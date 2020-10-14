Business
Just-in: #EndSARS: IGP says checking phones of Nigerians by any officer not acceptable
IGP has reiterated that profiling Nigerians to see whether they‘re yahoo boys or not is no longer acceptable.
The Federal Government has declared that no Police officer of any unit should look into people’s phones or vehicles, or profile them to see whether they are ‘yahoo boys or not.’
This was disclosed by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, via FG’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.
It stated, “The issue of ANY Police Unit going to look into people’s phones, which is supposed to be their private property, or looking at the type of vehicle they‘re using, or profiling them to see whether they‘re yahoo boys or not—that era is gone. It is not acceptable!”
Maize Scarcity: Premier Feeds, Crown Flour, 2 others import 262,000MT of Maize
Premier feeds, Crown Flour, Chi Farms, and Mills Wacot have altogether imported a total of 262,000 metric tons of maize.
Following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the agricultural output, which led to the shortfall of maize and other feeds; Premier feeds, Crown Flour, Chi Farms, and Mills Wacot have altogether imported a total of 262,000 metric tons of maize to augment local production.
Confirming the latest development is a statement issued by The Poultry Association of Nigeria, made available to Punch, which confirmed that Nigeria has taken delivery of 262,000 metric tonnes of maize imported into the country to augment local production. The association had earlier agonized over the shortfall of maize and other feeds.
Back story
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported that the recent ban on foreign exchange for food and fertilizer importers would not affect the 4 companies approved to import 262,000 metric tons of maize into Nigeria from August to October. The approved companies are using their own forex sources, as the CBN will not be providing forex for the imports.
Why this matters
The timely action is a move aimed at bridging the supply gap earlier identified. It alleviates the inherent food crisis, even though it is a temporary solution.
This action saved the economy and helped to keep farmers in business. Corroborating this point is a statement by PAN President, Ezekiel Ibrahim; “As a necessary evil, the CBN approved import licenses to some members of our association, so that the industry will not be allowed to close down. The gesture has greatly helped the poultry industry to continue with production before the harvest season, which will be around November 2020.”
What they are saying
Justifying the latest move, the Ogun State Chairperson of PAN, Blessing Alawode, said the quality of maize imported was not enough to meet the requirement of the poultry industry for one month. She stated; “The 262,000 metric tonnes of maize is to help us survive for a while. It is not even enough for a month. This is just to alleviate the crisis. Many farms have closed down because of the crisis we have faced recently.”
EndSARS Protest: Feminist Coalition group raises additional N31 million crowdfund in four days
Feminist Coalition has announced that it has raised over N37 million in crowdfunding for the #EndSARS protest.
One of the leading NGOs currently campaigning against police brutality in Nigeria, Feminist Coalition has announced that it has raised the total sum of N37,355,149.48 in crowdfunding for the protest which is aimed at supporting protesters.
The recent figure indicates an addition of N31 million in four days, up by 487.8% from its last figure on October 10, 2020 which stood at N6,354,561.27.
In a recent verified tweet, the group also announced that it had disbursed the total sum of N11,810,500.00, which represents about 31.6% of the total amount raised so far.
The balance of the group so far is:
- NGN 25,544,649.48
- USD 11,474.34
- CAD 5,595.89
- GBP 5,733.49
- EUR 875.42
- GHS 1,256.70
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported that Feminist Coalition, a Nigerian feminist set established to oppose injustice through peaceful protests, fundraising, and social media organization, raised N6,354,561.27 as of October 10, 2020.
According to the group, the donation made would be used on first aid, masks, bail, hospital bills, food, water, glucose for protesters and also for the provision of legal aid to protestors, who have been arrested on the frontline.
What this means
The growing incidents of protests nationwide might have contributed immensely to the increasing amount of the crowdfund raised by the group. Since the objective of the crowdfunding is to support protesters, citizens will naturally feel inclined to contribute to the cause, knowing that they are directly or indirectly beneficiaries of the fund.
#EndSARS: Despite scrapping SARS, why are Nigerians still protesting?
Protesters have continued to take to the streets to protest despite the scrapping of the notorious SARS unit of the Police.
Nigerians are still protesting over cases of assault, illegal arrest, extortion, brutality, and killing of peaceful protesters by members of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu announced on Sunday 11th October 2020 that the group had been scrapped, and announced the setting up of a new outfit known as Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) yesterday, to take over from the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force.
#IGPDissolvesSARS pic.twitter.com/A1TvvefbOu
— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 11, 2020
However, protests have continued in major cities across southern Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.
During Tuesday’s protests, Nairametrics spoke with protesters in Abuja who disclosed their reasons for continuing the protest. The reasons are police brutality, even after the announcement of the dissolution; general reforms; and mistrust of the FG’s plans post-SARS.
Franklin, an artiste who joined the protest for the first time, wants an end to police brutality and general reforms in the country. He opined that the country is very harsh towards youths.
“We are protesting for them to put an end to police brutality, it’s way beyond just ending SARS. Even after they have announced it, there are several other things we are talking about,” he said.
“There are things that worry Nigerian youths, that need to be addressed. It’s also about changing the country’s structure, we have gone through a lot; yet, we still complain about light. We are calling for an increase in the salaries of the policemen. Help us fix this nation, we have been through a lot,” he further added.
He said that the profiling from SARS, especially on the Creative community has been brutal, and that the shooting of protesters needs to end.
“We are Creatives, not thieves. I have dreads, I am a Creative…we go through a lot for having dreads, the Surulere shootings feels like a war that has been declared against the Nigerian youths. We deserve better!”
Jemine is protesting because Policemen still mete out violence on peaceful protesters, even after the announcement to scrap the unit was announced.
“I feel it’s not true, because there was still violence yesterday. So, if there is still violence, what we are agitating for has not ended,” she said.
“We are not just saying #EndSARS, we are saying stop the arrest, maiming, and killings! Stop harassing us! So, if you say SARS has ended and people are still dying during a peaceful protest, then it’s not over.”
Alex said reported cases of police brutality during the protests is why he is out and agitating for a complete reform of the organization.
“Actually #EndSARS is not over. They said SARS is over; but in Lagos, they killed somebody and still brutalize people. As it stands now, our demands have not been met, we also want the total reform of the Police Force.”
Bobby will only believe the FG is serious about ending SARS, when the Police Chiefs are sacked for the brutal attacks on peaceful protesters.
“Where is the proof? I was there from Friday to Sunday, we got teargased. Till we can confirm it, I personally feel they need to replace the Inspector General and the Minister of Police, maybe then we would stop,” Bobby said.
Bottomline
Despite the announcement of the scrapping of the SARS unit, there are still reported cases of police brutality on peaceful protesters. This is the main reason cited by relentless protesters who have refused to end the protest. They are also using it as an opportunity to call for reforms in the Police force.