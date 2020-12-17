Coronavirus
French President, Emmanuel Macron, tests positive to Covid-19
Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
According to a report from Reuters, this disclosure was made by the French Presidency on Thursday, December 17, 2020, although it was not clear at this stage where he had contracted the virus.
The statement noted that the 42-year-old French President had taken the Covid-19 test as soon as the first symptoms appeared.
The statement from his office partly reads, “The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today. This diagnosis was made following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.”
The statement from the presidency also pointed out that Macron would isolate for the next 7 days but plans to continue running the country remotely and through virtual engagements.
A presidential spokeswoman said that all the President’s trips had been cancelled, including an upcoming visit to Lebanon on December 22 and was trying to assess where he could have contracted the virus.
Frantic contact tracing is now ongoing as the president has been heavily involved in Brexit negotiations and was at a European Council heads of state meeting on December 10-11.
The head of the Senate, Gerard Larcher, said the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, will also self-isolate after coming into contact with Macron over the last few days.
What you should know
The French President is one of the several world leaders which includes the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and US President, Donald Trump, that have been infected by the dreaded Covid-19 disease.
Although the infection rates are still high, France earlier in the week, eased restrictions imposed due to the second wave of the coronavirus disease. France, which reported over 17,000 new cases on Wednesday alone, has recorded over 59,000 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccine storage and packaging market to be worth $43.3 billion in 7 years
The global vaccine storage and packaging market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.
Grand View Research, a US-based market research and consulting company, has revealed that global vaccine storage and packaging market size is expected to reach $43.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.
This is according to a new report by the company, which noted that increasing government focus on immunization programs, increasing R&D expenditure in biotechnological industries for medical research, and the rising number of Pharma retailers are expected to boost the growth of the market.
Also, technological advancement in the storage and packaging for medicines, rising government support for research activities and clinical trials, and the growing prevalence of infectious disease are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.
For example, there are only about 40.0% of wards in Nigeria that are equipped with active cold chain equipment. The government of Nigeria is installing at least one functional cold chain equipment in each ward in collaboration with UNICEF, WHO, and CHAI.
Key highlights of the report:
- By function, the storage segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the high cost involved in maintaining the potency of vaccines.
- The storage services segment held the largest market share of over 90.0% in 2019 owing to the increasing demand for vaccine storage services in the industry.
- The packaging segment by the material is sub-segmented into vaccine bags, vials, and ampoules, corrugated boxes, and others. The vaccine bags, vials, and ampoules segment held the largest segment in 2019.
- The packaging segment by packaging level is sub-segmented into the primary, secondary, and tertiary segments. The primary segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the higher cost of the primary packaging in the industry.
- Europe is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing investments by government and non-government organisations for vaccine development and the high prevalence of infectious diseases within the region.
The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to increase the demand for efficient storage and packaging equipment in the healthcare industry. In addition, most of the biopharmaceutical companies and healthcare institutions are increasingly investing in the development of vaccines. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.
Furthermore, rising awareness about early disease diagnosis and prevention and increasing incidence of infectious diseases has stimulated demand for protective medicines, thereby further driving the market.
What you should know
Grand View Research is a U.S.-based market research and consulting company that provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services.
Second wave: Nigeria records all-time highest daily Covid-19 cases
This represents the highest ever number of daily covid cases recorded since the outbreak.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Wednesday, announced that 930 new confirmed covid-19 cases were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 75,062 confirmed cases and 1,200 deaths, year to date.
This represents the highest ever number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak. The last time Nigeria recorded a daily number of covid cases in this region was on the 11th of December 2020, when 796 cases were recorded, followed by 790 cases recorded on 1st July 2020.
The second wave of the pandemic
The recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is alarming and a call for immediate action. So far in December, the average monthly cases jumped by 199.2% from an average of 157 cases recorded in November to stand at 469 cases.
- Compared to an average of 129 cases recorded in October, it has grown by over 263.7% in December.
