States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for LPG (Cooking Gas) were Enugu (N1,561.00), Imo (N1,662.50), and Osun (N1,683.75).
States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Akwa Ibom (N4,587.60), Bayelsa (N4,558.33) and Cross River (N4,505.77).
States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for LPG (Cooking Gas) were Kano (N3,497.00), Oyo (N3,553.13) and Lagos (N3,682.00).
What you should know
- The report was conducted by collating prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) across all the 774 local governments across the nation, with over 10,000 respondents and locations.
- The report also revealed that States in the North-West and South-West zones had the lowest average price for cooking gas across the six geo-political zones of the country. While States in the South-South zone recorded the highest average prices.
Bottom line
A careful review of the report revealed that the decrease in the average price Nigerians paid to refill cooking gas in October is attributable to the fall in the purchasing power of Nigerians, given the widespread economic vulnerabilities in the nation and the civil unrest in October which impacted businesses negatively, as Nigerians hunt for cheaper alternatives.
Business
Italy court to give verdict on Nigerian oil field corruption case by March 2021
A final decision on the long-running graft case could be reached by the end of March 2021.
A final decision on the long-running graft case involving Shell and Eni could be reached by the end of March 2021.
Reuters reported that Italian judges are expected to hand down their verdict earlier than expected, according to a top court official.
The case, which is one of the oil industry’s biggest-ever corruption trials, is in relation to Oil Production License (OPL) purchase in Nigeria.
What they are saying
Marco Tremolada, President of the judges that will pass sentence, said:
- “Lawyers for the two companies would be heard in January, followed by prosecutors and defence lawyers in February. A final decision could then be reached by the end of March.”
What you should know
- The long-running graft case revolves around the purchase of the Nigerian OPL 245 offshore oil field in 2011 for about $1.3 billion.
- Prosecutors allege that about $1.1 billion of that was siphoned off to politicians and middlemen.
- The companies and defendants involved, including Eni’s current CEO Claudio Descalzi, have all denied any wrongdoing.
Energy
Oil marketers say non availability of forex still affecting importation of petrol
Inability to access foreign exchange is affecting oil marketers’ resumption of importation of products.
The oil marketers have revealed that their non-resumption of importation of the products is due to their inability to have access to foreign exchange.
According to a report from Thisday, they said that it has become a huge challenge to source dollars from the official market due to its scarcity and going to the black market is not an option because of the huge cost.
This development comes months after the Federal Government announced the removal of petrol subsidy with the deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry and the expected resumption of petrol importation by the oil marketers.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) through its subsidiary, Pipeline and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), had been the sole importer of petrol in the country.
The oil marketers, which includes the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) still depend on PPMC for the supply of most of the products.
What they are saying
The Chairman of MOMAN, Adetunji Oyebanji, said:
- “Nothing has changed. The forex issue is still like that. And as you can see, the government has also extended that DSDP (the exchange of crude for refined petroleum products) arrangement. That’s a signal to you that foreign exchange may not be there for us to access.’’
The Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company, Mr Bismarck Rewane, had also pointed out that apart from petrol pricing, one other element of petroleum marketing that had not been fully deregulated was access to foreign exchange.
He explained that private importers of petroleum products do not have access to foreign exchange, leading to the continuous monopoly by the NNPC in the country’s petrol importation.
What you should know
The Federal Government had announced plans to make foreign exchange available to oil marketers, in order to make the importation of petrol into the country competitive, reduce the rising cost of the product and stop overdependence on NNPC for importation.
This follows the meeting of the oil marketers with officials of the Federal Ministry of Finance on the need to make the foreign exchange available for petrol imports.
However, weeks after the pronouncement, it appears nothing has changed as the oil marketers are still experiencing some difficulties in assessing foreign exchange at the official rate.
Energy
Nigeria must transit from energy production to consumption – Ghana Petroleum Corporation
Nigeria has to stir economic growth before the replacement of fossil fuel as main source of global energy, Prof Ilebare has said.
The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation has warned that Nigeria must transit from energy production to that of consumption in order to maximise the country’s oil and gas potentials for development that will impact on the people.
This was disclosed by the Chairman of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Prof Wunmi Iledare in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics.
According to Ilebare, who observed that although efforts at replacing oil with alternative energy sources have been growing, Nigeria still has the chance to stir economic growth in the few decades remaining before the replacement of fossil fuel as main source of global energy.
The professor of Petroleum Economics charged the National Assembly to fashion PIB capable of transforming Nigeria to an energy consumer by encouraging the maximization of the value chain.
He said, “Nigeria must move away from the thinking that emphasizes energy production and move towards the economically impactful paradigm of energy consumption. It is energy consumption that will ensure the country grows its economy through value chain maximization.”
Citing the example of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which he said was a mere desert in the early 1980s, he said the country has wasted years through emphasis on oil rent and revenue sharing, stressing that the PIB must be deliberate in its national development purpose.
“I have not seen an economy that develops that is not a huge consumer of energy,” Prof Ilebare said and called on all the labour unions in the oil and gas industry to begin to think beyond their immediate personal gains and work towards the maximization of the opportunities that are possible for the collective prosperity of the nation.
He added that the challenges of restiveness and poor development of the country’s oil belt of the Niger Delta can be solved through the PIB if the government will sincerely work towards opening up investment opportunities in the oil and gas value chain close to the sources.
“The solution to the crises and development challenges in the Niger Delta is to work towards the emergence of energy-intensive industries close to the energy sources. This will trigger rapid industrial and commercial development and also engender other industrial clusters in other parts of the country,” Prof Ilebare added.
Bottom line
A multi-stakeholder approach towards fashioning an economically portent PIBis recommended and efforts must be made to ensure the country’s oil economy must be made to count for the collective good to avoid the repeat of what happened to coal, which became was Nigeria’s economic mainstay before independence but which did not add significant development impacts before it became moribund.
