Katsina abduction: Only 10 students left with bandits – Presidency
The Presidency has claimed that only 10 students were still in the kidnappers’ den, contrary to the figures released by the Katsina Government.
The Presidency has denied reports that 333 students were abducted in the attack of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State last week.
This was disclosed by Aide to the President, Garba Shehu, in an interview with BBC Hausa, reported by Punch.
The Government of Katsina stated on Sunday that they were still on the search for 333 students from the attack.
“Based on the available record we have, we are still searching for 333 students through either the forest or their parents to ascertain the actual number that has been kidnapped,” Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina said.
“We are still counting because more are coming out from the forest and we are calling through the numbers those parents that have phone numbers to find out whether or not their children have gone back home.
“We as a government we are yet to be contacted by any group or person responsible for the kidnap of the students,” he added.
BBC Hausa revealed that the FG admitted that the students were abducted by gunmen; however, it claimed that only 10 students were left with the attackers, contradicting the earlier statement from the Governor of Katsina.
“The Government of Nigeria has said its security forces have surrounded the location where gunmen have kept schoolchildren abducted from a secondary school in Katsina State”
“Spokesman for the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, told the BBC only 10 children were remaining in the hands of the gunmen according to their colleagues who escaped from the gunmen. The number is below figures released by school authorities at the beginning. Garba Shehu said the school children who escaped said 10 of their friends were still with their abductors.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported this week that the Presidency had announced that the Nigerian military had located bandits responsible for kidnapping students at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina, at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara.
- Reports on Saturday morning indicated that bandits arrived in motorbikes on Friday evening and abducted hundreds of students.
Finance Bill: No tax for employees on minimum wage
A planned exemption of minimum wage earners from paying personal income tax is contained in the Finance Bill.
The Federal Government has disclosed it would exempt minimum wage earners from paying personal income tax, in order to stimulate the economy and improve the standard of living of minimum wage earners.
This is also in line with fulfilling promises made by the President Buhari’s administration to reduce the cost of transportation and the impact of inflation on ordinary Nigerians.
The FG stated this while disclosing the proposed exemption via the official Twitter handle of the Presidency.
The planned exemption of minimum wage earners from paying personal income tax is contained in the 3rd schedule of the Finance Bill, 2021, which seeks to support the implementation of the 2021 budget by proposing key reforms to specific taxation, customs, excise, fiscal and other laws.
The Finance bill was approved at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by the President on Wednesday, November 18, 2020; and recently sent to the House of Representatives for consideration and passage by President Muhammadu Buhari.
What they are saying
President Muhammadu Buhari stated that:
- “The new provision to exempt minimum wage earners from paying income tax, would complement the tax breaks allowed to small businesses last year, to further stimulate the economy.”
Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, the Fiscal Policy Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PWC, discussed “Addressing the Finance Bill 2021” during the Regulatory Outlook for the Nigerian economy in 2021, a webinar session organized by Nairametrics. He welcomed the decision to exempt minimum wage earners from paying income tax, and said:
- “I hope the country would, in the near future, extend this exemption to people that earn about N100, 000 per month. A country cannot become rich by taxing poverty. The money is with the people who are making money; and you have to be fair in administering taxes by asking people to pay according to their ability.
- “In South Africa, people that earn about N150,000 per month are exempted from paying income tax. Despite this exemption, South Africa still generates more from personal income tax than the entire Federal Government generated revenues and all the taxes of the thirty-six (36) states combined, even though the population of the country is only about a quarter of Nigeria’s population.”
What you should know
- The Finance bill may be cited as the Finance Bill 2021.
- The proposal to exempt minimum wage earners from paying personal income tax is contained in the 3rd schedule of the Finance Bill 2021.
- The Trade Union Congress (TUC) stated on the 23rd of September that eight (8) states are yet to commence the payment of N30,000 minimum wage.
- The provisions of the Finance Bill 2021 shall take effect from January 2021 or at a date that shall be indicated by the National Assembly by law (or by Mr. President by order published in the official Gazette).
- The bill is considered very critical to the implementation of the 2021 budget, according to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning.
Ratification of AfCFTA will shape Nigeria’s international trade dynamics in 2021 – SB Morgen Report
A new report has stated that the ratification of AfCFTA can potentially shape the fortunes of the international trade dynamics in Nigeria in 2021.
There are two developments that can potentially shape the fortunes of the international trade dynamics in Nigeria in 2021, the emergence of Dr.Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the DG of the World Trade Organization (WTO), as well as the ratification of the AfCFTA agreement, expected to take off in January 2021.
