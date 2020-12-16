Economy & Politics
Private sector can catalyse investments in infrastructure and contribute to Africa’s Covid-19 recovery – UN
The United Nations has stated that the private sector can contribute crucially to post COVID-19 economic recovery.
The United Nations has said that the private sector is the engine of growth, and can help catalyse investments in infrastructure and industrialization. It also stated that the private sector can contribute crucially to post COVID-19 economic recovery.
This was disclosed in a statement by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), after the launch of “Economic Report on Africa 2020: Innovative Finance for Private Sector Development in Africa” on Tuesday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary, ECA, said the innovative financing is a way of ensuring that Africa grew into a prosperous continent.
- “In the report, we looked at a couple of definitions; we looked at the private sector, the Small and Medium Enterprises, the non-business financial institutions and the role of technology. We are hoping that this report will allow us, particularly after this crisis, to look at how we design financing and particularly innovative financing toward infrastructure, agriculture and technology, going forward.”
William Lugemwa, Director, ECA Private Sector Development and Finance Division, disclosed that the ECA found out economies in Africa are not diversified, citing low investments in innovation and private sector led reforms which impedes production.
- “The private sector, as the engine of growth, can help catalyse investments in infrastructure and industrialization, and so can contribute crucially to post COVID-19 economic recovery. The digital revolution, under way in Africa currently, and mainly based on mobile phone networks, presents opportunities for scaling up alternative finance and sustainably developing private sector finance.”
Lugemwa said the ECA also noticed that capital markets, private investments, crowd-funding platforms and other alternative methods of financing were gaining momentum in Africa, even though the report still highlighted challenges affecting Africa’s private sector.
He stated that the UN forecasts Africa needs $1.3 trillion annually to funds its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which would be heavily impacted by population growth. He also added that for Africa to achieve its SGDs, investments need to be made in innovative financing and increased private investments.
He added that Africa needs regulations on capital market requirements to avoid the spread of financial instability.
- “African policymakers and regulators can put in place emergency policy measures to manage financial stability and create a sound pathway toward economic recovery.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in October that The World Bank said the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region is expected to experience a reversal of economic contraction next year, as countries in the region start to ease movement restrictions, even as the impact of the coronavirus will endure for years to come. The bank said that a growth of about 2.1% could follow in 2021 and 3.2% in 2022.
Economy & Politics
World Bank finally approves Nigeria’s $1.5 billion loan request
The World Bank has finally approved Nigeria’s request for a $1.5 billion budget support loan.
The World Bank has finally approved Nigeria’s request for a $1.5 billion loan as budget support and to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s revenue.
This was disclosed through a statement by the World Bank on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, where it noted that the facility is a 5-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) that will last from 2021 to 2024.
The bank in its statement pointed out that the facility was prepared jointly with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).
What the World Bank is saying
The World Bank in its own statement added that Nigeria is at a critical point, hence the approval of the loan.
The statement partly reads, “With the sharp fall in oil prices as a result of COVID-19, the economy is projected to contract by over 4% in 2020, plunging the country into its deepest recession since the 1980s. Government revenues could fall by more than 15 billion dollars this year, and the crisis will push an additional 5million Nigerians into poverty in 2020.’’
World Bank Board of Directors also approved the $1.5 billion for two projects in Nigeria. These projects include Nigeria Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus, Program for Results (Nigeria CARES) and the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Program for Results (SFTAS).
The 2 projects are expected to get a $750 million facility through the International Development Association (IDA).
What the World Bank and IFC Directors are saying
The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri said, “This Country Partnership Framework will guide our engagement for the next 5 years in supporting the Government of Nigeria’s strategic priorities by taking a phased and adaptive approach.’’
The IFC Director for Southern Africa and Nigeria, Kevin Njiraini also said. “The Country Partnership Framework leverages the World Bank Group to enable business growth that is inclusive and sustainable.’’
Areas of focus for the facility
- The facility from the Bretton wood institution will focus on four areas of engagement which include investing in human capital by increasing access to basic education, quality water and sanitation services; improving primary healthcare; and increasing the coverage and effectiveness of social assistance programs.
- Promoting jobs and economic transformation and diversification by supporting measures to unlock private investment and job creation and increasing access to reliable and sustainable power for households and firms.
- The CPF will also focus on boosting digital infrastructure, and developing economic corridors and smart cities, to provide Nigerians with improved livelihoods.
What you should know
- The World Bank had delayed the approval of the $1.5 billion facility due to concerns over some critical reforms as the bank believes that Nigeria has not shown enough commitment towards realizing them.
- Some of these key reforms include the flexibility and unification of the exchange rate, removal of fuel subsidy and an increase in electricity tariffs
Business News
Electoral Reform: Introduction of technology enhances credibility of elections – INEC
INEC is to work with National Assembly on Electoral Acts to introduce more usage of technology to elections.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the introduction of technology enhances the credibility of elections in Nigeria and that it is working with the National Assembly to introduce reforms to Nigeria’s Electoral Act.
