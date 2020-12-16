Business
Katsina abduction: Those using our children as pawns must be held accountable – Okonjo-Iweala
Okonjo-Iweala has condemned the abduction of students of a Katsina school and also called for the criminals to be held accountable.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has stated that the abduction of over 300 boys of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina is heartbreaking, and urged that people using the boys as pawns must be held accountable.
The former Finance Minister and current WTO DG candidate tweeted this in a social media statement on Tuesday evening.
READ: NNPC GMD says AKK pipeline, Nigeria’s biggest gas project is 15% complete
- “The abduction of more than 300 school boys in Katsina is heartbreaking. What a recurring nightmare. My heart goes out to the families of the missing boys. The authorities must do all possible to #BringBackOurBoys! Those using our children as pawns must be held accountable!”
READ: #EndSARS: IGP says checking phones of Nigerians by any officer not acceptable
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Presidency said the terrorists responsible for kidnapping 333 students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State had made contact with the Federal Government.
- Nairametrics also reported earlier that the Presidency initially denied reports that 333 students were abducted in the attack last week. Garba Shehu said that the school children who escaped reported that 10 of their friends were still with their abductors, contradicting reports that the total number of students was up to 333.
READ: How a Yoruba-Hausa clash propelled me on a path to Cowrywise – Co-founder, Razaq Ahmed
Business
FG plans to begin all year round farming in Osun to combat food insecurity
FG to begin all year round farming in Osun State to combat food insecurity.
The Federal Government announced it will soon commence all year round farming in Osun State to combat food insecurity during the dry seasons.
This was disclosed by Mr. Paul Ikonne, Executive Secretary, National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), during an on-the-spot assessment of irrigation sites and other farm settlements in Osun on Tuesday.
He said the NALDA team was ordered by the Presidency to discover suitable lands for all year round farming and implement measures to retrieve all the already acquired lands under the agency, citing Osun as a pilot state for the scheme.
He also added that the scheme will commence in January 2021, as the Presidency has provided equipment needed for the project.
- “If you can recall, President Buhari recently inaugurated the National Young Farmers Scheme to engage and attract young Nigerians into productive farming. This visit is in compliance with the objective of the initiative. Going by the places we have visited in Osun, you will agree with me that youths in this state will be making huge money, because with this scheme, there is no more idleness, no more poverty and hunger. There will be full supply of necessary farm equipment, inputs and technical support, which includes capacity training, capacity building, and human capital development.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the National Young Farmers Scheme under the National Agricultural Land Development Authority at the State House in Abuja. The National Young Farmers Scheme is currently a pilot programme that involves 100 young Nigerians from each of the 774 local governments in Nigeria.
Business
Here are 6 directives NCC gave MTN, Airtel, others on SIMs without NIN
The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020 and end by 30 December, 2020).
It is no longer news that the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) instructed all network providers to block all SIMs without National Identification Numbers (NIN) in two weeks.
But many Nigerians do not know the plans of the regulator to ensure that network providers like MTN, Airtel, Glo and others comply with its instruction.
READ: NIMC releases guidelines for mandatory national identification number
In a statement issued by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, NCC, and seen by Nairametrics, the apex regulator and other sister agencies said they were implementing a framework to ensure compliance.
READ: SEC issues pre-notice on cancellation of certificates of 157 inactive CMOs
Highlights of decisions taken for immediate implementation:
- Affirmation of the earlier directive to totally suspend registration of NEW SIMs by all operators.
- Operators to require ALL their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update SIM registration records.
- The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020 and end by 30 December, 2020).
- After the deadline, ALL SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks.
- A Ministerial Task Force comprising the Minister and all the CEOs (among others) as members is to monitor compliance by all networks.
- Violations of this directive will be met by stiff sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.
READ: New SIM policy limits Nigerians to three SIM cards
It stated, “The general public is hereby urged to ensure that their NINs are captured in their SIM registration data.
All inconveniences which might be occasioned by this directive are deeply regretted.”
READ: Bitcoin robbers transfer part of Bitcoin loot worth $1.4 billion
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported on Tuesday that NCC gave telecommunications operators (MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9Mobile and others) in the country two weeks to block all SIM cards that are not registered with National Identity Numbers (NIN).
READ: Telecoms operators fined N74 million for violating regulations
Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, in a statement issued on Tuesday and seen by Nairametrics, explained that the decision is to consolidate the achievements of last year’s SIM registration audit and improve the performance and sanity of the sector.
READ: BankTech War: Segun Agbaje says GTBank not afraid of Fintech
He stated, “Following the earlier directive on the suspension of new SIM registration by network operators, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) convened an urgent meeting of key stakeholders in the Communications industry on Monday, December 14, 2020.
READ: Buhari approves transfer of NIMC to Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy
“The meeting had in attendance the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Management of NCC, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), as well as the CEOs and Management staff of all service providers in the industry.”
Business
Update: NCC asks MTN, Airtel, others to block lines without NIN in 2 weeks
NCC has instructed telecommunications operators to block the SIM cards in 2 weeks.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has instructed telecommunications operators like MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9Mobile and others to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers in two weeks.
This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.
He tweeted, “The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given telecommunications operators (MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9Mobile and others) in the country two weeks to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN), the Commission has said in a statement.”
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given telecommunications operators (MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9Mobile and others) in the country two weeks to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN), the Commission has said in a statement.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 15, 2020
Meanwhile, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde
Director, Public Affairs, NCC, in a statement issued on Tuesday, explained that the decision is to consolidate the achievements of last year’s SIM registration audit and improve the performance and sanity of the sector.
He stated, “Following the earlier directive on the suspension of new SIM registration by network operators, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) convened an urgent meeting of key stakeholders in the Communications industry on Monday, December 14, 2020.
“The meeting had in attendance the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Management of NCC, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), as well as the CEOs and Management staff of all service providers in the industry.”
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported when NCC instructed Mobile Network Operators to suspend the sale and activation of new SIM cards with immediate effect. The move is to allow an audit of the Subscriber Registration Database.
This was disclosed by the Director, Public Affairs at NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, in a statement issued on behalf of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami and seen by Nairametrics.
He said it was absolutely necessary for operators to comply until the audit exercise had been concluded.
According to him, Pantami directed the commission to embark on an audit of the Subscriber Registration Database. He, however, said an exemption might be granted following approval from the Federal Government through the commission.
He warned that non-compliance with the directive would be met with strict sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.