Business
Abike Dabiri denies claiming release of Katsina schoolboys, says account was hacked
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has denied being the originator of the tweet that claimed the release of abducted Katsina schoolboys.
The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has denied being the originator of the tweet that claimed the release of Katsina schoolboys, saying that her social media accounts were hacked as she lost control of her Twitter and Instagram accounts for some minutes.
This denial is coming a few hours after a video of Boko Haram Commander, Abubakar Shekau, circulated across the internet, confirming the capture of the over 300 boys of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.
She pointed out that she has retrieved her hacked account and changed the password thereafter.
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a tweet post on her official Twitter handle said, “Please don’t credit any post on katsina boys to my Twitter handle. I lost control of my handle in the last couple of minutes, along with my Instagram. I have recovered and changed my password.”
It was also alleged in a section of the media before it was deleted that these schoolboys were being escorted by Nigerian security forces to Katsina State capital, to be received by the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that about 333 schoolboys were abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State by some gunmen some days ago.
- Despite denials from some government officials especially the Katsina state governor, Bello Masari, who pointed out that the perpetrators are not Boko Haram and he is in contact with the kidnappers, Boko haram, who had earlier claimed responsibility, a few hours ago released a video of the 333 schoolboys in captivity.
Pls don’t credit any post on katsina boys to my twitter handle. I lost control of my handle in the last couple of minutes, along with my Instagram. I have recovered and changed my password
— Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) December 17, 2020
Business
Lagos directs public, private schools to vacate on Friday, December 18
The Lagos State Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday.
The Lagos State Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday, December 18, 2020.
According to tweet post by Senior Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, this was contained in a statement released on Thursday by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni.
In the statement, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni disclosed that the 2020/2021 first term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday, December 18, 2020.
The statement partly reads:
- “The Lagos States Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday 18th December 2020. Therefore, all public and private schools below the tertiary level in the state are to close for the Christmas and New Year holiday on that day. Schools are to resume back on Monday 4th January 2021 in compliance with the Lagos State harmonized academic calendar. It is important to note that boarders are to resume on Sunday 3rd January 2021 while academic activities commence immediately.’’
The statement also directed that all schools must ensure that they submit their safety plans to the Office of Education Quality Assurance website: oeqalagos.com
The Lagos State Government advised parents to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols at home, while all school proprietors and school administrators were enjoined to also ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols when schools resume for 2nd term.
What you should know
This directive from the Lagos State Government might be connected to the upcoming Christmas and New year celebrations.
The schools which just reopened after a long period of shutdown are trying to harmonize the academic calendar of the state which was disrupted by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
LASG DIRECT SCHOOLS TO VACATE ON FRIDAY 18TH DECEMBER, 2020
The Lagos States Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday 18th December, 2020.@jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/0JyejOto8S
— Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) December 17, 2020
Business
AfDB to fund climate change in Africa with $25billion by 2025 – Adesina
By 2025, AfDB would commit $25billion in climate finance in Africa, as well as other bank’s initiatives.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) is committed to mobilizing the sum of $25 billion in climate finance in Africa by 2025, as well as a number of other initiatives by the bank that would address climate adaptation.
This disclosure was made by the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina at a Conference of Montreal fireside chat event, organized by the International Economic Forum of the Americas, themed “A Sustainable Recovery for People and Planet.”
During the chat event, Adesina was engaged in discussions with Inger Andersen, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the UNEP and was moderated by the President of the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), Jean Lebel.
The discussion focused on three key areas as follows:
- The current state of affairs with respect to COVID-19 and climate change.
- Stimulus policies and recovery.
- The role of the private sector in terms of recovery.
What they are saying
According to Dr. Adesina,
- “The other way that one can grow back in a way that is climate resilient is by actually providing the countries with facilities that will allow them to insure themselves against exogenous climate shocks.”
He stated that climate change poses a grave threat to Africans, adding that,
- “We have to grow differently. We have to have growth that is climate resilient. Adaptation must be at the top of the agenda. The risk of actually dying from hunger is higher than the risk of dying from Covid-19.”
According to Inger Andersen,
- “Climate change is an existential crisis and one that the planet must face together. The four largest economies account for 55% of emissions, the brunt of the impact will fall on African countries as well as delta and low-lying small economies around the world. Any recovery has to have a degree of solidarity with it.”
She discussed how to move away from a linear economy and invest in nature’s infrastructure. She said:
- “Companies that jump into circularity, SDG 12, sustainable consumption and production, companies that do that will save money, resources will be more circular, they will leapfrog, they will have a market edge, and they will have a lesser need for resource inputs. We’re seeing it in some sectors – plastics, textiles, fashion, and food.”
Business
Italy court to give verdict on Nigerian oil field corruption case by March 2021
A final decision on the long-running graft case could be reached by the end of March 2021.
A final decision on the long-running graft case involving Shell and Eni could be reached by the end of March 2021.
Reuters reported that Italian judges are expected to hand down their verdict earlier than expected, according to a top court official.
READ: Malabu Scandal: Netherland, Switzerland to send $200 million to Nigeria
The case, which is one of the oil industry’s biggest-ever corruption trials, is in relation to Oil Production License (OPL) purchase in Nigeria.
READ: FG’s plan for N350 billion revenue from oil field licensing suffers setback
What they are saying
Marco Tremolada, President of the judges that will pass sentence, said:
- “Lawyers for the two companies would be heard in January, followed by prosecutors and defence lawyers in February. A final decision could then be reached by the end of March.”
READ: Nigeria’s revenue burden to ease off as DPR announces bids for marginal oilfields
What you should know about the oil field corruption case
- The long-running graft case revolves around the purchase of the Nigerian OPL 245 offshore oil field in 2011 for about $1.3 billion.
- Prosecutors allege that about $1.1 billion of that was siphoned off to politicians and middlemen.
- The companies and defendants involved, including Eni’s current CEO Claudio Descalzi, have all denied any wrongdoing.
READ: NNPC GMD says AKK pipeline, Nigeria’s biggest gas project is 15% complete
READ ALSO: $1.3 billion Malabu oil field sale was lawful – Former Shell Executive