This was disclosed in the special report of SB Morgen captioned “The Year Ahead, Light At the End of the Tunnel, What to Expect” in 2021, published by SBM Intel – an Africa focused geopolitical research and strategic communications consulting firm principally involved in addressing the critical need for political, social, economic and market data, and big data analytics.
According to the report…
- Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy for WTO DG has received broad support across Africa, the EU, Latin America and Japan, but has faced pushback from the United States government.
- However, with a transition to the Biden-led US administration in the coming year, consensus will likely be reached for Okonjo Iweala’s appointment. Nigeria’s nominee landing the position would give the country’s international reputation a much-needed boost.
- The ratification of the AfCFTA agreement would signal a more positive stance towards free trade, though this appears to be an overly optimistic view.
- Currently, the Nigeria Customs Service maintains a 45-item list of banned imports, despite the country’s membership of the WTO and the implementation of the ECOWAS Common External Tariff. The list is unlikely to get shorter anytime soon. However, reopening the land borders would at least demonstrate a credible commitment to the letter and spirit of the free trade agreement.
Other key highlights of the report
- The Nigerian government will continue to struggle in 2021 due to poor revenue sources caused by slow global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept oil prices low. The high cost of debt servicing will continue to eat away whatever revenue that comes in as non-oil revenue will be nowhere near enough to adequately cover-up.
- The desperation to drive investment into the country and unlock growth in the oil sector will make it highly imperative to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) most likely in the second half of 2021. So far, so good, there have not been any strong oppositions to the draft from the industry, trade unions or any organized groups and interestingly, the National Assembly (especially, the senate) is very much aligned and allied with the Executive – indicating a good signal and omen in passing the bill, thus breaking a 13-year deadlock.
- With the available statistics, Nigeria is very likely to return to positive growth by Q4, 2021, thus exiting the recession. This development would be made possible and likely driven by slightly higher oil prices, as well as a reopening of borders which will reverse the decline of the trade sector, one of the largest employers of labour in the country.
- As Nigeria lacks the financial muscle to launch the economy back to the fast lane of growth, one would expect that productivity will continue to decline with resulting job losses in 2021.
- The CBN’s interventionist stance will accelerate in 2021 as the Presidency and Finance Minister have ceded their fiscal policy responsibilities to the CBN. The CBN is considering tampering with the MPR and CRR as well as the LDR. This is expected to ramp up extra-monetary interventions and expand its regulatory oversight over banking and other sectors closely tied to finance. No matter how the pendulum swings, the outcome will likely be sluggish and a painful economic growth.
Bottom line
- The impact of the AfCFTA will not be determined by government policies alone but also by how much the private sector leverages the abundant opportunities available in the free trade area in Africa.
- For Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) – the core drivers of the Nigerian economy, policy uncertainty has remained an important determining factor in their decision to engage in international trade.
- MSMEs tend to have a lower capacity to accommodate risks because even small adverse events can lead to business failure.
- Considering that MSMEs are quite responsible for almost half of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), any potential gains from the AfCFTA may not materialize unless the government clearly states and maintains a streamlined, consistent position in favour of free trade.
- According to the report, the borders may not be opened on 1st January 2021 as per the AfCFTA treaty, which would inevitably put pressure on Nigeria from both IMF and World Bank as part of the conditions for some of the loans granted her.
Katsina abduction: Military personnel have located the bandits’ enclave in Kankara – Presidency
Following the abduction of students of a Katsina school, the Presidency has stated that the military has located the kidnappers’ enclave.
The Presidency has announced that the Nigerian Military has located bandits responsible for kidnapping students at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina, at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara.
This was disclosed in a social media statement by the Presidency on Saturday night.
President @MBuhari has been briefed by Gov Aminu Bello Masari, and the Chief of @HQNigerianArmy Staff, on the bandits’ attack on innocent children at the Science School, Kankara, Katsina State. Military personnel have located the bandits’ enclave at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara.
“President Muhammadu Buhari has been briefed by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, and the Chief of Nigerian Army, on the bandits’ attack on innocent children at the Science School, Kankara, Katsina State. Military personnel have located the bandits’ enclave at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara,” the Presidency disclosed.
The Presidency added that the Military is also supported by “airpower” and that the President has ordered extra security of all schools.
“The Military operation is being supported by air power. The President has charged the security personnel to ensure that the attackers are neutralized and that no student gets missing or harmed.
“The President has also directed the reinforcement of security of all schools in line with the safe schools policy of the administration,” it added.
What you should know
- Reports on Saturday morning indicated that bandits arrived in motorbikes on Friday evening and abducted hundreds of students of the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.
- Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari strongly condemned the bandits’ attack and charged the army and the police to go after the attackers to ensure that no student gets missing or harmed.
