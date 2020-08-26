Corporate Affairs Commission selects NIPOST as official courier partner

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the endorsement of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) EMS/Parcel as one of the official couriers of the commission for its business transactions with effect from September 1, 2020.

The disclosure was made by NIPOST through a tweet post on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

The selection and endorsement of NIPOST follows its success in the interview conducted by the Corporate Affairs Commission for the prospective courier companies who were interested in rendering the services to the commission

This was part of the measure earlier announced by the Corporate Affairs Commission to reduce physical presence of customers in its head offices and ensure strict compliance with various directives on social distancing in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement from NIPOST reads, ‘’Following NIPOST’s success in the interview conducted by Corporate Affairs Commission for prospective courier companies, we are pleased to announce the endorsement and accreditation of EMS/Parcel as one of the official couriers of the commission. Business transactions will commence on 1st September 2020.’’

The post also stated that with this new development, NIPOST EMS/Parcel is officially endorsed to accept and deliver the certificates of incorporation from the public and their clients across the country.

It can be recalled that the Registrar-General of CAC, Abubakar Garba, had said that the commission was going ahead with its new policy to deliver electronic services to its customers with effect from August.

He said that the policy will create sanity in the process and encourage strict conformity to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s guidelines for COVID-19. This is as the rendering of these services by the courier firms was borne out of the need to protect CAC workers and the customers against the pandemic.