On the reopening of major land borders by FG
Opening of the land borders is a welcome development as it will positively influence the prices of goods in the short to medium term.
Yesterday, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, during the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting announced the immediate reopening of the country’s four major land borders; Seme, Illela, Maigatari and Mfun.
This action is believed to be in readiness for the operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which is scheduled for January 1 2021. She further stated that other land borders will be reopened on or before 31 December 2020. The ban on importation of rice, poultry and other products however, remains in place.
We recall that last year August, the Federal Government announced the total closure of land borders which was part of its efforts to prevent smuggling of illegal arms, food & agricultural products to stimulate local production (See: CSL Nigeria Daily_15 October; Customs ban imports and exports via land borders). We had stated that the total closure was inadequate to achieve the goal of promoting local production for as long as the local business environment remains hostile.
We also suggested that the government limit the ban to items that were being smuggled where the country has a decent supply level to meet demand. Furthermore, we noted that the total closure of the land borders would result in higher prices of goods especially food items. By implication, food inflation has been on the rise, increasing to 18.30% in November from 14.09% in October 2019 when the full border closure was announced.
The last GDP numbers announced also showed a contraction of the trade sector (down 12.1% y/y). We note the steep contraction in the trade sector GDP is reflective of not only covid-19 related pressures but also adverse trade policies such as closure of land borders.
We note that while the border closure has negatively affected prices of goods and services, some listed companies in Food processing and Agriculture such as Flour Mills of Nigeria, Dangote Sugar, Presco, Okomu etc have benefitted significantly from the lack of competition from smuggled products and this has reflected in improved earnings for these firms.
On the other hand, the policy had caused setbacks for Nigerians whose major business activities had depended on the land borders such as the cement producers, manufacturers, freight forwarders and transporters and many other companies with a viable export business. There have been reports that many manufacturers have closed down their export segments because of the border closure.
In our opinion, opening of the land borders is a welcome development as it will positively influence the prices of goods in the short to medium term in light of the economic shocks caused by the pandemic and the recent food scarcity brought about by poor harvests, incidences of flood and insecurity in the food-producing regions especially amidst expectations of increased demand during the Christmas festivities.
That said, opening of the borders without effective strategies in place to combat smuggling may see a reversal of the fortunes of the companies that had previously benefitted from the border closure.
Inflation rises for 15th consecutive month
On a m/m basis, the headline inflation index increased by 1.60% in November, 0.06ppt higher than October’s 1.54%.
Yesterday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released inflation data for the month of November which showed that headline inflation in Nigeria rose for the fifteenth consecutive month to a 34-month high of 14.89% in November from 14.23% in October. On a m/m basis, the headline inflation index increased by 1.60% in November, 0.06ppt higher than October’s 1.54%.
The food sub-index rose strongly to 18.30% in November, 0.92ppt higher than October’s 17.38 while it rose by 2.04% on a m/m basis (0.08ppt higher than October’s 1.96%). FX liquidity constraints, the impact of the border closure, poor farm yields since the start of the harvest season due to incidences of flooding in major food-producing areas are all factors that continue to constrain food supply and impact food prices. Added to this, the high rate of insecurity especially in the food region has further contributed to the low food supply as many farmers are afraid of going to their farms, hence resulting in scarcity. Recently, there were reports that armed men on motorcycles led a brutal attack on civilian men and women who were harvesting their fields and at least 43 persons were killed and others kidnapped.
The core sub-index on the other hand fell to 11.05% (0.09ppt lower than October’s 11.14%). On a m/m basis, the core sub-index rose by 0.71% in November ( 1.25% in October). The biggest increases in the core sub-index basket were recorded in prices of passenger transport by air, hospital & medical services, furniture repairs, pharmaceutical products, passenger transport by road, repairs & maintenance of personal transport equipment, vehicle spare parts, etc. While the increase in health-related expenses remains reflective of the Covid-19 pressures, we believe the increase in cost of transport by road is linked to the recent spike in petrol prices and the increase in transport costs by air has been largely affected by the significant rise in flight tickets.
Looking ahead, we expect food inflation to maintain an upward trend considering expectations of increased demand during the Christmas festivities amidst low food supply. In the same vein, increased electricity tariffs (the implementation of the new tariffs that was briefly suspended has been re-introduced) will also contribute to inflationary pressures.
