President Buhari condemns the killing of farmers by terrorists in Borno State
President Muhammadu Buhari has publicly condemned the killing of 43 farmers by Boko Haram.
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of farmers by Boko Haram on Saturday. He added that the Federal Government has given the armed forces the support to tackle insecurity in the country.
This was disclosed in a social media statement by Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu on Saturday evening.
President @MBuhari has expressed grief over the killing of farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State, describing the terrorist killings as insane.
What you should know
News Media reported on Saturday that about 43 farmers were beheaded by Boko Haram on Saturday in the town of Zabarmari, less than 20 km from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
Export of our products in West African sub-region now less competitive – MAN
President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has lamented the less competitive nature of made-in-Nigeria products.
The export of made-in-Nigeria products in the West African sub-region have become less competitive.
This was disclosed by the President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, in a statement seen by Nairametrics.
According to Ahmed, MAN members are losing market share daily to other African countries due to the closure of the border, as the sub-region had now become less competitive.
He said, “Major manufacturers of beverages, polypropylene bags, tobacco, cement, toiletries, and cosmetics industries were losing markets they had worked very hard to secure in the West and Central African region.
“These manufacturers were hoping to leverage their market share to secure a strong position in the African Continental Free Trade Area, which kicks off in January 2021.
“Since the closure, the association has conducted a research with its members, the outcome is that some sectors had considerable increase in their productivity, while some sectors recorded sharp decline.”
He emphasised that the export group of the association clearly suffered huge losses due to logistics issues occasioned by the closure, as it takes an average of eight weeks for the carriers to ship and truck goods within countries in the same region vis-à-vis trucking through the land border, which takes an average of 7 to 10 days.
“The increased traffic through our sea port as a result of the closure has increased the perennial congestion at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports, leading to greater challenges to exporters and increased demurrages cost and other port levies,” he added.
What it means
The implication of these is that manufacturers in Nigeria have continued to lose and are still losing market share on daily basis in the West African corridor, as the export of manufacturers products has now become overly less competitive.
AfCFTA: African Customs Officials to draft free trade continental guidelines
Customs officials from around Africa gave a nod to the adoption of continental guidelines to facilitate the free flow of cross-border trade.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) got closer to actualization on Saturday as Customs officials in the continent agreed to draft continental guidelines to enable the movement of goods, services and people for the agreement.
This was disclosed by the UN Economic Commission for Africa on Saturday evening.
“Liberalization of 90% of tariff lines will affect customs revenues. About 85% of import come from outside Africa, leaving about 15% from the continent, but the agreement is an opportunity for Nigeria to boost exports and production,” the Customs Service disclosed at the AfCFTA Sensitization Seminar.
The joint adoption of a continental customs guidelines comes a few weeks before the AfCFTA kicks off in January 2021.
The meeting organized by the African Union Commission (AUC) virtually was attended by Customs Chiefs in Africa, who agreed to implement measures to facilitate cross-border trading challenges heightened by the covid-19 pandemic.
The Director of Regional Integration and Trade, UN Economic Commission for Africa, Stephen Karingi, disclosed that the guidelines were drafted to boost coordination and implementations of a common customs guideline covering areas including transport and infrastructure and others.
“The aim is to have the continental guidelines in place early next year to reinforce start of trading under the AfCFTA,” he said.
The guidelines cover a number of new sub-sections to respond to specific gaps in existing rules, including the regulation of small-scale cross-border trade and cross-border trade by fishermen, gender considerations, and treatment of essential workers, including transport and humanitarian workers.
“Once in force, the continental guidelines are expected to ensure a harmonized approach to support smooth and safe trade amid the pandemic, including transit trade between RECs,” said Hussein Hassan, AUC’s Acting Director for Trade and Industry.
What you should know
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is one of the biggest free-trade agreements in the world right now with a potential market of 1.2 billion people and a combined gross domestic product of $2.5 trillion
The Federal Government announced that it has ratified Nigeria’s membership to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), ahead of the December 5, 2020 deadline. The agreement goes into effect from the 1st of January 2021.
Nairametrics reported in September that the Nigerian Customs said the facilitation of trade requirements ranging from Pre-Arrival processes to Electronic Payments of duties would be important for the AfCFTA implementation for Nigeria.
Federal Housing Authority gives debtors 21 days to pay up or have names published
The Federal Housing Authority has warned that it will published names of debtors if payment is not made within 21 days.
The Federal Housing Authority says it has given its debtors 21 days to pay up amounts owed in full, failure to comply which will lead to the FHA publishing names of its debtors.
This was disclosed in a statement by the FHA on Saturday.
” The management of the Federal Housing Authority has observed with dismay the huge amounts owed by various allottees of the Authority’s Housing Units and land allocations,” it said.
It disclosed that the debt being owed cuts across cadres of retired staff and the general public which have been owed for many years “contrary to agreed repayment plans and initial terms of allocation.”
” Consequently, (the) notice is hereby given to all concerned allottees, to pay up in full, all amounts owed, or before 21 days from the date of this publication,” it added.
The FHA also disclosed that failure to pay will lead to publishing names of debtors in national newspapers, and proceed to “take all necessary steps to revoke the affected housing units and which will be subsequently re-allocated to interested members of the public.”
It added that all payments should be made to the following account:
Account name: Federal Housing Authority
Account Number: CBN 0020102261012
Method of Payment: Remitta Platform.