- Nairametrics had reported in October, that the spike in new cases suggested a looming second wave of the pandemic. However, it is clear that Nigeria has slipped into the second wave of the pandemic.
- In the past 16 days, Nigeria has recorded 7,507 new cases of the disease, which is 59.6% higher than the total 4,704 cases recorded in the month of November.
What you should know
- A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September, revealed that Nigerians have abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing practices as they go about their daily businesses.
- According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.
- Recall, that the Nigerian government closed some isolation centres across the country due to the lack of patients and a significant decline in the number of cases.
- The continuous surge in the number of daily cases has prompted the federal government to begin reopening of isolation centres as the number of cases in admission has grown from 3,102 as of 30th December to 7,087 on Wednesday, representing over 128% increase in 16 days.
- The discovery of a Covid-19 vaccine has seen many take the pandemic as a mere sickness that can be easily treated, which has reduced the fear of disease nationwide.
- Stories of reputable footballers and world leaders recovering from the disease has also caused most Nigerians to show laxity towards the precautionary measures against the disease, hence flouting health directives.
What the data says
Nigeria currently stands 9th on the list of African Countries with the highest cases of Covid-19 with South Africa leading at 883,687 cases year to date.
- One would think that Nigeria is lucky from the outrage of the pandemic. However, information gathered by Nairalytics research showed that Nigeria’s number of tests in relation to our population is below expectation.
- According to the NCDC, the total tests carried out in Nigeria is 859,357 as of 16th December 2020, standing sixth on the African list behind Kenya (984.4 thousand) and Egypt (1 million).
- Notably, in terms of tests per 1 million population, Nigeria stands at 44th position with just an average of 4,123 tests nationwide.
- This is a clear indication of inadequacies in the number of tests carried out in the country, which could affect the Nation from seeing the clear picture.
What this means
A second wave of the pandemic could push Nigeria into another round of lockdown, which would propel a range of chain reactions.
- Affecting the nation’s recovery process from the economic recession
- An already escalated inflation rate at 14.89% could only get worse.
- Fear and unrest, amongst the Nigerian populace, leading to chaos.
Upshot
The only way to fight against the pandemic is for every member of the Nigerian community to see it as an immediate threat that requires immediate and continuous action, by taking adequate precautions and practice good health hygiene.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 16th of December 2020, 930 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 75,062 confirmed cases.
On the 16th of December 2020, 930 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 7,125 samples across the country.
To date, 75,062 cases have been confirmed, 66,775 cases have been discharged and 1,200 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 859,357 tests have been carried out as of December 16th, 2020 compared to 848,194 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 16th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 75,062
- Total Number Discharged – 66,775
- Total Deaths – 1,200
- Total Tests Carried out – 859,357
According to the NCDC, the 930 new cases were reported from 22 states- Lagos (279), FCT (179), Plateau (62), Kaduna (54), Kano (52), Katsina (52), Imo (42), Jigawa (42), Rivers (38), Kwara (30), Nasarawa (19), Yobe (15), Ogun (13), Borno (10), Oyo (9), Niger (9), Ebonyi (6), Bauchi (6), Edo (5), Taraba (4), Sokoto (2) and Cross River (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 25,436, followed by Abuja (8,908), Plateau (4,099), Kaduna (4,098), Oyo (3,773), Rivers (3,217), Edo (2,747), Ogun (2,348), Kano (1,965), Delta (1,829), Ondo (1,751), Enugu (1,363), Katsina (1,289), Kwara (1,275), Gombe (1,104), Ebonyi (1,075), Abia (973), Osun (965), Bauchi (860), and Borno (768).
Imo State has recorded 730 cases, Nasarawa (581), Benue (515), Bayelsa (471), Ekiti (396), Jigawa (382), Akwa Ibom (364), Adamawa (329), Niger (307), Anambra (294), Sokoto (210), Taraba (203), Kebbi (138), Yobe (123), Cross River (92), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