Why advocacy is the key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria
How do we begin to address this slow progress and ensure that Nigeria is on track to achieve the SDGs by 2030?
The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a set of 17 aspirations for economic, social, environmental and political prosperity that every country in the world is enjoined to achieve by 2030.
The SDGs were launched by the United Nations in 2015 to replace the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), the previous global goals whose timeline ran from 2000 to 2015. They were designed to address all the shortcomings of the MDGs, which experts often criticized for their limited scope and lack of sufficient quantitative benchmarks.
The 17 Sustainable Development Goals are No Poverty; Zero Hunger, Good Health, and Well-being; Quality Education; Gender Equality; Clean Water and Sanitation; Affordable and Clean Energy; Decent Work and Economic Growth; Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; Reducing Inequality; Sustainable Cities and Communities; Responsible Consumption and Production; Climate Action; Life Below Water; Life on Land; Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions; and Partnership for the Goals.
In addition, each of these 17 Sustainable Development Goals has a number of targets that help us to narrow down our focus to specific deliverables. Furthermore, each target has at least one indicator that helps us to quantify and evaluate actual progress. For example, Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) has 12 targets, including “Diversify, innovate and upgrade for economic productivity” whose indicator is “Annual growth rate of real GDP per employed person.”
Why are the SDGs so critical to Nigeria’s immediate and long-term development? The SDGs’ strength and promise lie in their comprehensiveness. They cover almost all facets of development, from healthcare to education to poverty reduction to innovation, so much so that if we are able to record a 70% success rate in achieving the SDGs, we will be taking a giant leap in our development as a country.
Despite their instrumentality to the accelerated and all-inclusive development of Nigeria, we are not on track to achieve the SDGs, barely 10 years away from the due date. Most of the indices are not positive. Poverty rates, for instance, have continued to rise exponentially, as shown in recent reports by organizations such as Oxfam and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). According to the World Poverty Clock, an estimated 105 million Nigerians – or 51% of the entire population – currently live in extreme poverty.
Unemployment and underemployment rates, especially among the youth, are also in an upward trajectory. The Nigerian workforce, especially its burgeoning youth population, needs to be gainfully employed for the country’s poverty rates to come down.
From the environmental perspective, deforestation and desertification have continued to spread almost unabated, threatening the country’s rich but fragile biodiversity and the livelihoods and very existence of the people living in the worst affected areas in the process.
These challenges have been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 Pandemic, which brought unprecedented disruptions that hit the income levels of many individuals, private and civil society organizations and the government hard and undermined their ability to mobilize the financial and non-financial resources needed to implement the SDGs.
How do we begin to address this slow progress and ensure that Nigeria is on track to achieve the SDGs by 2030? We can start by addressing the first things first. A major factor that has impeded progress towards the SDGs in Nigeria is the low level of awareness among Nigerians about what the SDGs really are.
The average Nigerian simply does not know what the SDGs mean and, consequently, does not appreciate their importance. If you ask 10 random people on the streets of Lagos or Abuja or Onitsha or any other city in Nigeria what the SDGs are, chances are that at least 9 of them will be completely lost.
Due to the way that they are structured, the SDGs cannot be achieved in Nigeria – or in any other country for that matter – without getting buy-in from everyone. The SDGs agenda is not just for the government or NGOs or the private sector alone to implement. Each individual must play his or her own role within his or her own sphere of influence in the workplace, at home and in the community.
Therefore, the foundational step towards the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria should be raising awareness and empowering the populace with information about the SDGs that will enable them to understand why the goals are relevant to their wellbeing as individuals and to the economic, social and political development of Nigeria. With the right information and enlightenment, the average Nigerian will become an advocate of the SDGs and he or she will self-mobilize to play an active, critical role in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda in Nigeria.
Mainstream mass media platforms, especially the social and broadcast media, should be deployed to furnish Nigerians with information about the SDGs. SDG-focused organizations should be empowered to do more advocacy and spread the message to the grassroots and the nooks and crannies of the country. SDGs programmes should also be made part and parcel of the curriculum of schools in Nigeria, at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels. Only when these and similar initiatives are implemented can the achievement of the 2030 Agenda begin to look like a reality in Nigeria.
