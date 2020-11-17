Macro-Economic News
Nigerians paid less to refill cooking gas in October – NBS report
The latest report released by the NBS has shown that the average price for refilling a cylinder of cooking Gas decreased in October.
The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas decreased by 1.06% to N1,953.71 in October, from N1974.67 in September 2020.
This is according to the latest NBS Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch report, for the month of October 2020, which was released today the October 17.
The report was conducted by collating prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) across all the 774 local governments across the nation with over 10,000 respondents and locations.
Also, the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) also decreased by -0.78% month-on-month and by -0.64% year-on-year to N4,078.65 in October 2020 from N4,110.92 in September 2020.
Key metrics
- States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for LPG (Cooking Gas) were Bauchi (N2,487.83), Borno (N2,392.77), and Adamawa (N2,367.80).
- States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for LPG (Cooking Gas) were Enugu (N1,611.11), Jigawa (N1,678.57), and Imo (N1,693.75).
- States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Cross River (N4,598.50), Akwa Ibom (N4,562.50), and Anambra (N4,503.14).
- States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for LPG (Cooking Gas) were Kano (N3,560.00), Oyo (N3,638.46), and Zamfara (N3,700.00).
Bottom Line
A careful review of the report revealed that the decrease in the average price Nigerians paid to refill cooking gas in October is attributable to the fall in the purchasing power of Nigerians, given the widespread economic vulnerabilities in the nation and the civil unrest in October which impacted businesses negatively.
This development led to a drawback in the use of gas cookers at all front, as some Nigerians moved to cheaper alternatives like kerosene cookers and charcoal to meet their food needs.
It is important to note that this changed economic expectations and reality triggered the average price per litre Nigerians spent on a close substitute (Kerosene) by 1.42% month-on-month and by 8.69% year-on-year in October 2020.
The Kerosene price watch by NBS for the month of October revealed that average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 1.42% month-on-month and by 8.69% year-on-year to N352.93 in October 2020 from N347.98 in September 2020.
Nigeria’s status quo remains at MSCI Frontier Markets Index
MSCI Inc. has disclosed it will not implement changes for any securities classified in Frontiers like Nigeria
Morgan Stanley Capital International Inc. (MSCI) – a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, has disclosed it will not implement changes as part of the November 2020 Semi Annual Index Review (SAIR) for any securities classified in frontiers like Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Lebanon.
Also, the report highlighted in the context of the reclassification of Kuwait to the MSCI Emerging Markets Indexes, MSCI will apply a Limited Investability Factor (LIF) on securities in the equity universe of Bangladesh, Lebanon, and Nigeria – with the objective of keeping their weights unchanged in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index as of the price cut-off date for the November 2020 SAIR.
What they are saying
Michael Nwakalor, a Macroeconomist at CardinalStone Research, in a phone chat interview with Nairametrics, explained the decision, considering that Nigeria’s foreign exchange system remains unattractive to foreign portfolio investors, despite the bullish run presently prevailing.
“Due to market accessibility and liquidity concerns, the MSCI stated at the last index review that it would not increase the weighing of certain countries facing said challenges. Thus, the news comes as no surprise. The decision comes as Kuwait’s index has been moved from the frontier to the EM index.
“Save for MSCI’s freeze, the move may have automatically triggered higher weighing for counties like Nigeria who remain in the frontier index and could aid the much-needed fund allocation to Nigeria. Clearly, a quick resolution to Nigeria’s FX quandary will be necessary to drive equity flows in the future as the country’s weighing is revisited.
What you should know
MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data, and technology, it powers better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return, and confidently build more effective portfolios.
The MSCI Index is closely followed by foreign investors in determining emerging markets to invest in and stocks to select. For most investors, they are not allowed to invest in a country whose index is not included in MSCI. Nigeria remains in the frontier composition of the index.
Incomes and consumption of Nigerian households remain unstable due to COVID-19
The survey is part of a World Bank global effort to support countries in their data collection efforts to monitor the impacts of COVID-19.
It appears the incomes and consumption of households in Nigeria remain unstable when compared with the pre-pandemic period.
This is according to the Nigeria COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (COVID-19 NLPS) 2020 Fifth Round, implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in September 2020.
This survey is the 5th of a planned 12 rounds of the COVID-19 NLPS of households in Nigeria.
The Fifth Round, which was conducted between September 7-21, 2020, contacted 1,856 households from the baseline (First Round) and 1,773 households were fully interviewed. The data is representative at the national level and survey weights were calculated to adjust for non-response and under coverage.
