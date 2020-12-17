Stock Market
Nigerian Stocks win Grand slam, investors gain N390 billion
The market breadth index was positive with 30 gainers against 17 losers. AIRTELAFRI gained 10.00% to led the gainer’s chart today.
Nigerian Stocks extended their gains to fourth consecutive trading days, as the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced further by 2.10% to close the day at 36,239.62 points.
Market Capitalization gained N390.18 billion to settle at N18.94 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns to print at 34.30%.
A total volume of 343.6million units of shares, valued at N4.34billion exchanged hands in 3,895 deals. FBNH was the most traded shares by volume and value at 99.38million units and 700million respectively.
- Sectorial performance improved as Insurance, Industrial, Banking, Oil & Gas and Consumer Goods appreciated by +2.36%, +1.28%, +1.11%, +0.62% and +0.23% respectively.
- NSE Insurance Index: Up by +2.36%, on price appreciation in MANSARD (+9.09%), REGALINS (+5.00%), and LASACO (+3.23%)
- NSE Industrial Index: Advanced by +1.28% due to the gain in DANGCEM (+2.56%).
- NSE Banking Index: Rose by 1.11%, on buy interest in ETI (+3.97%), UBN (+3.77%), and ZENITHBK (+2.70%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Improved by +0.62%, as ARDOVA closed north by (+10.00%)
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Gained +0.23%, due to bargain hunting in UNILEVER (+9.54%
Top gainers
- AIRTELAFRI up 10.00% to close at N774.4
- ARDOVA up 9.96% to close at N13.25
- UNILEVER up 9.54% to close at N14.35
- OKOMUOIL up 3.41% to close at N91
- DANGCEM up 2.56% to close at N200
Top losers
- FCMB down 4.67% to close at N2.86
- FLOURMILL down 1.89% to close at N26
- UACN down 1.33% to close at N7.4
- GUARANTY down 0.59% to close at N33.75
- WAPCO down 0.45% to close at N21.9
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks recorded impressive gains at the fourth trading session of the week, as investors increased their buying pressure, especially buying from dips across the market spectrum.
- Nigerian’s crude, at the time of writing, sold at $51/barrel its highest price level since March, helped in boosting the Nigerian central bank dollar cash inflows taking to consideration crude oil remains Nigeria’s major cash cow
- However, Nairametrics, envisage cautious buying, amid stringent capital controls set in place by Nigeria’s Apex bank could triggering lower Foreign Portfolio participation.
GTBank, Nestle, Zenith Bank soar high, investors gain N140 billion
Nigerian Stocks witness another positive at the mid-week trading session. Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization value appreciated by N140.04 billion.
The All-Share Index (ASI) rallied up by 0.76% to close at 35,493.15 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalization size gained N140.04 billion to close at N18.55 trillion.
- Today’s market upturn was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which includes; NESTLE, FLOURMILL, GUINNESS, GUARANTY, and ZENITHBANK.
- Also, the total volume traded increased to 650.54 million shares, worth N2.28billion, traded in 3,952 deals.
- Transactions in the shares of JAIZ Bank topped the activity chart with 414.9 million shares valued at N216 million. MANSARD followed with 22.3 million shares worth N17.1 million.
- The equities market breadth closed positive as 29 stocks posted gains while 13 stocks posted declines. NESTLE led the gainer’s chart for the day, while OANDO was the top loser.
Top gainers
- NESTLE up 7.50% to close at N1505
- FLOURMILL up 7.29% to close at N26.5
- GUINNESS up 3.33% to close at N18.6
- ZENITHBANK up 2.55% to close at N24.1
- GUARANTY up 1.19% to close at N33.95
Top losers
- OANDO down 3.45% to close at N2.8
- UCAP down 3.08% to close at N4.4
- WAPCO down 2.22% to close at N22
- NNFM down 1.13% to close at N6.13
- DANGSUGAR down 0.56% to close at N17.9
Outlook
Nigerian bourse was fired up at all cylinders amid falling oil prices across the market spectrum. NSE30 stocks saw high buying pressures as Nestle, GTBank, Zenith Bank recorded daily gains on Wednesday.
- Nigerian institutional investors seem to have increased their capital inflows to Nigerian Stocks on the prevailing low returns seen in the Nigerian debt market.
- Nairametrics, however, envisages cautious buying amid growing uncertainty in Nigeria’s key international market, growing COVID-19 caseloads in Europe, and soft energy demand in play at the world’s largest economy.
