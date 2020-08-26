Business
Akinwunmi Adesina is expected to reunite AfDB’s member countries after re-election
Adesina hopes to unite members to support a programme that would stabilize African economies.
The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) is set for re-election, even as expectations are high for him to unite AfDB’s member countries after a corruption probe carried out by an independent panel declared him innocent.
Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina would be voted in during a 2-day meeting starting on Wednesday. He would be seeking to unite the members of the multilateral bank to support a programme aimed at stabilizing African economies which have been heavily affected by the pandemic. Already, AfDB has raised $100 billion for the scheme.
Last month, Nairametrics reported that the investigative panel set up to review an earlier Ethics Committee report which found Adesina not guilty but was rejected by the US, exonerated him of all charges.
The panel reviewed about 16 allegations in total and dismissed all of them, agreeing with the Ethics Committee’s findings. The Ethics Committee’s findings were not accepted by the United States, promoting a setup of the investigative panel with the mandate to review the submissions of the ethics committee of the bank.
Adesina was accused of unethical conduct, questionable appointments, and contract awards by a group of whistleblowers. However, he was cleared of all charges by the AfDB’s ethics committee. The AfDB said it supported an internal investigation that cleared Adesina, citing that there was no evidence Adesina helped secure contracts for his friends, which a whistleblower accused him of doing.
The second-largest shareholder of the Bank, the United States, rejected the Ethics Committee report asked for an independent probe of those allegations.
The Investigative Panel cleared Adesina of all charges agreeing with the submissions of the ethics committee. In its final conclusions, the panel wrote;
“The Panel is mindful of the fact that “absence of evidence is not evidence of absence”. At the same time, it appears to us to be an undue burden to expect a holder of high office in an international organization, to prove a negative, in the absence of sufficient grounds. An attorney writing on behalf of the President, also argues quite correctly in our view, that a distinction should be drawn between alleged institutional failure at the Bank and the conduct of the president.”
Nigeria almost doubled its voting rights in the African multilateral institution to 16.8% before the lender’s annual general meeting coming up next week, as reported by Nairametrics, which was a boost for the re-election of Adesina as the President of the African Development Bank.
Nigeria will be the top shareholder in the multilateral bank followed by Germany and the United State with 7.4% and 5.5% respectively.
FG announces N10 billion survival fund for transport workers and operators
The fund is to help reduce the sufferings encountered by road transport workers and operators.
Earlier today, the Federal Government announced the approval of a N10 billion survival fund for transport workers and operators, to help cushion the adverse impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the road transport sector.
The fund is to help reduce the sufferings encountered by road transport workers and operators, who have been badly hit by months of being out of business during the lockdown period and restriction on interstate movements.
According to a press statement that was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, this was disclosed by the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, during a courtesy call by the National Executive Committee and Trustees of Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA). The delegates were led by PTONA’s President, Engr Isaac Uhunwagho, to her in Abuja.
Part of the statement by the ministry said, “The Honourable Minister of State. Federal Ministry of Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, has disclosed that Federal Government has approved a N10 billion survival fund for transport workers and operators to help cushion the sufferings encountered by road transport workers and operators as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.’’
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) August 26, 2020
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) August 26, 2020
Gbemisola Saraki went further to reveal to the delegation that the fund is domiciled with the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, while also adding that the Federal Ministry of Transportation is currently working on the modalities for the disbursement of the funds.
Note that despite the easing of lockdown and restrictions, stakeholders in the road transport sector, especially the drivers, have complained of slow recovery and low patronage due to the COVID-19 measures that have been put in place.
CBN set to punish exporters who refuse to repatriate export proceeds to Nigeria
The CBN has directed banks to submit details of all the exporters who have failed to repatriate their export proceeds.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to go tough on exporters who are guilty of forex non-repatriation. This is part of the CBN’s ongoing efforts to resolve the prevalent forex crisis in the country by increasing forex liquidity.
To this end, the CBN has directed banks to submit the names, addresses, and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) of all the exporters who have failed to repatriate their export proceeds. Necessary ‘action’ would be taken against such defaulters, the CBN said in a statement that was seen by Nairametrics.
The statement further noted that the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, gave the directive on August 25, 2020, while virtually attending a Bankers’ Committee meeting.
“As part of its effort to increase foreign exchange liquidity in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all banks in the country to submit the names, addresses and Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) of exporters that have defaulted in repatriating their exports proceeds, for further action.
“The directive issued by the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, during the Bi-monthly virtual meeting of the Bankers’ Committee, comes barely 24 hours after the Bank announced the abolition of third-party “Form M” payment,” part of the statement said.
Just yesterday, Nairametrics reported that the CBN had informed stakeholders about its decision to permanently stop agents/companies or any third parties from accessing its SMIS forex window through FORM M forex purchases. A circular issued to this effect by the CBN noted that “authorized dealers are herby directed to desist from opening of Form M whose payment are routed through a buying company/agent or any other third parties.”
Nigeria’s currency woes got exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the drastic decline in oil revenues, caused by declining oil prices and oil war between some of the world’s major oil producers. There has, since, been concerted efforts by Governor Emefiele and his team to manage the forex situation. Some of these efforts range from tackling forex speculators, to restricting Forex for the importation of maize, and now targeting exporters who refuse to repatriate the proceeds of their trades to Nigeria.
Please, note that export repatriation basically entails moving back the proceeds (be it dollars, pound, euro, etc) of one’s exports back to Nigeria. Such hard currencies would typically contribute towards ameliorating the forex challenges. However, some exporters now prefer to keep such earnings outside of the country. As far as they are concerned, this is a safer way to preserve the value of their earnings.
First Bank Partners Unity Nigeria as lead sponsor of The Voice Nigeria
The reality music-talent show will be sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria.
First Bank of Nigeria Limited has, on Wednesday, announced its lead sponsorship of the TV reality musical talent show, The Voice Nigeria, Season 3.
The Voice Nigeria is a music talent show organised by Un1ty Nigeria to discover, nurture and bring to the fore musical talents amongst the next generation of Nigerian youth.
In a release seen by Nairametrics, the company revealed that the winner of the show will receive N10 million naira cash; a brand new car and an exciting one-year recording contract reward with Universal Music.
For the first time ever, the Voice Nigeria will be produced in Nigeria and aired on DSTV channel (Africa Magic) Startimes and terrestrial TV channel (AIT), amongst other leading television stations in and outside the country.
According to the release, the talent hunt will start with blind auditions to be submitted upon being shortlisted after a successful registration. The registration for audition will be open till 19 September 2020.
“The Voice Nigeria will be hosted by Denola Adepetun (aka Denola Grey), Nancy Isime, Toke Makinwa and the coaches are Dare Art Alade, Folarin Falana (aka Falz), Yemi Alade and Aituaje Iruobe (aka Waje),” the release read.
Speaking on the talent hunt show, Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank, said;
“We are delighted to be the lead sponsor of The Voice Nigeria, this partnership is hinged on our Brand’s passion to empower and invest in our youths. First Bank has given voice to the young and indeed all Nigerians for the past 126 years, and will continue to give voice to Nigerians by creating employment, economic empowerment in the country through our products, services and initiatives.
“We remain committed to strengthening the creative industry which is fast growing into a multibillion-dollar business, with potential to be a leading contributor to Nigeria’s GDP in the near future.”
Ani-Mumuney commended UN1TY Nigeria for the programme targeted at youths, noting that applicants have to be within the age of 18 to 50 years and resident in Nigeria for 12 consecutive months.