Business News
AfDB, others, launch first Fashionomics Africa contest for sustainable and circular fashion
The AfDB’s Fashionomics Africa initiative is launching a competition to support designers of sustainable and circular fashion.
The African Development Bank’s Fashionomics Africa initiative is launching a competition to support designers of sustainable and circular fashion.
The Fashionomics Africa online competition aims to celebrate African fashion brands that will change how we produce, buy, use and recycle fashion and that encourages a more sustainable change in consumer behaviour.
The contest will invite African fashion brands pursuing environmentally friendly measures, sustainability and circular economy actions to participate.
The designer who submits the “best sustainable design” will win $2,000 and other prizes.
A four-person judging panel representing the African Development Bank and the other competition collaborators – the United Nations Environment Programme, Parsons School of Design and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, will choose three finalists by 22 January, 2021.
The competition aims to highlight some of the continent’s best designs, outfits, accessories or footwear, with the most sustainable and innovative features:
- Textile, apparel and accessories entrepreneurs from Africa, aged 18 years or older, who have launched fashion businesses (with a maximum of 50 employees), and whose sustainable designs have been produced within the last five years, are invited to apply.
- Applicants will submit pictures of their products, detail their sustainable business model and explain how their start-up is environmentally friendly and innovative.
- Competition organizers say examples of sustainability and circularity elements might include materials used, the design process, cleaner or greener production processes – including shipping methods or ways to reduce carbon footprint.
What they are saying
Vanessa Moungar, the Bank’s Director for Gender, Women and Civil Society said:
- “Sustainability is at the heart of our work with Fashionomics Africa. The first edition of the Fashionomics Africa competition is an excellent opportunity for the Bank to showcase the immense talent and creativity of African fashion designers striving for a more circular fashion industry and economy, while remaining true to their heritage.”
Fashionomics Africa is an initiative of the African Development Bank to increase Africa’s participation in the global textile and fashion industry value chains.
What you should know
- The textile and fashion industry accounts for nearly 10% of global carbon emissions, ranking as the world’s second-largest industrial polluter, after the oil sector, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. However, the industry provides high levels of employment, foreign exchange revenue, and products essential to human welfare.
- Around the world, a ‘take-make-dispose’ model of consumption of items made from finite resources is giving way to a more circular and inclusive fashion value chain, which, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, designs-out waste and pollution, keeps products and materials in use, as well as regenerates natural systems.
- In addition to the cash prize, the winning fashion brand will receive a certificate and the opportunity to showcase its creation by taking part in online events and sharing insights on key sustainability challenges facing the industry.
- The winner will have access to a network of media insiders and industry experts and receive mentoring and networking opportunities from competition collaborators.
- To learn more about the Fashionomics Africa online competition and/or to submit an entry, click here (link is external).
- The application deadline is 31 December 2020 at 23:59 GMT.
Macro-Economic News
Nigeria receives $1.46 billion capital inflows in Q3 2020, grows by 13%
The inflows of $1.46 billion represent a 12.86% increase compared to N1.29 billion received in Q2 2020.
Nigeria received a sum of $1.46 billion from capital inflows in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020), as against $1.29 billion received in the previous quarter (Q2 2020). This is according to the latest capital importation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the inflows of $1.46 billion represent a 12.86% increase compared to N1.29 billion received in Q2 2020. It however dipped by 74.03% as against $5.63 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
Also, checks by Nairametics showed that Nigeria received a total of $8.61 billion in capital inflows between January and September 2020.
Key highlights
- The largest amount of capital inflows by type was received through other investments, which accounted for 43.75% of the total capital imported in Q3 2020.
- The production sector received the highest share of $400.1 million in Q3 2020, representing 27.38% of the total inflows.
- The United Kingdom emerged as the top source of capital investment in the review period, accounting for 40.69% of the total inflows.
- By Destination of Investment, Lagos state emerged as the top destination of capital investment in Nigeria in Q3 2020 with $1,21 billion.
- By Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited emerged at the top of capital investment in Nigeria in Q3 2020 with $438.98 million.
Capital inflow by type
Nigeria’s capital importation is categorized into three investment types: Portfolio Investment, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and Other Investment.
In the third quarter of 2020, Other investments formed the highest type of capital investment into Nigeria with a total inflow of $639.44 million, representing 43.75% of the total inflows.
The breakdown shows that $624.45 was received in form of loans while other claims recorded was $14.99 million.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): FDI is an investment in the form of a controlling ownership in a business in one country by an entity based in another country. In the latest report, FDI constituted 28.38% of the total inflows, all of which were received through equity.
Also, foreign direct investment ($414.79 million) grew by 179.2% in Q3 2020, compared to $148.59 million recorded in the previous quarter.