World Bank teams from the Development Data Group and the Poverty and Equity Global Practice provided technical support in conducting the survey.
Key highlights
- The share of survey respondents who are working has stabilized at 85%, close to the pre-COVID level.
- The share of Nigerians aged 15-64 who are working remains slightly lower than before the crisis at 71% in September 2020, compared with 77% in July/August 2018. Women and youth have had a slower recovery.
- The crisis may potentially be entrenching pre-existing labour market gender inequality. In July/August 2018, 83% of working-age men and 72% of working-age women were working, but dropped to 78% and 65% respectively by September 2020.
- The share of working Nigerians engaged in commerce activities rose from 18% in July/August 2018 to 26% in September 2020, largely at the expense of services and industry – mainly driven by women, those with lower levels of education, and those in poor households.
- The overall share of working Nigerians engaged in agriculture remained fairly constant between July/August 2018 and September 2020 at around 48%. Although, Nigerians with higher levels of education appear to have switched into agriculture, potentially implying that labour is being misallocated as the crisis advances.
- The share of people who are working fell across the consumption distribution, but there was a relatively large decline for individuals in the lowest consumption quintile, threatening to increase the depth of poverty in Nigeria.
- In urban areas, the share of people working moved from 68% before the crisis to 66% in September 2020. However, in rural areas, the share of people working dropped from 81% to 74% over the same period.
- The share of women who were working dropped more than the share of men who were working between the pre-crisis period and September 2020.
The Fifth-Round survey collected information from up to six working-age individuals (15-64 years) in the household rather than just the main respondent. This permitted more detailed individual-level analysis of people’s working situation.
To capture people’s working situation, the brief focuses on the share of people who were working – either for pay or profit or in own-use production (such as subsistence farmers) – consistent with previous NLPS data and policy briefs.
An alternative measure of people’s working situation is the ‘employment-to-population ratio’, which captures the share of the working-age population (those aged 15-64 years) who are working for pay or profit but does not count those engaged in own-use production activities.
Unlike the share of people working, the employment-to-population ratio increased slightly between July/August 2018 and September 2020, rising from 61% to 66%.
The survey indicated that the recovery among survey respondents has reached the pre-pandemic levels in rural areas (87%), where the changes observed since June may be partially explained by the normal cycles in agriculture. In contrast, the share of working respondents in urban areas has recovered at a slower pace and has not yet reached the pre-COVID levels.
What you should know
In April 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with support from the World Bank, launched the COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (NLPS) – a monthly survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,950 households, to monitor the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other shocks.
The first round (baseline) of the survey was conducted in April/May 2020, during which a federally mandated lockdown was in full effect. The survey is part of a World Bank global effort to support countries in their data collection efforts to monitor the impacts of COVID-19.
Minister discloses major driver of inflation rate in Nigeria
The inflation rate in Nigeria is largely driven by the cost of transportation.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, has revealed that the inflation rate in Nigeria is largely driven by the cost of transportation.
This disclosure was made by the Minister during a virtual consultation and stakeholders engagement to discuss the economic and fiscal policy drivers underpinning the Finance Bill 2020, on Friday, November 13, 2020.
The recent increases in the retail pump price of petrol, which is used by most of the commercial transporters as energy for the vehicles, have led to sharp increases in transport costs.
According to the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average transport fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within a city increased by 7.92% month-on-month and 63.88% year-on-year to N309.73 in September 2020.
Ahmed revealed that the finance bill contained some interesting new proposals like fiscal relief for mass transit, which is designed to provide support to mass transit by reviewing the duties regime. She said this is because the Federal Government recognizes transportation as one of the major cost drivers in the economy.
She said, “If you look at the rate at which our inflation is going, and you disaggregate the components, you will find that inflation is largely driven by transport cost. So, the essence here is to reduce transportation cost so that businesses will have ease and pass benefits to eventual consumers.”
Nairametrics had reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 13.71% (year-on-year) in September 2020, indicating 0.49% point higher than 13.22% recorded in August 2020, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The report also states that Nigeria has endured a persistent increase in inflationary rate, growing from 12.13% in January to 13.71% in September, which is the highest recorded in 30 months.
Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited, led by foremost economist Bismarck Rewane, said last week that headline inflation was projected to rise to 14.5% in October from 13.71% in September.
They said it meant that inflation would be rising for the 14th consecutive month and would also be the highest level in 33 months. Food inflation will be the most affected as it is estimated to climb to 17.05%.
