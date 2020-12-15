Business
Katsina abduction: Kidnappers have made contact – Presidency
Katsina Governor has admitted that there has been a meeting with the bandits to secure the release of the children.
What you should know
- Reports on Saturday morning indicated that bandits arrived on motorbikes on Friday evening and abducted hundreds of students.
- Nairametrics earlier reported that the Presidency had initially denied reports that 333 students were abducted in the attack of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State last week. Garba Shehu said the school children who escaped said 10 of their friends were still with their abductors, contradicting reports that the total number of students was up to 333.
- Nairametrics also reported that the Presidency announced that the Nigerian military had located bandits responsible for kidnapping the students at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara.
Nordic Development Fund extends grant of $8.8 million to African Water Facility
Nordic Development Fund (NDF) has approved $8.8 million in grant funding to the African Water Facility (AWF).
This is expected to bolster investments in COVID-19 recovery and preparation for investment in water supply, sanitation, and integrated water resources management projects in the Sahel and the Horn of Africa.
The proposed program advances an existing partnership of the African Development Bank, the AWF, the NDF, Denmark and other potential donors aimed at slowing and preventing transmission of COVID-19.
The AWF is a Special Fund established in 2005 by the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW) and hosted and administered by the African Development Bank.
The NDF, a Nordic international finance institution established by Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden in 1988, focuses on the intersection of climate change and development in lower-income and fragile countries.
What they are saying
Karin Isaksson, Managing Director of NDF said:
- “We are very pleased to build and leverage on our relationship with the AWF to support Build-Back-Better and Greener, climate-resilient approaches. We also welcome the possibility to provide access to Nordic knowledge, technology, and potential partnerships on innovative water and sanitation solutions by financing a long-term consultant.”
Wambui Gichuri, the Bank’s Acting Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development stated:
- “This grant will enable the African Water Facility to fulfil its mandate of investment-ready project preparation and its climate-resilient approach to interventions in water supply, sanitation, and integrated water resources management. The Bank is particularly pleased that the program will place a special emphasis on the needs of poor, underserved and displaced persons, as well as on gender equity in access to water and sanitation, and facilitating job creation for youth and women.”
What you should know
- The AWF assists African countries to mobilize financing and apply the funds to address water supply and sanitation needs, to enable the countries meet the African Water Vision 2025, as well as water-related Sustainable Development Goals.
- The funds will support AWF’s COVID-19 Recovery Through Water and Sanitation in Africa program, an initiative that relies on a climate-resilient approach to prepare investment in water sector projects that will benefit the vulnerable and underserved poor urban communities, including the displaced, in the two targeted regions.
- The program’s estimated budget is $34.6 million, of which the Danish government will contribute a grant of $23.8 million.
- The Bank and AWF will provide a grant of $1.1 million. Governments in the targeted areas are expected to provide in-kind contributions.
- The Nordic Development Fund is a partner in a number of ongoing Bank trust funds, including the ClimDev Special Fund(link is external) and the Off-Grid Energy Access Fund(link is external).
- NDF has previously extended grant funding to AWF to finance a call for proposals for preparation of a climate-resilient water infrastructure and water resource project in Sub-Saharan Africa.
- In the target countries, the average rate of access to safely managed drinking water facilities is 53.8%; the average rate of access to safely managed sanitation facilities is 23.4%; and the average proportion of population with handwashing facilities at home is 22.4%.
- This situation constrains the use of water and sanitation as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 and other water-related infectious diseases
- The Sahel part of Africa includes from west to east parts of northern Senegal, southern Mauritania, central Mali, northern Burkina Faso, the extreme south of Algeria, Niger, the extreme north of Nigeria, the extreme north of Cameroon and Central African Republic, central Chad, central and southern Sudan, the extreme north of South Sudan, Eritrea, and the extreme north of Ethiopia.
- Horn of Africa is the easternmost extension of African land. The region that is home to the countries of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Somalia.
Nigeria attracts more FDI than FPI for the first time in 4 years
FDI in Q3 prints $414s, a 100% jump year on year in Nigeria.
Nigeria attracted more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) in the third quarter of 2020 for the first time since Q4 2016.
According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria attracted $414.79 million foreign direct investment in the 3rd quarter of the year, compared to $407.2 million in foreign portfolio investment. This represents a 179% and 100% jump quarter on quarter and year on year respectively for FDI into the country.
This marks the first time Nigeria has attracted more FDI than FPI since the 4th quarter of 2016. Nigeria was in a recession in the 4th quarter of 2016 and is currently in a recession in 2020.
FPI Slide
- The downward slides in FPI began in the second quarter of 2020 as the economy shut-down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- FPI also called hot money is often channelled to the stock and money market respectively and is the first to exit the economy whenever there is an impending economic crunch.
- Since the lockdowns and the crash in oil prices, Nigeria has attracted fewer foreign portfolio investments – going from $4.3 billion in the first quarter to $385 million and $407 million in the second and third quarter of 2020 respectively.
- Whilst the equities market has recovered to be one of the best performers this year, the recovery is largely due to a reinvigorated domestic market driven by lower interest rates in the fixed income market.
- Foreign investors have also avoided the fixed income market due to lower interest rates on government securities.
Why this matters: The Nigerian economy has traditionally attracted more FPI than FDI since the NBS started collating data in 2013 and attracted $4.3 billion in the first quarter of 2020.
- A higher FPI compared to FDI in the third quarter indicates foreign investors into Nigeria’s equities and fixed income market remain in abeyance until the economy recovers from the recession.
- Nigeria like most frontier economies globally needs more FDI compared to FPI to keep their balance of payment stable.
- Whilst the NBS does not breakdown the FPI per sector, a lot of direct investments have occurred in the financial services space in recent weeks.
Lagos to commence sales of rice at lower prices before Christmas
Thousands of Lagosians will benefit from the State Government’s gesture to sell rice at cheaper rates before the Yuletide season.
The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with Kebbi State Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has said that it will commence the sales of rice to residents before the Christmas celebration.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria, this was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, while speaking to newsmen on Monday in Lagos about the 100,000 50 kg bags of rice that were being expected to be sold at N20,000 per bag.
While pointing out that the Lagos state government was working very hard with its Kebbi state counterpart and the Federal Government to ensure that Lagosians have enough rice during the festive season, Olusanya said the delay in the sale of the bags of rice was due to the process of production.
What the commissioner is saying
The commissioner said, “We are intervening in the area of availability of rice for the festive season, and it will be sold at N20,000 per bag. The most important thing is that we have rice available, be it Lake Rice or other brands.’’
“During the festive season, millets have to be polished, mill and processed before rice will be available. It’s not that rice is not available in the market, but the price points are a bit high. The intervention of the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Mr Babjide Sanwo-Olu, in collaboration with the Federal Government, through CBN and the Governor of Kebbi, is to ensure that we have rice available at lower price points.’’
“Don’t forget that they are in the harvest season now for paddy, so this is the best time to get good quality rice. The rice has started arriving as at last week, and we are expecting much more in the next couple of days,” she said.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that about 4 years, the Lagos state government in collaboration with the Kebbi state government launched the Lagos-Kebbi rice, which is called LAKE Rice, which was to ensure food security and showcase the ability of Nigeria to become a rice production country rather than an importing one.
- The rice which is safe for consumption is expected to be sold at a highly reduced price, compared to what obtains in the market.
- If well implemented, this will come as a huge relief to Lagos residents who have to deal with the ever-increasing cost of food items, especially on festive occasions.