While awareness creation or sensitization alone is not the solution to Nigeria’s poor performance in the SDGs, it is the necessary first step. To reemphasize, because of the way that they are structured, the SDGs cannot be achieved without the active involvement of everybody, including the general public, businesses, the civil society and the government.
It goes without saying that people can only take action when they are empowered with the information that helps them to understand why this matters not only in the grand scheme of things, but also to their aspirations as individuals.
About the Author
Chinedu Nnawetanma is a business strategist and development enthusiast currently working with one of Nigeria’s largest financial institutions. He is passionate about the empowerment of the private sector, especially SMEs, to drive the economic growth and development of Africa. He writes on a wide range of subject matters, including entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, the SDGs and financial literacy.
Understanding currency trading and its dynamics
If you have never traded currencies or want to start, you are in the right place.
Currency trading is a complex subject for some people, and has inhibited their willingness to take on the market.
I will dissect the mystery of currency trading with this post. If you have never traded currencies or want to start, you are in the right place.
Some background
The Currency market is the largest in the world with about $6.6trillion traded daily. The currency markets are a consequence of global trade. Take Emeka as an example, he wants to export cocoa to Holland, he will earn dollars from that transaction, Emeka then wants to buy rice from Japan and import it back to Nigeria. This transaction has many exchange rate risks including;
- When he sells his Cocoa, the dollar rate may have fallen
- When he wants to buy Rice in Yen, Yen may have risen
With the currency markets, he can buy a Forward Derivative that can lock in an exchange rate for the rice and cocoa transactions. The thing to note is that the currency markets were not created for speculation but trade facilitation.
The Market, the Lot, the Quote, the Spread and the Pair
Currency market trading moves from market to market. Thus, the market will open in Asia, then to Europe, then the Americas, and back to Asia, closing on Friday evening to reopen Sunday evening. Thus, buyers seeking Yen will see more Yen volume as the Asian markets are open.
Currencies are also bought in lots sizes, stated as Micro, Mini and Standard Lots. If you are buying US dollars, the Standard lot size will be $100,000, Mini will be $10,000, while micro is $1000.
Currencies are quoted in pairs. This means you cannot simply buy just US Dollars, as you would buy say shares of Tesla. You must make a quote to sell a currency and simultaneously buy another currency. For example, the base currency (the currency you want to buy) is quoted first, and the currency you quote to sell to get that base currency is called the quote currency is last. So if Emaka wants to buy $1000 US dollars and sell Yen, he will quote a micro par USDJPY.
Currencies are also quoted up to the fourth decimal place. The lowest common factor in any currency pair is the Pip, if a currency rises, that rise is reflected in pip or the last digit of a fourth decimal point. The difference in the pips of the pairs is the spread. A large spread means few buyers and sellers, while a smaller spread means lots of bids and offers so less room for arbitrage
It’s just trading no deliveries
The traders are not like Emeka who wants to receive rice, traders are not exporting or importing anything; thus, when they trade, they are not expecting to hold those positions or receive the currencies from the contract, rather, they are taking a position or a bet on the direction of that currency intending to make a spread.
When traders buy US Dollars, for instance, they are making a bet that the US economy will go up, meaning more investors will want to buy US assets and will demand more US Dollars to fund their purchase. Thus, traders seek to move from a less in-demand currency to a currency in demand.
Another example is a company that does cross border trades, e.g. BMW sells cars in the US in USD but remits those funds to Germany in Euros. BMW will offer to sell USD and buy Euros from the US currency markets. Thus, BMW will quote EURUSD 1.21110/1.21115 to a broker, meaning he wants to buy Euros and sell US Dollars at a spread of 5 pips. (1.21110 less 1.21115).
Now imagine lots of European companies are exporting to the US and need to get Euros, they will keep selling US Dollars and buying Euros. This will make the US dollar weaker and less in demand. In this scenario, a profitable currency trade will be to take a position in advance and sell US today and buy Euros in advance and then reverse the sale by selling Euros to “BMW” today.
There are many ways traders determine currency movements, using technical analysis, but that’s another topic. This is just the basics.