Apple, Walt Disney, Halliburton post big gains, U.S stocks on steroids
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 1.13%, while the NASDAQ Composite index gained 1.25%, and also S&P 500 index ticked up by 1.29%.
U.S. stocks rallied at the second trading session of the week. The bullish trend is significantly attributed to the likely seamless rollout of multiple highly effective vaccines.
At the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 1.13%, while the NASDAQ Composite index gained 1.25%, and the S&P 500 index ticked up by 1.29%.
The best performers of the session on the Dow Jones Industrial Average include the world’s most valuable tech brand, Apple Inc., which printed gains of 5.02% to trade at $127.89 at the close. Also, Walt Disney Company added 2.73% gains to end at $173.92.
The leading performer at the S&P 500 was Wynn Resorts Limited, which gained 6.01% to $114.00, also Eli Lilly and Company recorded impressive gains of 5.98% to settle at $167.36, and not forgetting Halliburton Company which ticked up by 5.85% to close at $20.07.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macros pushing U.S stocks to record high amid the economic relief package coming from the U.S congress.
“The prospect of a rising stimulus tide lifts all boats, sees investors revel in holiday cheer as a healthy cocktail of progress over an economic relief package in Washington, Brexit deal optimism that could settle by week’s end, and the likely seamless rollout of multiple highly effective vaccines have mixed to paint trading screens Christmassy Green.
“This is despite the numerous headwinds both from the virus’s spread and the risk of increasingly tighter mobility restrictions. All the while, investors sit between sixes and sevens regarding the make-up of the stimulus package itself.
“And while it will be a slower economic recovery without the stimulus deal, today, the markets are wholeheartedly banking on that deal to provide the ultimate footbridge to the vaccine rollouts,” Innes said.
Bottom line: Again, looking at the most liquid stock market in the world only paints half of a whole bullish picture. The below-the-surface price high volatility remains in play.
GTBank, Zenith Bank, WAPCO surge, investors gain N201 billion
The market breadth index was positive as WAPCO led the gainers’ list today, while VANLEER topped the laggards
Nigerian Stocks continued their upward trend as seen at the end of the Tuesday trading session.
The All Share Index recorded a 1.10% gain to close at 35,225.22 index points. Investors also gained N200.77 billion at the close of trading.
Consequently, market capitalization and year to date return settled at N17.78 trillion and 30.91% respectively. A total volume of 264.2million units of shares, valued at N2.94billion exchanged hands in 4,354 deals.
- ACCESSBANK was the most traded shares by volume at 36.4million units, while ZENITHBANK topped by value at N538.6million
- The market breadth index was positive with 28 gainers against 15 losers. WAPCO led the gainers’ list today, while VANLEER topped the laggards.
- The sectorial performance was positive as the Insurance, Industrial, Banking, and Energy indexes advanced by +3.50%, +2.40%, +2.04%, and 0.42% respectively.
- Conversely, the Consumer Goods index fell by -0.09%. Sector performance NSE Insurance Index: Up by +3.50%, on price appreciation in MANSARD (+9.38%) and AIICO (+4.35%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Rose by +2.40% due to the gains in WAPCO (+7.14%) and DANGCEM (+3.72%).
- NSE Banking Index: Advanced by +2.04%, on gains in ETI (+4.20%), ZENITHBANK (+3.98%), and GUARANTY (+1.67%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Improved by +0.42%, as JAPAULGOLD (+8.00%) and OANDO (+5.07%) closed north.
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Fell marginally by -0.09%, due to the price decline in INTBFREW (-3.09%).
Top gainers
- WAPCO up 7.14% to close at N22.5
- ZENITHBANK up 3.98% to close at N23.5
- DANGCEM up 3.72% to close at N195
- GUARANTY up 1.67% to close at N33.55
- GUINNESS up 1.98% to close at N18
Top losers
- VANLEER down 9.89% to close at N8.2
- REDSTAREX down 9.76% to close at N3.05
- FCMB down 4.97% to close at N2.87
- INTBREW down 3.09% to close at N6.27
- ARDOVA down 1.23% to close at N12.05
Outlook
Nigerian bourse continued its bullish run amid Nigeria’s latest inflation figure revealing the highest rate recorded in 34 months since January 2018, when the rate stood at 15.13%.
- Bulls seem to be rallying high amid soaring optimism from institutional investors, and high buying pressure noticed in many Nigerian blue-chip stocks that include Dangote Cement, WAPCO, Zenith Bank, and GTBank.
- However, Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a certified stockbroker when choosing stocks to buy, as some of these stocks exhibit cyclic returns in principle.