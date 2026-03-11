In today’s digital era, smartphones have evolved far beyond simple communication devices. They have become powerful tools for productivity, creativity, entertainment, and everyday connectivity. From managing businesses and creating content to streaming media and staying connected, modern users expect their devices to perform across multiple roles.

Recognizing this shift, Infinix has unveiled the NOTE 60 Series in Nigeria, led by the NOTE 60 Pro, a device designed to combine powerful performance with expressive design and long-lasting reliability.

The NOTE 60 Pro introduces several major innovations to the NOTE lineup, including the brand’s first-ever Snapdragon-powered smartphone, a new Active Matrix interactive interface, advanced imaging capabilities, and extended battery technologies designed for long-term durability.

Flagship-Level Performance with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

At the heart of the NOTE 60 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G chipset, marking the first time an Infinix smartphone integrates a Snapdragon processor.

The processor delivers a significant leap in performance, achieving an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 1.1 million. Compared with the previous NOTE generation, the chipset provides faster responsiveness, improved CPU and GPU performance, and more stable multitasking capabilities.

This enhanced processing power enables smoother gaming experiences, faster application launches, and efficient handling of demanding workloads such as video editing, content creation, and multitasking across multiple apps.

To maintain sustained performance, the device is paired with a 3D IceCore Vapor Chamber Cooling system, designed to dissipate heat efficiently and keep the device running smoothly during intensive tasks.

Interactive Active Matrix Display

One of the most distinctive design elements of the NOTE 60 Pro is the Active Matrix Display, a miniature interactive LED interface integrated into the rear of the device.

This intelligent interface remains hidden until activated, then lights up to display notifications, calls, timers, and alerts, providing quick updates at a glance. Users can also personalize the interface with custom light signatures, emojis, and animated interactions, making the device both functional and expressive.

The Active Matrix Display also introduces playful features such as Pixel Pets companions and mini-games, adding a layer of personality and interaction rarely seen in smartphones within this category.

50MP OIS Night Master Camera for Clearer Low-Light Photography

The NOTE 60 Pro is equipped with a 50MP OIS Night Master main camera, engineered to capture brighter and clearer images even in challenging lighting conditions.

The camera combines Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) with advanced pixel fusion technology to improve light sensitivity and reduce motion blur during handheld shots. This allows users to capture sharper photos and steadier videos, particularly in low-light environments.

Whether shooting nighttime cityscapes, indoor moments, or social media content, the camera system delivers detailed images with improved stability and clarity.

Long-Lasting Battery with Fast and Wireless Charging

The NOTE 60 Pro is powered by a 6500mAh high-capacity battery (market dependent), designed to support extended daily usage across work, entertainment, and communication.

The device supports multiple charging technologies, including:

90W All-Round FastCharge for rapid wired charging

30W wireless charging compatibility with the Infinix MagCharge ecosystem

Adaptive Bypass Charging, which helps reduce heat when charging during heavy use

The smartphone also introduces Battery Self-Healing Technology, an intelligent system designed to extend long-term battery health by gradually restoring battery capacity over charging cycles. This technology is engineered to maintain reliable battery performance for up to six years of typical use.

Immersive Entertainment with JBL Dual Stereo Speakers

To complement its powerful performance, the NOTE 60 Pro features JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers, co-engineered with the renowned audio brand JBL.

This audio system delivers richer stereo sound with enhanced clarity and depth, providing an immersive experience when watching movies, gaming, or listening to music. The result is a balanced and cinematic audio experience designed for modern multimedia consumption.

Stable Performance with 3D IceCore Cooling System

To support its powerful chipset and demanding workloads, the NOTE 60 Pro incorporates a 3D IceCore Vapor Chamber cooling system.

The system uses a large vapor chamber and thermally optimized internal architecture to efficiently dissipate heat from key components. This design helps maintain stable performance and comfortable temperatures during activities such as gaming, streaming, or intensive multitasking.

Long-Term Software Support

The NOTE 60 Pro runs on Android 16 with Infinix’s XOS 16 operating system, offering a refined interface, improved personalization features, and enhanced system performance.

To ensure long-term usability and security, the device includes:

Up to three years of Android OS updates

Up to five years of security updates

This extended software support helps ensure the smartphone remains optimized, secure, and compatible with future applications.

Redefining Expectations in Its Category

With its combination of Snapdragon-powered performance, interactive design innovation, immersive multimedia features, advanced camera capabilities, and long-lasting battery technology, the Infinix NOTE 60 Pro sets a new benchmark for the NOTE series.

Speaking on the launch, Oluwayemisi Ode, Integrated Marketing Communications and PR Manager at Infinix Nigeria, said the NOTE 60 Pro reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering meaningful innovation that enhances everyday smartphone experiences.

“The NOTE Series has always been about delivering powerful technology that empowers users to do more with their smartphones. With the NOTE 60 Pro, we are introducing major advancements including Snapdragon performance, interactive design through the Active Matrix Display, and long-lasting battery innovations. These upgrades reflect our focus on building devices that combine performance, creativity, and reliability for the evolving needs of our users.”

As smartphone users continue to demand devices capable of supporting both productivity and entertainment, the NOTE 60 Pro positions itself as a powerful companion designed for modern digital lifestyles.

The Infinix NOTE 60 Pro is now available for purchase at authorized retailers nationwide.

For more information, visit www.infinixmobility.com/ng and follow @InfinixNigeria on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter).