President Buhari condemns the killing of farmers by terrorists in Borno State

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of farmers by Boko Haram on Saturday. He added that the Federal Government has given the armed forces the support to tackle insecurity in the country.

This was disclosed in a social media statement by Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu on Saturday evening.

President @MBuhari has expressed grief over the killing of farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State, describing the terrorist killings as insane. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) November 28, 2020

What you should know

News Media reported on Saturday that about 43 farmers were beheaded by Boko Haram on Saturday in the town of Zabarmari, less than 20 km from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Garba Shehu disclosed that the President expressed grief over the killing of farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State, describing the terrorist killings as insane.

“I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace,” Buhari said.

He added that President Buhari stated he has given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”