Portfolio Investment (FPI): During the period, a total of $407.25 million was received through portfolio investments, accounting for 27.87% of the total inflows.
Under the portfolio category, investment in money market instruments remains the largest recipient of capital inflows with a total of $363.15 million, followed by $44.1 million in equity, while none was recorded from bond investments.
Capital inflows by sector
Further analysis of capital importation shows that eight sectors recorded a decline in capital importation, nine sectors recorded positive growth while four sectors received no investment in the period under review.
Meanwhile, the production sector received the largest share of investments with $400.1 million inflows, representing 27.38% of the total inflows in the quarter. The Banking sector followed closely with $384.4 million inflows, accounting for 26.3% of the total inflows.
Others on the list of top five sectors include Shares ($283.2 million), Financing ($134.27 million), and Telecomms with $101.18 million inflows.
Capital inflows by origin
The United Kingdom maintained the biggest source of capital inflows for Nigeria, with a total investment of $594.65 million, followed by the Netherlands with $176.28 million.
Others include Ireland ($130 million), Singapore ($113.74 million), and the United States ($112.66 million).
Upshot
Despite the growth recorded in the third quarter, it is evident that capital inflow is still below expectation owing to the downturn caused by the worldwide spread of the covid-19 pandemic, which was characterised by travel restrictions, halt in business activities and loss of jobs.
- Continuous records of low capital inflow could affect the country’s efforts to speedily recover from its economic recession as the economy requires substantial investments to scale through the covid and oil crash induced recession.
- Meanwhile, growth in foreign direct investment is a welcome improvement, growing by 179.15% (Q-o-Q).
- Analysts have stated that the low inflow of FDI is not good for the economy as other forms of capital importation have very low potential to drive the economy as compared to FDI.
Financial Services
7 out of 10 bank loans given to Lagosians
77% of banking loans went to Lagos State Beneficiaries.
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals Lagos state borrowers obtained 77.7% of all banking sector loans by value given to states across the country.
Lagos State is the commercial capital in the country and has dominated economic activities in the country since independence.
According to the data about N15.1 trillion out of N19.4 trillion of the loans went to Lagos State in the third quarter of 2020 a 13.86% rise from the same period in 2019. Total loans given to beneficiaries in Lagos State was N13.9 trillion at the end of 2019.
What the data says
About 32 states in the country got less than 1% of the loans and a combined 12.01% of the loans buttressing just how concentrated Lagos is when it comes to banking.
- Among the states with the least loans were Yobe, Jigawa, and Ebonyi States with 0.1%, 0.13%, and 0.13% respectively.
- Combined, businesses in 32 states borrowed N2.3 trillion compared to Lagos State alone with N13.9 trillion.
- River State was next to Lagos with just 5% of the loan or N977 billion.
What this means: Lagos State remains the economic powerhouse of the country driving much of economic activities in the country. Apart from being the location for most head offices in the country it also maintains the most workforce employing about 11% of the total of 35.5 million employed people in the country.
- The central bank has made credit to the private sector the center point of its monetary policy. It has also focussed on its developmental responsibilities, particularly as it relates to Agriculture.
- However, most of the states where farming is practiced received the least loans suggesting Nigerian banks are wary about lending outside of the commercial capital of Lagos.
- For most small businesses outside of Lagos or the bigger cities in the country, the chances of obtaining a loan are slim and nearly non-existent.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 14th of December 2020, 201 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 73,374 confirmed cases.
On the 14th of December 2020, 201 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 7,125 samples across the country.
To date, 73,374 cases have been confirmed, 66,314 cases have been discharged and 1,197 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 848,194 tests have been carried out as of December 14th, 2020 compared to 845,458 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 14th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 73,374
- Total Number Discharged – 66,314
- Total Deaths – 1,197
- Total Tests Carried out – 848,194
According to the NCDC, the 201 new cases were reported from 11 states-Kaduna (74), Lagos (53), Katsina (40), Rivers (11), Plateau (9), Kwara (6), Bauchi (2), Ogun(2), Taraba (2), Edo (1), and Sokoto (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 25,005, followed by Abuja (8,424), Plateau (4,006), Kaduna (3,941), Oyo (3,760), Rivers (3,162), Edo (2,738), Ogun (2,330), Kano (1,904), Delta (1,829), Ondo (1,751), Enugu (1,363), Katsina (1,237), Kwara (1,232), Gombe (1,069), Ebonyi (1,061), Abia (973), Osun (960), Bauchi (810), and Borno (758).
Imo State has recorded 688 cases, Nasarawa (562), Benue (515), Bayelsa (469), Ekiti (395), Akwa Ibom (364), Jigawa (340), Adamawa (329), Niger (298), Anambra (290), Taraba (198), Sokoto (193), Kebbi (138), Yobe (108), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous