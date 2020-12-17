Paid Content
FG partners with Arnergy, World Bank and others on the Nigerian Electrification Project
FG partners with Arnergy, World Bank and others on the Nigerian Electrification Project, to deploy solar home systems to homes and businesses across Nigeria.
The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has signed an official grant agreement with Arnergy Solar Limited, The World Bank and others, on the Nigerian Electrification Project (NEP) – Output Based Fund (OBF) to deploy Solar Home Systems (SHS) to Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises during the lifetime of the project.
The World Bank-funded Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) has a mandate to expand energy access to millions of households in the country. The NEP grant agreement signed on Wednesday, 16th December 2020 in Abuja has pre-qualified Arnergy for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) funded REA 5 million solar
connections program.
Arnergy designs, manufactures and offers reliable commoditized solar systems with lithium storage systems for productive use in all one scalable Arnergy 5000 Blue Box. To close the energy gap in Nigeria, Arnergy provides reliable, affordable solar systems to homes, small and medium enterprises and work with distribution partners across Nigeria to end epileptic power supply, high fossil fuel operating expenses and high unemployment rate.
Speaking to journalists, Femi Adeyemo, the CEO of Arnergy, said, “Nigeria with a population of over 200 million people distributes an average of 4000MW of electricity; hence the country needed a different approach to energize her economy. Therefore, it is exciting that the Government is now supporting Arnergy’s mission of providing energy reliability to 20,000 businesses leveraging distributed off-grid solar. Unlike the legacy energy providers, Arnergy provides transparent and affordable pricing and billing, mobile app-based real-time monitoring and control of energy consumption, flexible payment acquisition model and consumer financing or through a growing list of financing and distribution partners.
Speaking on the Next Level agenda, The REA Managing Director, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, stated, “This is a testament to our dedication and commitment to scaling the off-grid solar market through the provision of long term low-interest credit facilities to the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) solar value chain players.”
This partnership is good news for Nigerians at large, as the intermittent power supply is one of the significant limitations to thriving entrepreneurial growth in the country. The development would empower businesses, create job opportunities, and reduce carbon emissions while ensuring a safer environment for our nation and, by extension, the world.
Since launch, Arnergy has delivered over 3MW of installed solar PV capacity andover 8MWh of storage capacity to businesses and homes across the country. The company’s $9 Million equity funding has fueled her business models, presented opportunities for partnerships, and added over 200 systems across business verticals including Healthcare, Education, Oil and Gas, Financial Services, Hospitality, and residential homes. This partnership with the Nigerian government comes off as no surprise, seeing as Arnergy has built capacity over the years and delivered on its promise.
Omobola Omofaiye, Commercial Director at Arnergy, noted that Arnergy has been consistent in innovation and value creation in the solar energy space and the agreement signed today is an attestation to that. She further outlined that, “we are open to working with both the private sector and the government to bring electricity to every home and business in Nigeria.
ABOUT ARNERGY
Arnergy is a venture-backed distributed utility and became the first African start-up with investment from Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos backed Breakthrough Energy Ventures.
Arnergy has been in the industry for about seven years, with an equity investment from top tier global investors – Breakthrough Energy Ventures, ElectriFi, Norfund,and All On. Arnergy’s mission is to deliver energy solutions for
productive use by deploying products, services, and systems to power homes, businesses and improve clients’ economic outcomes. For more information on products and services, visit www.arnergy.com.
Paid Content
Is Bitcoin value now more than gold?
With Bitcoin, everyone can now save money by themselves and become their own bank by using secured bitcoin wallets.
Gold is one of the most valuable metals, and it is the only currency that has enjoyed praises in both ancient and modern history. From the time of Pharaohs till the time of Donald Trump, and maybe till the time that you are reading this piece, having gold is almost equal to having some form of power.
When there is a war between countries, the paper money of the losing sides suffers a lot of damage, hence, it becomes worthless almost as soon as the war started. However, the only way they can buy goods and pay for services is through gold currency. It is a store of value. The question now is this; with the arrival of a decentralized currency like Bitcoin, is gold going to keep up with its characteristic of being a store of value? After reading this piece, only you can tell.
When investors predict that all chips will be down when the greed index of the stock market gets to 95 percent, the market is extremely bullish, and the only thing that makes sense to investors is a possibility of correction or massive fall. Everyone begins to remember that gold is a safe haven, they don’t trust the government enough to store value in paper money, and they understand that since President Nixon successfully unpegged dollars from gold, it is better to move money from the stock market to gold in difficult times. Contrary to what most people want to believe, gold does not gain significant value every year- a critical look at gold price history will reveal that it gains value gradually.
It takes a decade to see gold prices increase by 100 percent. The only time gold experiences a sharp price increase is when there is uncertainty in the global economy or other financial markets are experiencing corrections. If this is the reality of gold, why are people keeping it? Why does it qualify as safe haven? People are buying gold because it is legal in their country, it is scarce, and it is liquid and valuable.
Now let’s take a look at another competing safe-haven asset like Bitcoin, in fact, it is hard to ignore this digital asset because of its performance in the last 11 years of its existence.
If Bitcoin Have Decent Level of Transparency, Is It Legal and Safe?
Bitcoin was created by an anonymous human called Satoshi Nakamoto, and it was designed to be a deflationary currency issued through an open and distributed ledger known as a blockchain. It is money that was created by codes and it is believed that every transaction that is done with it is recorded on millions of other computers around the world. Only 21 million of this asset can ever exist, and it is mined by miners who get bitcoin as a reward for validating transactions and securing the blockchain, they are paid for their computing power, energy used, and time. It will take more than 100 years to mine the last Bitcoin because its blockchain has been programmed to reduce mining rewards by halving at various block heights.
Due to the fact that it is difficult to hack the entire blockchain, it is safe. But there is an inherent fear that people could lose their money to hackers, an example is the Mt Gox hack, and money that was lost is yet to be recovered. History of gold is not free of thefts that are worth more than $6 billion in today’s value. All these events taught people how to securely keep their assets.
The legality of Bitcoin is controversial as only a few countries recognize it as a store of value, others are still trying to figure out how to regulate it. Nevertheless, employees are receiving their wages in Bitcoin, and more people are using it for cross-border transactions.
How Scarce Is Bitcoin Compared to Gold?
The supply of Bitcoin is capped at 21 million, there are 18.6 million bitcoins currently in circulation, and part of it is probably lost forever as it cannot be traced to anyone. This further reduces the amount that can be traded even when all bitcoins are mined. The government does not have the power to mine bitcoin at will, and the probability of having that power in the future is almost zero, this asset represents freedom to some investors and this is one of the reasons why it is considered as a safety net.
On the other hand, gold has a limited supply, but no one can accurately predict a time when all gold will be mined on earth. The government does not have the power to create new gold, it can only be mined, and only 3,300 tonnes of gold are mined every year. For this reason, it is rare.
What Is The Baseline Value Between These Safety Nets?
Since the days of Adam Smith, gold has several utilities ranging from being used as a medium of exchange to the production of pieces of jewelry, in modern days, it is used in the production of electronics and it offers value to dentists. Every year, researchers are discovering more utilities for gold. Bitcoin offers an unprecedented opportunity to bank the unbanked, as everyone can now save money by themselves and become their own bank by using secured bitcoin wallets. By using bitcoin for international transactions, it is fast becoming one of the global currencies, except that it is safe from government control, which is part of the reasons for its global adoption. Sending money with Bitcoin is cheaper than using traditional means, its true potential is yet to be fully explored as a lot of innovations are coming up.
What about Liquidity?
Bitcoin and gold have $230 billion and $9 trillion market capitalization respectively, this means that you can easily exchange either of them for paper money and other assets. The fact that bitcoin has low market capitalization shows its potential to increase in value in the future, with similar market capitalization with gold, it may become the most valuable asset in world history.
Volatility
Bitcoin value increased sharply during the cryptocurrency market boom of 2017/2018, it enjoyed a lot of attention from retail investors and it got to an all-time-high value of $20,000 in 2018. Between this period and 2020, its value fell as low as $3,800 and it is currently valued at $19,000 per coin. This volatility is the major concern of investors who want to use it as safe-haven assets. Gold performed better during this period. When other financial markets are going down, and gold value is relatively stable, it offers protection to investors who are using it as a safety net to protect their money, it gives a better hedge.
To wrap it up
Bitcoin at $19,000 a coin means that new bitcoin valued at $5.58 billion got into the market after 2020 halving, this was easily mopped up by new demand to maintain its prices. Compared to gold, this annual supply is a tiny fraction of the annual gold supply. The existing $230 billion and an annual supply of $5.58 billion is too small to be absorbed by the world economy. Should the demand for safe-haven assets spike, bitcoin value will increase tremendously and it will do so faster than gold.
As an investor, you have to determine if bitcoin is vaporware that is designed to fail or it is another safe-haven asset with lots of potentials. It is obvious that bitcoin is a better safety net, but the choice is yours.
Paid Content
Reasons to diversify investments through Grenada second citizenship
The programme provides expeditious processing of second citizenship, including for parents, grandparents, and unmarried siblings of the investor.
One of the first basic rules of investing is to diversify one’s portfolio. The reasons this is important range from minimising risk of loss to preserving capital and generating returns. One way to do this, and a continuously rising trend, is to obtain second citizenship by foreign investment. There are many reasons this type of investment is gaining popularity, particularly with the worldwide pandemic and civil unrest in many parts of the globe.
Stability and Security
A second passport from a country that is politically stable and experiencing a time of peace country can provide the utmost in security. Economic citizenship truly opens up a world of possibilities, especially for high-net-worth investors looking for a better quality of life. Second citizenship can benefit families for generations by offering access to high-quality healthcare and some of the best schools in the world, qualifying them for domestic rather than international tuition fees.
New Business Opportunities
New business opportunities open up to participants in citizenship by investment programmes as they are now able to do business in the host country, as well as travel abroad more freely to take advantage of international opportunities. A second passport provides access to not just one, but potentially many new markets, facilitating both trading and scaling-up opportunities.
Global Mobility
The global mobility provided by different countries varies greatly – some countries offer visa-free travel to only 40 or 50 countries, whereas others provide access to over 150. An alternative passport provides the freedom to travel and eliminates the inconvenience of having to send a passport to a foreign embassy or consulate for processing even when a visa is required.
Wealth Management
Dual citizenship can also allow investors to manage their wealth more effectively through options for tax optimisation in various countries. Some countries only tax income earned from that country and do not subject capital gains to taxes either.
Range Developments, an ultra-luxury resort developer, offers access to second citizenship via its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme on the Caribbean island of Grenada. By investing US $220,000, plus associated fees in a government-approved real estate project, investors and their families are granted dual citizenship, allowing them to make an investment (suggested minimum amount is US $150,000) in the United States in exchange for the ability to reside and work there. One such government-approved project is Six Senses La Sagesse, expected to be complete by 2022 and slated to feature one hundred luxury rooms and suites, oceanfront villas, spas, shops and watersports’ facilities.
Citizenship in Grenada offers access to the USA E2 visa application, allowing investment and residency in the United States, as well as visa exemption for travel to approximately 140 countries – including the UK, Schengen, Russia & China. Additionally, residence on, or even a visit to, the island is not required. The programme provides expeditious processing of second citizenship, including for parents, grandparents, and unmarried siblings of the investor. After a holding period of five years, the investor is entitled to resell the investment to a subsequent buyer who may also apply for citizenship, while the original investor maintains his or her citizenship in perpetuity.
“Real estate investment has always been a solid way to diversify one’s portfolio,” said Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments. “Now there are possibilities for that investment to bring even more than diversity, but security, stability and a brighter future for many investors and their families. We are proud to offer one of the most successful CBI programmes and help so many investors attain a better quality of life.”
Range Developments is the market-leading investment and hospitality company, operating across the Eastern Caribbean. Range Developments is the only company that has a track record of delivery in the Citizenship by Investment sector with multiple completed projects including the world acclaimed Park Hyatt St Kitts (opened in 2017 – awarded best New Hotel in the Carribean by CNN) and Kempinski Dominica (opened in 2019 – awarded as the Most Anticipated New Hotel in the Caribbean by Forbes)
Range Developments may be contacted on:
Email: [email protected]
Whats App: +971 52 732 4097
www.rangedevelopments.com
Paid Content
Digital Marketing – More effective and measurable form of advertisement
PopAdLink is proudly Nigerian with a global reach that spans 17 countries and 4 continents and continues to expand.
Marketing campaigns are rapidly shifting to the digital space whether you want to create product awareness, brand recognition, or/and crucially gain customers then you must be willing to spend a huge chunk of your marketing budget to run your campaign on digital platforms as this is where customers are converging now – it is simple and no brainer. It is very important for businesses to not only have a digital presence such as websites or social media but also, a system that exposes their business to reach an exponential number of new users and customers like affiliate marketing and PopAd.
Another reason Digital marketing is a more effective, efficient, and sustainable way to run a marketing campaign and acquire customers is that you can easily measure your campaign outcome. As in-house marketing managers or advertising agencies, you should start considering PopAd networks as it provides access to high traffic publishers who will significantly increase your brand awareness and customer acquisition with high conversion and retention rate as well as easy access to data on the performance of your campaign.
Platforms like PopAdLink is a sophisticated, Artificial Intelligence-powered advert platform that helps advertisers and publishers to exchange traffic and engagement to better facilitate audience and customer reach and retention. It is a top-notch marketing tool that uses the reach of publishers to market advertisers’ goods and services.
As an advertiser on PopAdLink, you can choose the websites you want your campaign to appear, monitor the number of people that engage with your campaign, and also know the number of customers you gained with the campaign. With a small or big budget depending on the number of customers you want to engage with your advert and acquire, publishers get paid only when customers engaged with your campaign, so it’s a win-win for all.
PopAdLink is proudly Nigerian with a global reach that spans 17 countries and 4 continents and continues to expand. Its global presence ensures that no matter where your desired customers are in the world, the platform will get to them.
What are the platform’s key features?
- A smooth and easy platform. The website www.popadlink.com is extremely user friendly, and an account can be set up in under 5 minutes.
- A start up bonus that can be used to test out the platform before deciding to commit to it.
- Access to top publishers with millions of impressions monthly.
- State of the art targeting tools to help reach your audience.
- Transparent impressions. You can see your reach live and track and measure data.
Website: www.popadlink.com
Follow us on social media for the latest update on our project:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Popadlink-104118324759574/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/popadlink/
Email: [email protected]
Contact Number: +2348177100095