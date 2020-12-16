FG plans to begin all year round farming in Osun to combat food insecurity

The Federal Government announced it will soon commence all year round farming in Osun State to combat food insecurity during the dry seasons.

This was disclosed by Mr. Paul Ikonne, Executive Secretary, National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), during an on-the-spot assessment of irrigation sites and other farm settlements in Osun on Tuesday.

He said the NALDA team was ordered by the Presidency to discover suitable lands for all year round farming and implement measures to retrieve all the already acquired lands under the agency, citing Osun as a pilot state for the scheme.

He also added that the scheme will commence in January 2021, as the Presidency has provided equipment needed for the project.

“If you can recall, President Buhari recently inaugurated the National Young Farmers Scheme to engage and attract young Nigerians into productive farming. This visit is in compliance with the objective of the initiative. Going by the places we have visited in Osun, you will agree with me that youths in this state will be making huge money, because with this scheme, there is no more idleness, no more poverty and hunger. There will be full supply of necessary farm equipment, inputs and technical support, which includes capacity training, capacity building, and human capital development.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last month that President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the National Young Farmers Scheme under the National Agricultural Land Development Authority at the State House in Abuja. The National Young Farmers Scheme is currently a pilot programme that involves 100 young Nigerians from each of the 774 local governments in Nigeria.