This was disclosed by Nick Dazang, Director, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
READ: INEC to introduce election results viewing portal
What the INEC Director is saying
On cleaning up the INEC registry for electoral purposes, Mr. Dazang said INEC cleaned up its registry to remove people not meant to be on it, to ensure a credible election. He said:
- “The INEC register clean up entails removing persons that ought not be in the register. Because the basis for any credible election, is a credible register. If you don’t have a credible register, you cannot have a credible election. We have seen from 2011 to 2020, that we have tried in the commission to have credible registers.”
READ: This is Jega’s advice to Buhari on restructuring
He disclosed that INEC introduced technologies recently, to ensure credible elections, especially in the areas of revalidation of its registers.
- “We have introduced technologies to enhance this credibility, going forward. There is a need to introduce further technology to enhance the credibility of the elections that we are going to conduct in 2023. That explains why INEC intends to introduce new technology in the revalidation of register, that we have been putting in place since 2010-2011. Way forward is to introduce technology and ensure the register is credible and 2023 elections reflect this credibility and that elections are better.”
READ: UK to impose visa ban, seize assets of Nigerians for electoral offences
He stated that INEC would work with the National Assembly on constitutional amendments to improve the usage of technology in elections, citing recent elections were technology boosted credibility.
- “Going forward, INEC wants to work with the National assembly to bring reforms, amendments to the constitution and electoral act, in such a fashion as to further deepen tech in the conduct of elections. We have seen that in the conduct of Edo and Ondo elections, and even prior to that, the introduction of technology has enhanced the credibility of these elections.”
READ: Ghana Elections: I look forward to working with President Akufo-Addo – Buhari
On the INEC ACT 2020, he stated that INEC had been working on amending the act since 2007, and hoped the act got amended by first quarter 2021.
- “The commission has been engaging the National Assembly since 2007, that certain amendments are visited to the constitution and electoral act with a view to adding value to the conduct of elections. We would be delighted, if we are able to see this in the first quarter of 2021 as promised by the leadership of the national Assembly.”
READ: Restructuring: It’s time to reduce the number of items on our exclusive list – Fayemi
What you should know impending electoral reforms
Nairametrics reported last month that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the Electoral Act Amendment Bill had passed second reading in the House of Representatives. The Electoral Bill, was sponsored by Rep. Aishatu Dukku (APC-Gombe). She remarked that the bill was necessary to fix Nigeria’s flawed electoral system.
- “This amendment has become necessary because of the flaws observed in our electoral system. It’s no longer news that our electoral experiences since 1999 show a strong correlation between an efficient and effective electoral legal framework and the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections,” she said.
READ: Buhari sacks DG National Directorate of Employment, Nasiru Argungu
Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari swore in Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for another 5-years term at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Economy & Politics
Finance Bill critical to the success of 2021 budget – Speaker Gbajabiamila
Speaker Gbajabiamila has stated that the Finance Bill is critical to the success of the 2021 budget, as he promises speedy passage.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has stated that the 2020 Finance Bill is critical to the success of the 2021 budget and that the House is committed to the speedy passage of the bill.
This statement was made by the Speaker, during a public hearing organized by the House Committee on Finance.
According to his statement at the public hearing yesterday, Gbajabiamila said the 2020 Finance Bill is critical to the success of the 2021 Budget, as well as the resilience and strength of the Nigerian economy.
In her presentation, the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said the major reason behind the bill was to address issues that were lacking in the 2019 Finance Bill, as well as to deepen the innovations it had started.
She added that the issues of taxation and tax administration were dealt with and properly addressed in the 2020 proposal of the Finance Bill.
Why this matters
In line with the statement of the Speaker, the 2020 Finance Bill would help to determine the Nation’s ability to fund the 2021 budget, meet the debt obligations of the nation and implement policies to build infrastructure and reduce the infrastructural deficits of the Nation, through the execution of iconic projects across the nation.
In this vein, the Bill is expected to strengthen the revenue base of the nation, which is paramount to the success of the budget, given the optimistic revenue projection of N7.89 trillion in the 2021 budget – 35% higher than the revenue projection captured in the revised 2020 budget.
This, however, would help to effectively address the problem of insecurity, put the Nigerian economy back on the path of sustainable growth and development, provide jobs in a bid to ward off the problem of widespread unemployment and underemployment in the economy, and lift Nigerians out of poverty in line with President Buhari’s target.
What they are saying
Speaker Gbajabiamila, in his statement at the public reading, said:
- “It is an important piece of legislation, deserving of thorough consideration, and reasoned debate by the parliament of the people, acting in the best interests of the people. The Finance Bill which we have gathered here to consider and to contribute to, will determine amongst other things, our ability as a nation to fund the 2021 budget, meet the obligations of government and implement policies to build infrastructure address the problem of insecurity, grow the economy, and provide jobs that pay a living wage and lift families out of poverty.”