Abike Dabiri denies claiming release of Katsina schoolboys, says account was hacked

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has denied being the originator of the tweet that claimed the release of Katsina schoolboys, saying that her social media accounts were hacked as she lost control of her Twitter and Instagram accounts for some minutes.

This denial is coming a few hours after a video of Boko Haram Commander, Abubakar Shekau, circulated across the internet, confirming the capture of the over 300 boys of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

She pointed out that she has retrieved her hacked account and changed the password thereafter.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a tweet post on her official Twitter handle said, “Please don’t credit any post on katsina boys to my Twitter handle. I lost control of my handle in the last couple of minutes, along with my Instagram. I have recovered and changed my password.”

It was also alleged in a section of the media before it was deleted that these schoolboys were being escorted by Nigerian security forces to Katsina State capital, to be received by the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

What you should know

It can be recalled that about 333 schoolboys were abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State by some gunmen some days ago.

Despite denials from some government officials especially the Katsina state governor, Bello Masari, who pointed out that the perpetrators are not Boko Haram and he is in contact with the kidnappers, Boko haram, who had earlier claimed responsibility, a few hours ago released a video of the 333 schoolboys in captivity.